Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-02-09 / 17:11 Frankfurt/Main, February 09th 2018 - The stock of Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A0L1NN5) has been included as of 7th of February 2018 onwards in the newly formed "Scale 30 Index" composed by the Deutsche Boerse AG. The selection index tracks the performance of the 30 most liquid companies listed in the German SME segment "Scale". Eligibility for index inclusion depends on order book turnover on Xetra and Boerse Frankfurt. The indexation is commenced with historical back calculation as of the 17th of March 2017, meaning it would have posted a performance of over 29.3% to date. Thomas Hanke, CEO of Heliad, comments: " By including Heliad in the Scale 30 Index, we feel rewarded for our successful investment strategy. By establishing the index and the inclusion of Heliad, we see tailwind for our intensified investor relations campaign in 2018. Inclusion into the index will make the Heliad share even better known and more liquid. *About Heliad* Heliad (ISIN: DE000A0L1NN5 / Ticker: HPBK) is a German listed company focusing on young and fast-growing non-listed and listed private equity companies in the German-speaking countries. Through its "Evergreen" structure, Heliad can operate without any fixed running time and can support entrepreneurs flexibly, individually and consistently on every stage of growth. In combination with an active, "hands-on" investment approach, Heliad is thus in a position to achieve significant excess returns in relation to other investment companies and equity funds for its shareholders. The Heliad shares thus benefit private and institutional investors from the chances of a diversified portfolio of the most interesting disruptive growth companies in the German-speaking countries by means of a daily liquid dividend stock. Information about Heliad can be found at www.heliad.com [1]. *Media Contact* Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA Grüneburgweg 18 60322 Frankfurt am Main Tel.: +49 (0)69 71 91 59 65 0 E-Mail: investor-relations@heliad.com End of Media Release Issuer: Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA Key word(s): Finance 2018-02-09 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA Grüneburgweg 18 60322 Frankfurt am Main Germany Phone: +49 69 71 91 59 65 0 Fax: +49 69 71 91 59 65 11 E-mail: info@heliad.com Internet: www.heliad.com ISIN: DE000A0L1NN5 WKN: A0L1NN Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange End of News DGAP Media 653205 2018-02-09 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d608dc5955dce0a500a807ad5188892b&application_id=653205&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

February 09, 2018 11:11 ET (16:11 GMT)