MSPA Launches Global Harmonization Initiatives

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --As part of a strategic worldwide harmonization project, MSPA, the global trade association representing the customer experience management and measurement industry, has rebranded to be known as the Mystery Shopping Professionals Association. The association was formerly known as the Mystery Shopping Providers Association. MSPA is a global association divided into three regions: MSPA Americas, MSPA Europe/Africa, and MSPA Asia/Pacific. The rebranding reflects the evolving business practices of members and the marketplace, as well as the need of the association to adapt to these changes.

In addition, in its pursuit of global harmonization of the MSPA brand, practices and policy, the former MSPA Global Advisory Committee has returned to a formal governing board and is now known again as the MSPA Global Board of Directors. The re-focused mandate of the Global Board is to assist the three MSPA regions in collaborating on a unified approach towards building a single common brand, to aid in the further development and awareness of MSPA and its relevancy and benefits, and to drive a common set of initiatives designed to grow the awareness of the industry and the associated value provided by its members around the world.

"A consistent element of optimal business success in most every culture and country is a high level of customer satisfaction," explained MSPA Global Board Chairman Rich Bradley of ath Power Consulting (MSPA Americas), who is leading the harmonization project. "Mystery shopping and other related measurement services, along with the insightful data that they generate, are delivered by our members each day to thousands of companies across the globe, providing a critical component of each of their client's successes."

Recently, the board updated their brand standards document, agreed on a core set of membership categories, and adopted a Common Code of Professional Standards and Ethical Conduct in order to universally ensure the highest standards of performance throughout MSPA. In 2018, the board intends to begin the rollout of a universal symbol for consumer awareness. The symbol allows customers to identify companies who re-invest profits into customer experience measurement via MSPA firms, who will be able to provide the verification logos for businesses to display to the public on an annual basis.

The MSPA is a global association of companies united as a common body for the purpose of strengthening the mystery shopping industry through combined efforts and actions. The MSPA is the largest professional trade association dedicated to improving service quality using anonymous resources. With over 450 member companies worldwide, membership includes marketing research and merchandising companies, private investigation firms, training organizations and companies that specialize in providing mystery shopping fieldwork services. Member companies work with their clients to establish mechanisms to measure and improve levels of service.

