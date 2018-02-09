Regulatory News:

In the context of the project to distribute in kind PUMA shares to Kering's (Paris:KER) shareholders as announced on January 11, 2018, Kering draws the attention of the public to the ad-hoc announcement published by PUMA on February 9, 2018 ("PUMA plans to distribute a one-off dividend of 12.50 EUR per share for the financial year 2017") and available on its website (http://about.puma.com/en/investor-relations/financial-news/adhoc-news/2018).

About Kering

A global Luxury group, Kering develops an ensemble of luxury houses in couture, leather goods, jewellery and watches: Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Christopher Kane, McQ, Stella McCartney, Tomas Maier, Boucheron, Dodo, Girard-Perregaux, Pomellato, Qeelin and Ulysse Nardin. Kering is also developing the Sport Lifestyle brands PUMA, Volcom and Cobra. By 'empowering imagination', Kering encourages its brands to reach their potential, in the most sustainable manner.

The Group generated revenue of €12.385 billion in 2016 and had more than 40,000 employees at year end. The Kering share is listed on Euronext Paris (FR 0000121485, KER.PA, KER.FP).

