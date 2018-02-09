IRW-PRESS: Altona Mining Ltd.: Altona Mining Limited: Neues Cluster von Kupfer-Gold-Entdeckungen zeichnet sich auf Cloncurry ab

- Ausgezeichnete Bohrergebnisse von drei Zielen 25 bis 30km südlich von Little Eva. - Companion: 32m mit 1,48% Kupfer, 0,98 g/t Gold ab Oberfläche. - Veiled: 74m mit 0,53% Kupfer, 0,23 g/t Gold ab Oberfläche. - Quamby: 13m mit 0,61% Kupfer, 4,6 g/t Gold ab 29m einschließlich 2m mit 23,6 g/t Gold ab 30m. - Die höchsten Gehalte schließen ein: 8,6% Kupfer, 27 g/t Gold, 85 g/t Silber u d 0,2% Kobalt. - Viele weitere Ziele wurden nur unzureichend oder nicht geprüft.

Altona Mining Limited (Altona oder das Unternehmen - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NeaBPsGMkhc) meldet heute die Ergebnisse eines 30 Bohrungen umfassenden RC-Programms, das Ende 2017 auf dem Kupferprojekt Cloncurry (Cloncurry) durchgeführt wurde. Das Programm war dazu konzipiert, in den Prospektionsgebieten Companion, Veiled und Quamby neue Kupfer-Gold-Anomalien im Boden zu überprüfen. Die wichtigsten Bohrergebnisse schließen ein:

Companion32m mit 1,48% Kupfer, 0,98g/t Gold

15m mit 1,44% Kupfer, 0,84g/t Gold 35m mit 1,33% Kupfer, 0,23g/t Gold

Veiled 74m mit 0,53% Kupfer, 0,23g/t Gold

24m mit 0,84% Kupfer, 0,22g/t Gold 25m mit 0,68% Kupfer, 0,10g/t Gold

Quamby 13m mit 0,61% Kupfer, 4,23g/t Gold einschließlich 2m mit 23,55g/t Gold

60m mit 0,44% Kupfer, 0,05g/t Gold 25m mit 0,52% Kupfer 0,07g/t Gold

Die Prospektionsgebiete ergänzen ein sich südlich der geplanten Minenentwicklung Little Eva auf Cloncurry abzeichnenden Cluster (Ansammlung) von Kupfer-Gold-Entdeckungen. Das Cluster umfasst ebenfalls die Prospektionsgebiete Hobby und Reaper (Pressemitteilung vom 29. November 2016).

Die kurzen und zu Erkundungszwecken niedergebrachten Bohrungen durchteuften eine Oxid- und Sulfidvererzung. Erwähnenswert sind die höheren Goldgehalte im Vergleich zu den Lagerstätten, die im Minenplan der Entwicklung von Little Eva eingeschlossen sind. Höhere Silbergehalte in Quamby und hohe Kobaltgehalte in Veiled wurden ebenfalls verzeichnet. Die erbohrten Gestreine (Abbildungen 1 bis 3) und Elementparagenesen sind typisch für IOCG-Lagerstätten (Iron Oxide Copper Gold, Eisen-Oxid-Kupfer-Gold-Lagerstätten).

Der Gehalt der Vererzung ist ausgezeichnet, mit höchsten einzelnen Analysenergebnissen von 11,2%, 9,3% und 8,7% Kupferäquivalent aus Companion; 3,0%, 2,4% und 2,3% Kupferäquivalent aus Veiled und 27,1 g/t und 20 g/t Gold aus Quamby.

Auf Companion besitzt das vererzte System Potenzial, umfangreich zu sein, da anomale Gehalte im Boden über eine Fläche von 0,6 x 3km abgegrenzt wurden. Die Bohrungen wurden in großen Abständen über nur 1,2km Streichlänge niedergebracht. http://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2018/42379/08022018_DE_AOH0889-Emerging New Cluster.001.jpeg

Abbildung 1: Kupferoxidvererzung (Malachit) aus Bohrung CPR628 auf Companion. Von links nach rechts: 5-6m 2,83% Kupfer, 1,77 g/t Gold; 6-7m 2,96% Kupfer, 0,65 g/t Gold; 7-8m 2,28% Kupfer, 1,81 g/t Gold.

http://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2018/42379/08022018 _DE_AOH0889-Emerging New Cluster.002.jpeg

Abbildung 2: rote Gesteinsalteration und Kupferkiesvererzung typisch für IOCG-Lagerstätten aus 52-55m Tiefe in Bohrung CPR633 auf Companion. Kupfergehalte reichen bis zu 0,78% mit Gold bis zu 0,44 g/t.

http://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2018/42379/08022018 _DE_AOH0889-Emerging New Cluster.003.jpeg

Abbildung 3: Kupfervererzung (Malachit und Kupferglanz) in Brekzien aus Aufschlüssen typisch für IOCG-Lagerstätten; aus historischen Abbaustätten in Prospektionsgebiet Veiled.

Prospektionsgebiet Companion

Im Prospektionsgebiet Companion (Abbildungen 4 bis 9) führt die Kombination der neuen Bohrergebnisse und der Bohrergebnisse früherer Betreiber mit der Geologie und der Bodengeochemie zur Bestätigung der Entdeckung eines großen, tektonisch kontrollierten Kupfer-Gold-Systems.

Dieses Bohrprogramm umfasste 9 Bohrungen, die in Tiefen von 48m bis 96m in Abständen von ungefähr 300m entlang der nördlichsten 1,2km einer größeren 3km langen Kupferanomalie im Boden niedergebracht wurden. Der südliche Teil der Anomalie wurde im Wesentlichen nicht abgebohrt ausgenommen kurze Erkundungsbohrungen für geochemische Zwecke. Die Bodenanomalien kommen in drei subparallelen Zonen vor und die Vererzung wurde in allen drei Zonen durchteuft. Eine reichhaltige Kupfer-Gold-Vererzung wurde innerhalb einer mächtigeren niedriger-haltigen Vererzung angetroffen. Die Ergebnisse waren aufgrund der erhöhten Goldgehalte erwähnenswert und dass viele Abschnitte aus sehr geringen Tiefen stammen.

Bessere Bohrergebnisse bei einem Cut-off-Gehalt von 0,3% Kupferäquivalent schließen ein:

- 32m mit 1,48% Kupfer, 0,98g/t Gold ab Oberfläche (CPR628) - 15m mit 1,44% Kupfer, 0,84g/t Gold ab 25m (CP629) - 35m mit 1,33% Kupfer, 0,23g/t Gold ab 4m (CPR634)

Die Vererzung kommt innerhalb subparalleler steil einfallender Zonen vor. Die Vererzung setzt sich zusammen aus Kupferkies und Pyrit in stark verkieseltem Quarzit in frischem Gestein. Die Vererzung kommt in Form von Malachit und Goethit in der verwitterten Zone vor, im Allgemeinen bis 30m Tiefe.

Es ist wahrscheinlich, dass die hochgradige Vererzung entlang der vererzten Zonen in Form separater Erzgänge und Erzfälle entwickelt ist. Die Vererzung ist offen im Streichen und zur Tiefe. Die Abbildungen 8 und 9 zeigen Profilschnitte von Companion, die die steil einfallenden hochgradigen Erzgänge veranschaulichen.

Frühere Erkundungsbohrungen der ehemaligen Betreiber auf Companion lieferten:

- 34m mit 0,75%, 0,21g/t Gold - 12m mit 0,73%, 0,32g/t Gold - 19m mit 0,87%, 0.32g/t Gold

Die Lage der Bohrungen zeigen die Abbildungen 6 und 7. Die vollständigen Ergebnisse sind in Tabelle 1, Einzelheiten der Bohransatzpunkte finden Sie in Tabelle 2 und JORC-Tabelle 1 ist im Appendix 1 (Anhang 1) zu finden.

Prospektionsgebiet Veiled

Auf dem Prospektionsgebiet Veiled (Abbildungen 4, 5 und 10) weisen die Bohrergebnisse und die Bodengeochemie auf die Entdeckung eines signifikanten Kupfer-Gold-Systems. Auf Veiled wurde in der Vergangenheit nicht gebohrt. Das Prospektionsgebiet ist ein 130m x 260m großer separater Treffer mit hochgradiger Kupferanomalie im Boden, die im Rahmen von Probennahmeprogrammen während der letzten zwei Jahre identifiziert wurde. Es gibt kleine nicht sehr tiefe Abbauspuren aus den frühen 1900er-Jahren innerhalb der Anomalie an nach Norden streichenden Strukturen mit vererzten brekzienartigen Metasedimenten und einer Brauneisenzone (eiserner Hut), die in Aufschlüssen und als Lesesteine vorkommen.

Auf dem Prospektionsgebiet wurden 4 kurze RC-Erkundungsbohrungen bis in Tiefen von 54 bis 90m auf zwei Profilen im Abstand von 100m niedergebracht. Sie zielten auf das Zentrum und den nördlichen Ausläufer der Anomalie.

Die Kupfer-Gold-Anomalie wurde innerhalb einer niedriger-haltigen Vererzung in drei Bohrlöchern angetroffen. Bessere Bohrergebnisse bei einem Cut-off-Gehalt von 0,3% Kupferäquivalent schließen ein:

- 74m mit 0,53% Kupfer, 0,23g/t Gold ab Oberfläche (VLR001) - 24m mit 0,84% Kupfer, 0,22g/t Gold ab Oberfläche (VLR002) - 25m mit 0,68% Kupfer, 0,10g/t Gold ab 10m (VLR003)

Eine Bohrung (VLR002) endete in der Vererzung. Die Vererzungszone ist zur Tiefe offen, während die Grenzen der Kupferanomalie im Boden noch nicht weiter überprüft wurden.

Die Vererzung kommt zusammen mit Kupferkies und Pyrit in alterierten Metasedimenten vor, die in frischem Gestein beherbergt sind. Lokal kommen erhöhte Kobaltgehalte vor (bis zu 0,2%) mit dem besten Abschnitt von 6m mit 0,12% Kobalt in VLR001 ab 10m Tiefe. Die Vererzung ist ebenfalls aufgrund ihrer erhöhten Goldgehalte erwähnenswert.

Die Basis der Verwitterung liegt in ungefähr 30m Tiefe und die Vererzung kommt in Form von Malachit zusammen mit an Goethit-Hämatit reichen Zonen vor. Höhergradige Zonen innerhalb der Oxidzone könnten eine primäre Vererzung oder deszendent angereicherte Zonen reflektieren. Weitere Bohrungen sind notwendig.

Abbildung 11 zeigt einen Profilschnitt von Veiled, der die erkennbaren steil einfallenden hochgradigen Zonen veranschaulicht. Die Lage der Bohrungen zeigt die Abbildung 10. Die vollständigen Ergebnisse sind in Tabelle 1 aufgeführt, Einzelheiten der Bohransatzpunkte finden Sie in Tabelle 2 und JORC-Tabelle 1 ist im Appendix 1 (Anhang 1) zu finden.

Prospektionsgebiet Quamby

Auf dem Prospektionsgebiet Quamby (Abbildung 4, 5 und 12) wurden die nur unzureichend verstandenen reinen Goldanomalien und angrenzenden Kupfer-Gold-Anomalien im Boden durch Bohrungen überprüft.

Das Ziel umfasst erhöhte Goldgehalte im Boden in der Umgebung der historischen Goldmine Quamby, die laut Berichten mittels Laugungsverfahren in den 1980er- und 1990er-Jahren 75.600 Unzen Gold produziert hat. Die Mine wurde durch Bohrungen überprüft, aber nur ein paar der Ergebnisse waren auffindbar. Diese zur Verfügung stehenden Ergebnisse umfassen 16 Bohrungen (siehe Quartalsbericht September 2017), die sich mit den Bodenanomalien südlich der bestehenden Abbaustätten decken. Westlich der Mine liegt eine große Kupfer-Gold-Anomalie, die sich zum Teil mit der Goldanomalie auf Quamby überschneidet.

Kurze RC-Erkundungsbohrungen, 17 Bohrungen bis in Tiefen von 60 bis 174m auf Profilen in Abständen von 80 bis 200m, zielten darauf, die Kupfer-Gold-Anomalie im Boden zu überprüfen. Eine einzelne Bohrung wurde bis unter die Mine Quamby niedergebracht.

Alle Bohrungen, die auf die Kupferanomalie im Boden zielten, trafen auf eine Vererzung. Die Bohrungen deuten bis zu 75m mächtige Zonen einer niedrig-haltigen Kupfervererzung mit darin vorkommenden höhergradigen Zonen an.

Die Vererzung kommt in Form von eingesprengtem Kupferkies und Pyrit vor, die in stark alterierten Metasedimenten in frischem Gestein beherbergt ist. In der bis in 25m Tiefe reichenden Verwitterungszone kommt die Vererzung in Form von Malachit, gediegenem Kupfer und Kupferglanz vor. Goldgehalte von bis zu 27,1 g/t wurden angetroffen.

Bessere Bohrergebnisse bei einem Cut-off-Gehalt von 0,3% Kupferäquivalent schließen ein:

- 13m mit 0,61% Kupfer, 4,23g/t Gold ab 29m (QMR001) - einschließlich 2m mit 23,6g/t Gold und 54g/t Silber ab 30m - 60m mit 0,44% Kupfer, 0,05g/t Gold ab 10m (QMR012) - 31m mit 0,46% Kupfer, 0,01g/t Gold ab 24m (QMR013) - 25m mit 0,52 % Kupfer, 0,07g/t Gold ab 17m (QMR016)

Eine Bohrung (QMR001) lieferte hochgradige Gold- und Silbergehalte über 2m (23,55g/t Gold und 54 g/t Silber) innerhalb einer mächtigeren Kupfer-Gold-Vererzungszone und bestätigt ähnliche Bohrergebnisse früherer Betreiber (Abbildung 13). Die Vererzung hat einen einzigartigen silberreichen Charakter und wird kaum verstanden.

Abbildung 12 zeigt einen Bohrplan hinsichtlich der Bodenanomalien und veranschaulicht die breite Zone mit mehreren Abschnitten und die Beziehung zu der viel größeren Kupferanomalie im Boden. Die Lage der Bohrungen zeigt Abbildung 12. Die vollständigen Ergebnisse sind in Tabelle 1 aufgeführt, Einzelheiten der Bohransatzpunkte finden Sie in Tabelle 2 und JORC-Tabelle 1 ist im Appendix 1 (Anhang 1) zu finden.

Bei Fragen wenden Sie sich bitte an:

Alistair Cowden -- Managing Director -- Altona Mining Limited - - Tel: +61 8 9485 2929 -- altona@altonamining.com - David Ikin Professional Public Relations Perth Tel: +61 8 9388 0944 David.Ikin@ppr.com.au Jochen Staiger Swiss Resource Capital AG Tel: +41 71 354 8501 js@resource-capital.ch

Über Altona und das Kupferprojekt Cloncurry

Altona Mining Limited (Altona) ist ein an der australischen Börse ASX notiertes Unternehmen, das sich im Rahmen seiner Tätigkeit auf das Kupferprojekt Cloncurry (Projekt) im australischen Bundesstaat Queensland konzentriert. Das Projekt beherbergt Mineralressourcen, in denen rund 1,67 Millionen Tonnen Kupfer und 0,43 Millionen Unzen Gold enthalten sind. Vorgesehen ist zunächst die Anlage eines Kupfer-Gold-Tagebaubetriebs mit einer Förderleistung von 7 Millionen Tonnen pro Jahr und die Errichtung eines Konzentrators auf dem Projektgelände. Die Erschließung wurde mit einer geplanten Jahresproduktion(1) von 39.000 Tonnen Kupfer und 17.200 Unzen Gold für mindestens 14 Jahre genehmigt. Die definitive Machbarkeitsstudie wurde im Juli 2017 aktualisiert. Im November 2017 gab Altona die Absicht bekannt, mit der an der TSX notierten Copper Mountain Mining Corporation, ein großer kanadischer Kupferproduzent, zu fusionieren. Eine Abstimmung der der Aktionäre über das Übernahmeangebot (Scheme of Arrangement) wird Ende März 2018 erwartet.

1Bezugnahme auf die dieser ASX-Pressemitteilung beigefügte Information mit dem Titel Updated DFS Delivers Bigger and Better Cloncurry Copper Gold Project vom 2. August 2017; darin enthalten sind Informationen in Bezug auf dieses Produktionsziel sowie aus diesem Produktionsziel abgeleitete Finanzprognosen. Die Pressemitteilung kann unter www.altonamining.com oder www.asx.com.au eingesehen werden. Das Unternehmen bestätigt, dass die wesentlichen Annahmen in Bezug auf das Produktionsziel und die prognostizierten Finanzdaten, die sich aus dem in dieser Pressemeldung angeführten Produktionsziel ableiten, nach wie vor gültig sind und sich nicht wesentlich geändert haben.

Die Ausgangssprache (in der Regel Englisch), in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle, autorisierte und rechtsgültige Version. Diese Übersetzung wird zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Die deutschsprachige Fassung kann gekürzt oder zusammengefasst sein. Es wird keine Verantwortung oder Haftung: für den Inhalt, für die Richtigkeit, der Angemessenheit oder der Genauigkeit dieser Übersetzung übernommen. Aus Sicht des Übersetzers stellt die Meldung keine Kauf- oder Verkaufsempfehlung dar! Bitte beachten Sie die englische Originalmeldung aufwww.sedar.com , www.sec.gov , www.asx.com.au/ oder auf der Firmenwebsite!

Competent Persons Statement

The information in this report that relates to Exploration Targets, Exploration Results, Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves is based on information compiled by Dr Alistair Cowden, BSc (Hons), PhD, MAusIMM, MAIG, Mr Roland Bartsch, BSc(Hons), MSc, MAusIMM and Mr George Ross, MSc, MAIG. Dr Cowden, Mr Bartsch and Mr Ross are full time employees of the Company and have sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Dr Cowden, Mr Bartsch and Mr Ross consent to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which it appears.

Copper Equivalence Copperequivalent (CuEq) values are calculated using copper price US$2.95/lb and gold price of US$1,250/ounce and grade by the equation: CuEq. = copper % + (gold g/t x 0.62). CopperEquivalent values do not specifically take into account the recoverability of copper or gold, however, for standard copper gold concentrates such as those at Little Eva, the differences in payability and recovery are small whereas the metal prices chosen have a large impact on the copper equivalent values. http://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2018/42379/08022018_DE_AOH0889-Emerging New Cluster.004.jpeg

Figure 4: Location of the Companion, Veiled and Quamby prospects within Altona tenure. The location of the proposed Little Eva processing plant is also highlighted (see ASX release dated 2 August 2017)

http://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2018/42379/08022018 _DE_AOH0889-Emerging New Cluster.005.jpeg

Figure 5: The Companion cluster. Location of the Companion, Veiled and Quamby prospects in relation to the identified resources at Lady Clayre and Ivy Ann and the 2016 discoveries at Reaper and Hobby. The background is levelled copper anomalism from soil sampling from various operators. The outline of Altonas tenure is in black. Altonas Mining Licences are highlighted in the dashed line at top.

http://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2018/42379/08022018 _DE_AOH0889-Emerging New Cluster.006.jpeg Figure 7

Figure 6: Multiple zones of copper in soil anomalism over 3 kilometres long at Companion showing the location of 2017 drilling and drilling by prior operators.

http://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2018/42379/08022018 _DE_AOH0889-Emerging New Cluster.007.png

Figure 7: Drill hole location and results from 2017 drill programme at the Companion prospect. Drilling shown in relation to copper in soil anomalism and prior drilling by previous operations.

http://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2018/42379/08022018 _DE_AOH0889-Emerging New Cluster.008.jpeg

Figure 8: Cross section A from the Companion prospect. Refer to Figure 7 for location.

http://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2018/42379/08022018 _DE_AOH0889-Emerging New Cluster.009.jpeg

Figure 9: Cross section B from the Companion prospect. Refer to Figure 7 for location.

http://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2018/42379/08022018 _DE_AOH0889-Emerging New Cluster.010.jpeg

Figure 10: Copper in soil anomalism at the Veiled prospect showing the location of 2017 drilling.

http://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2018/42379/08022018 _DE_AOH0889-Emerging New Cluster.011.jpeg

Figure 11: Cross section C at the Veiled Prospect. Refer to Figure 10 for location.

http://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2018/42379/08022018 _DE_AOH0889-Emerging New Cluster.012.jpeg

Figure 12: Copper in soil anomalism at the Quamby prospect in relation to 2017 drilling and prior drilling by previous operators.

http://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2018/42379/08022018 _DE_AOH0889-Emerging New Cluster.013.jpeg

Figure 13: Cross section D at the Quamby prospect. Refer to Figure 12 for location.

Table 1: Significant RC Drill Intersections at 0.3% copper equivalent cut-off grade with sub-intervals at 1.0% copper cut-off grade. Hole ID From To Width Copper Gold CuEq

(metres(metres(metres)(%) (g/t) (%) ) ) Companion Prospect CPR626 22 43 21 0.36 0.11 0.43 including28 33 5 1.06 0.26 1.22 54 73 15 0.36 0.17 0.57 CPR627 No significant intercepts CPR628 0 32 32 1.48 0.98 2.09 3 11 8 2.26 1.17 2.98 CPR629 25 40 15 1.44 1.95 1.95 including25 32 7 2.15 1.45 3.05 35 39 4 1.37 0.49 1.67 CPR630 18 26 8 1.95 1.83 3.09 including18 22 4 4.06 3.86 6.45 CPR631 17 21 4 0.50 0.03 0.52 CPR632 0 55 55 0.37 0.12 0.44 including0 18 18 0.59 0.22 0.73 30 45 15 0.40 0.10 0.46 CPR633 33 64 31 0.25 0.09 0.31 including51 64 13 0.41 0.17 0.51 CPR634 4 39 35 1.33 0.23 1.47 including17 33 16 2.39 0.48 2.69 Quamby Prospect QMR001 29 42 13 0.61 4.28 3.27 including30 32 2 0.26 23.55 14.86 QMR002 No significant intercepts QMR003 55 108 53 0.32 0.01 0.33 QMR004 No significant intercepts QMR005 No significant intercepts QMR006 No significant intercepts QMR007 No significant intercepts QMR008 No significant intercepts QMR009 No significant intercepts QMR010 0 30 30 0.29 0.07 0.33 including22 29 7 0.66 0.02 0.68 QMR011 14 48 34 0.36 0.03 0.38 including40 47 7 0.88 0.04 0.90 QMR012 0 74 74 0.39 0.05 0.42 including10 38 28 0.34 0.05 0.38 46 70 24 0.64 0.03 0.66 62 70 8 1.12 0.02 1.14 QMR013 0 65 65 0.36 0.02 0.37 including0 13 13 0.37 0.04 0.39 25 55 30 0.46 0.01 0.48 QMR014 32 66 34 0.26 0.04 0.29 including33 47 14 0.41 0.03 0.42 59 64 5 0.30 0.09 0.36 QMR015 No significant intercepts QMR016 0 44 44 0.36 0.06 0.40 including17 32 15 0.53 0.09 0.58 37 42 5 0.81 0.03 0.83 QMR017 11 25 8 0.26 0.06 0.29 30 56 26 0.31 0.02 0.32 including53 55 2 1.80 0.15 1.89 Veiled Prospect VLR001 0 74 74 0.53 0.23 0.67 including0 15 15 0.91 0.16 1.00 22 57 35 0.59 0.26 0.75 62 74 12 0.23 0.40 0.45 84 85 1 0.03 1.98 1.26 VLR002 0 35 35 0.63 0.16 0.72 including0 24 24 0.84 0.22 0.98 0 15 15 1.02 0.26 1.19 40 70 30 0.31 0.12 0.39 Hole terminated in mineralisation VLR003 0 46 46 0.45 0.09 0.50 including10 35 25 0.68 0.10 0.74 13 24 12 1.06 0.14 1.15 VLR004 0 30 30 0.16 0.02 0.17 36 60 24 0.22 0.02 0.23 including38 43 5 0.44 0.05 0.47

Table 2: Location of drill hole collars Hole ID Hole Easting NorthingDip Azimuth Final Type (metres)(metres)( degree( degree Depth

s s ) ) (metres)

Companion Prospect

CPR626 RC 413657 7741201 -60.5 90 84 CPR627 RC 413652 7740876 -61.0 90 60 CPR628 RC 413644 7740874 -60.0 270 48 CPR629 RC 413617 7740881 -59.9 90 56 CPR630 RC 413827 7741497 -60.2 270 78 CPR631 RC 413874 7741499 -59.3 270 84 CPR632 RC 413975 7741205 -59.2 270 67 CPR633 RC 413583 7741203 -61.4 90 96 CPR634 RC 413908 7740950 -59.9 270 60

Veiled Prospect

VLR001 RC 409635 7741950 -58.2 270 90 VLR002 RC 409668 7741950 -60.8 270 70 VLR003 RC 409642 7741843 -59.8 270 54 VLR004 RC 409679 7741843 -59.8 270 60

Quamby Prospect

QMR001 RC 414294 7745744 -60.9 270 60 QMR002 RC 414300 7745840 -60.3 270 60 QMR003 RC 414280 7745958 -60.1 270 108 QUR004 RC 414335 7745960 -59.8 270 80 QMR005 RC 414235 7746480 -60.7 090 174 QMR006 RC 414050 7746550 -60.4 000 84 QMR007 RC 414318 7746087 -60.2 270 72 QMR008 RC 414351 7746092 -60.1 270 60 QMR009 RC 414268 7746160 -61.2 270 60 QMR010 RC 414080 7745844 -61.6 270 60 QMR011 RC 414102 7745842 -59.6 270 60 QMR012 RC 414141 7745844 -60.0 270 75 QMR013 RC 414173 7745842 -60.6 270 66 QMR014 RC 414238 7745839 -60.3 270 66 QMR015 RC 414267 7745838 -60.8 270 60 QMR016 RC 414109 7746003 -61.4 270 60 QMR017 RC 414174 7746160 -60.2 270 60 Total- 2,172

APPENDIX 1: TABLE 1 OF THE 2012 EDITION OF THE JORC CODE

The table below is a description of the assessment and reporting criteria used in reporting the Exploration Results that reflects those presented in Table 1 of The Australasian Code for the Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves.

Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data Criteria Commentary

Sampling Sampling was via a reverse circulation (RC) techniques drilling rig to obtain 1 metre samples weighing an average 3-4kg. Samples were produced using a rig mounted cyclone and cone splitter. The majority of the samples were

recorded dry. All samples were sent to be analysed at ALS laboratories in Townsville.

Soil samples are surface samples (top 10 to 20c m) sieved to -2mm to obtain a ~100g sample

size. Sampling is conducted only when dry.

Rockchip samples were collected from patchy surface rock subcrop or outcrops and are typically chip samples across exposed rock

faces over an area<1m 2 and are commonly selective targeting mineralised or altered rock exposures.

All rockchip and duplicate (referee) soil analyses were analysed at ALS laboratories in Townsville.

Drilling Reverse circulation using 5.5 face sampling techniques hammer. Drilling was conducted by Kelly

Drilling Pty Ltd using a truck mounted Schramm 450WS.

Drill Recovery was visually estimated and recorded. sample Recoveries are considered to be excellent recovery averaging well over 90%, generally 100%. Occasionally lower recoveries were recorded within the top few meters prior to the casing of the hole.

Every individual sample was collected into the

cyclone prior to riffle splitting using a cyclone-mounted splitter. Cyclone and

sampling equipment was checked and cleaned

after each rod.

No significant changes in recoveries through

the mineralised zones hence no subsequent bias to the grade.

Logging Logging was completed by Altona Mining

geologists at the rig from wet rock chip samples using Altona logging procedures.

Logging is qualitative and quantitative including, colour, lithology, mineralisation, alteration, sulphide and oxide mineralogy,

sulphide and oxide amount, texture, grain size and structure. All holes were logged in full. Sub-samplinNo drill core.

g The RC samples were split to 3-4kg sample techniques weight using a cyclone and riffle splitter. and Vast majority of the samples were recorded sample dry, only few individual wet samples were

preparatio encountered. n

Duplicates were split from the original sample

using a riffle splitter.

The samples were sent to ALS Laboratories in Townsville for sample preparation and analysis. ALS Laboratories use best industry standard sample preparation including drying,

crushing and pulverisation.

Sample size is considered representative for typical copper mineralisation in the Roseby

area. No new sub-sampled data reported.

Quality of Drill Samples assay Samples were analysed using a four acid digest data and using ICP-AES +/- ICP-MS (method code: laboratory ME-MS61) for 48 elements. This included tests copper, with a detection limit of 0.2 ppm.

Four acid digestion is considered a near-total digestion.

On return of copper values >1% a second series of analyses were undertaken using an ore grade four acid digest, followed by ICP-AES analysis optimised for accuracy and precision

at high concentrations (method code Cu-OG62).

Gold was analysed using a 50g fire assay and AAS finish (method code: Au-AA24). On return of gold values >10ppm, a second series of analyses were undertaken by fire assay and AAS finish, laboratory method Au-AA26.

Quality Control included standards (certified

reference materials) inserted into each sample batch to test the accuracy of the laboratory analysis. Standards included

blanks and tested a copper range of 1,000ppm to 11,000ppm, and a gold range of 190ppb to 600ppb inserted into the sampling sequence at 1:18 ratio; and field duplicates taken using a riffle splitter on site for every 20th sample. Laboratory checks were also carried out on sample pulps.

All duplicate and reference data display acceptable accuracy and precision. No samples were analysed by an umpire laboratory.

No geophysical tools were used to determine

the results reported here. Soil Samples Soil samples were routinely analysed for

copper (and a suite of other elements) using a Niton XL3tGOLDD+ hand-held XRF instrument.

Analyses are conducted routinely under controlled conditions in the site office.

Quality Control included standards (certified reference materials) used included blanks and tested a copper range of 30ppm to 22,000ppm.

Standards were inserted into the sampling sequence at 1:8 ratio and included

representative material for copper. The Niton data displays a consistent low bias by 20-30% against the reference data. The low bias of the Niton instrument has been documented over numerous campaigns of sampling in different

material types.

VerificatioResults were checked by several Altona n of personnel for correlation with geology and sampling field activities supervised by senior Altona

and personnel. assaying

No twinned holes. QMR001 was drilled to confirm historical drilling with significant gold results (for historical data background, refer to Altona Quarterly Report September 2017).

All field logging or field sampling data was done using a laptop and uploaded into the company Datashed database and validated by

company database personnel. All assay files were received in digital format from ALS Laboratories. All Niton

handheld XRF soil data was downloaded from the instrument in digital format. Data was uploaded into the Altona Datashed database and validated by company database personnel.

No manual data inserts took place. No adjustments have been applied to the results.

Location Collar locations have been surveyed using a of data handheld GPS (Garmin GSMAP78s) with an points approximate 5 metre horizontal accuracy.

Downhole surveys were completed using non-magnetic Gyro tool for azimuth and dip or

were completed using an Eastman downhole single shot camera. Soil sample locations are surveyed using handheld GPSs (Garmin GSMAP78s) with an approximate 5 metre horizontal accuracy.

The Grid is GDA94 MGA Zone 54. Data Drill spacing is generally: at Companion three

spacing east-west sections at an and

distributi~300 metre spacing along strike of angled (~60 on degree) RC holes of 48-96 metres depth

(down-hole) spaced to test the peaks of copper-in-soil anomalies;

at Veiled on two east-west sections at a 80 metre section spacing along strike with two

angled (~60 degree) RC holes per section to 54-90 metres depth (down-hole); and at Quamby on six

east-west sections at ~80 to 200 metre spacing along strike of angled (~60 degree) RC holes of 60-174 metres depth (down-hole) spaced to

test the peaks of copper and gold-in-soil anomalies

. At Quamby one hole was drilled with a north azimuth.

The soil sample grid spacings are typically: Veiled ~ 20mE by 20mN;

Quamby ~20mE by 40mN stepping out to ~40mE by 80mN; and Companion 20mE by 40mN stepping

out to ~40mE by 60mN.

OrientationThe strike of mineralisation at Companion, of data Veiled and Quamby is interpreted to be in North-South with predominant steep easterly

relation or westerly dips. to geological

structure At Companion drilling results indicated steep westerly dips on the western structure and

scissoring holes were drilled to confirm geometries for future deeper drill tests.

The dip of mineralisation at the three prospects is poorly understood and the drill intercepts may not represent true widths or

be as interpreted on accompanying cross-sections.

Sample Drill samples were collected into pre-numbered security calico bags, packed directly and shipped by a courier to ALS as they were collected. Unique sample numbers were retained during the whole

process. Samples were stored in Altona facilities in Cloncurry prior to the transport to Townsville. Assays pulps and representative RC rock chips for each

interval are retained and stored in Altonas

facilities in Cloncurry.

Soil samples are collected and bagged into pre-numbered plastic clip-lock bags. Unique sample numbers were retained during the whole

process.Samples were collected and delivered to the Altona field office daily as they were collected. Soil samples were retained for reference and stored in Altona facilities in Cloncurry.

Audits or Internal audits and reviews of key datasets reviews collected by Altona have been undertaken. Past exploration data by other explorers has

only been validated against the source references.

The results from QA/QC samples are routinely

analysed by the database manager and geologist on a batch and campaign basis.

For laboratory analyses, the accuracy of key elements such as copper and gold was acceptable and the field duplicate assay data was unbiased and shows an acceptable level of precision.

For handheld Niton XRF analyses the data may display a consistent bias against the reference data. In contrast laboratory umpire samples from the reported soil anomalies displayed no bias and an acceptable level of precision for the purpose.

No external audits or reviews have been undertaken.

Section 2: Reporting of Exploration Results Criteria Commentary Mineral The Quamby prospect sits within Exploration

tenement Permit for Minerals and land (

tenure EPM) 25760. The Companion and Veiled

status prospects sit within EPM

25761. These EPMs are 100% owned by Altona

Mining Ltd, were granted in late 2015 and are in good standing.

No joint ventures apply. There are agreements in place with the native title holders, the Kalkadoon people and with landholders.

No significant historic sites or national parks are located within the reported exploration sites.

ExplorationPrevious exploration has been undertaken by done by several parties at Companion and Quamby. For other details refer to the Altona Quarterly Report

parties for September 2017.

No previous modern exploration by other

parties has been conducted at Veiled. The prospect was identified by soil sampling programs conducted by Altona from 2016 -

2017 which also identified very small early 1900s copper oxide surface workings.

Geology Mineralisation is considered to be similar to other IOCG deposits in the area Mineralisation is hydrothermal, varying from

stratabound and structurally controlled. At Companion mineralisation is developed within subparallel steep east and west

dipping structures along the 1.2 kilometre of tested extent within a 3 kilometre long

copper-in-soil anomaly. Mineralisation occurs as chalcopyrite and pyrite hosted in strongly silicified quartzite and

as malachite and goethite in the weathered

zone (commonly 30 metres deep).

The Veiled prospect is a discrete bullseye high tenor copper-in-soil anomaly. Unrecorded small early 1900s shallow copper oxide workings are centred over the anomaly on north striking structures with local brecciated metasedimentary rocks and gossan outcrop and float.

In fresh rock mineralisation occurs as chalcop yrite and pyrite in altered metasedimentary rocks, and

as malachite associated with goethite-hematite rich zones in the weathered zone.

The mineralisation is locally associated with cobalt with the best intersection being 6 metres at

0.12% (VLR001

) from 10 metres including 1 metre at 0.2%.

Higher grade copper-gold zones were intercepted within the oxide zone and further drilling is required to determine if these reflect primary mineralisation or a supergene enriched

zones. Base of oxidation is approximately 30

metres depth.

At Quamby unweathered mineralisation occurs as disseminated chalcopyrite and pyrite hosted in strongly altered metasediments and

as malachite, native copper and chalcocite in

the weathered zone

. The base of oxidation is approximately 25 metres

deep. Drill hole Collar locations, elevations, azimuth, dip Informatio and lengths are presented in Table 2 of this n release.

Down hole widths of the mineralisation are

presented in Table 1 of this release.

Data Standard intercepts were calculated using a aggregatio 0.1% and 0.3% copper-equivalent cut-off (to n take into account the notable gold with methods copper at Companion and Veiled) and a 1% copper cut-off. A minimum of 4m intercepts

are re ported here and narrower intercepts equivalent

to or better than 4m at 0.3% copper. Typically a maximum of consecutive

4 metres of below 0.3% or 0.1% internal dilution was allowed within each intercepts for intercepts reported at the two lower cut-offs. These exploration results are not from Mineral Resources .

Copper Equivalent values (CuEq) are provided

in drill intercept summary in Table 1 for comparative reference only. Copper Equivalent (CuEq) values are calculated using

a copper price US$2.95/lb) and a gold price of US$1,250/ounce). Copper Equivalent (CuEq)

grade is calculated by the following equation: Cu Eq. = Cu% + (Au g/t x 0.62). Copper Equivalent values do not take into account the recoverability of copper or gold.

RelationshiAt Companion, Veiled and Quamby drilling p between orientation is considered to be mineralisa approximately perpendicular to the strike of tion mineralisation. The dip of mineralisation at widths all three prospects is not well

and constrained intercept

lengths At Companion drilling results indicate subvertical to steep westerly and reported

intercepts are not true widths.

At Veiled steep structures and bedding are mapped at surface but alternative internal

flat dips to the broader zone of mineralisation are not precluded by the drill data.

At Quamby drilling orientation is considered

to be approximately perpendicular to the orientation of the broader copper mineralised structure .

Diagrams Please refer to Figures 1 to 13 and Tables 1

and 2.

Balanced The best results for each hole have been reporting reported in Table 1 including all

significant results using the criteria described above.

These exploration results are not for Mineral

Resource s. A full compilation of available data collected by Altona and compiled from previous explorers has been referenced in the Altona Quarterly Report for September 2017.

Other Exploration results are not for Mineral

substantiv Resource e s.

exploratioHeritage clearance surveys have been

n completed data prior to drilling.

Further Additional work will consist of RC and work diamond exploration drilling, prospect scale mapping, further surface sampling and ground based geophysics such as IP.

APPENDIX 2: Resource Estimates for the Cloncurry Copper Project.

Deposit Total Contained Measured Indicated Inferred Metal

TonnesGrade Copper Gold TonnesGrade Tonne Grade Tonnes Grade

millio tonnes ouncesmillio millio million n n n Cu Au Cu Au Cu Au Cu Au % g/t % g/t % g/t % g/t Deposit in Mine Plan

Little Eva 105.90.520.09546,000295,0037.1 0.600.0945.0 0.460.0823.9 0.500.1 0 0

Turkey Creek21.0 0.59 123,000- - - 17.7 0.59 3.4 0.58- Ivy Ann 7.5 0.570.0743,000 17,000- - - 5.4 0.600.082.1 0.490.0 6 Lady Clayre 14.0 0.560.2078,000 85,000- - - 3.6 0.600.2410.4 0.540.1 8 Bedford 4.8 0.800.2138,000 32,000- - - 2.3 0.950.232.5 0.660.1 9

Sub-tota153.30.540.09829,000430,0037.1 0.600.0974.0 0.520.0742.2 0.530.1 l 0 1

Other Deposits Blackard 76.4 0.62 - 475,000- 27.0 0.68- 6.6 0.60- 42.7 0.59- Scanlan 22.2 0.65 - 143,000- - - - 18.4 0.65- 3.8 0.60- Longamundi 10.4 0.66 - 69,000 - - - - - - - 10.4 0.66- Legend 17.4 0.54 - 94,000 - - - - - - - 17.4 0.54- Great 6.0 0.61 - 37,000 - - - - - - - 6.0 0.61- Southern Caroline 3.6 0.53 - 19,000 - - - - - - - 3.6 0.53- Charlie 0.7 0.40 - 3,000 - - - - - - - 0.7 0.40- Brown Sub-tota136.70.61 - 840,000- 27.0 0.68- 25.0 0.64 84.7 0.59- l

Total 290.00.580.051,668,0430,0064.1 0.630.0599.0 0.550.05126.9 0.570.0

00 0 4 JORC 2012 Disclosure is provided in ASX Release of 2 August 2017 entitled The Cloncurry Project: JORC 2012 Disclosure.

Little Eva is reported above a 0.2% copper lower cut-off grade, all other deposits are above 0.3% lower copper cut-off. Resources have been reported as inclusive of Reserves.

Die englische Originalmeldung finden Sie unter folgendem Link: http://www.irw-press.at/press_html.aspx?messageID=42379 Die übersetzte Meldung finden Sie unter folgendem Link: http://www.irw-press.at/press_html.aspx?messageID=42379&tr=1

