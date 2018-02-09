Global Cultured Dairy Products Market 2018-2022: Key Challenges, Trends & Drivers - Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.35%

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global cultured dairy products market to grow at a CAGR of 7.35% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Cultured Dairy Products Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



According to the report, one driver in the market is new product launches. New product development, improved taste and versatility, as well as high levels of marketing support, will increase the demand for cultured dairy products in the market, which has witnessed a rise in the number of new product launches in the past few years.

One trend in the market is growing demand for organic cultured dairy products. Organic food and beverages are getting popular due to their health benefits. The organic beverages are considered to be a niche segment. Also, organic products are mostly priced higher than the conventional products. The premium price is due to the comparatively high production costs as well as consumers' willingness to pay extra for organic products.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is product recalls. A major challenge to the overall growth of the cultured dairy products market is the recall of products by the players over various issues. Product recalls can cause loss of company reputation and consumer trust and loyalty, and cause a financial burden to the company. Recently, many popular cultured dairy manufacturing players recalled their product offerings.



