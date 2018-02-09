Global Cultured Dairy Products Market 2018-2022: Key Challenges, Trends & Drivers - Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.35%

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Cultured Dairy Products Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cultured dairy products market to grow at a CAGR of 7.35% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Cultured Dairy Products Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver in the market is new product launches. New product development, improved taste and versatility, as well as high levels of marketing support, will increase the demand for cultured dairy products in the market, which has witnessed a rise in the number of new product launches in the past few years.
One trend in the market is growing demand for organic cultured dairy products. Organic food and beverages are getting popular due to their health benefits. The organic beverages are considered to be a niche segment. Also, organic products are mostly priced higher than the conventional products. The premium price is due to the comparatively high production costs as well as consumers' willingness to pay extra for organic products.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is product recalls. A major challenge to the overall growth of the cultured dairy products market is the recall of products by the players over various issues. Product recalls can cause loss of company reputation and consumer trust and loyalty, and cause a financial burden to the company. Recently, many popular cultured dairy manufacturing players recalled their product offerings.
Key vendors
- Arla Foods
- Dean Foods
- Danone
- General Mills
- Kraft Heinz
- Fonterra Co-operative Group
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Global dairy market
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Global cultured dairy products market
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT TYPE
- Global yogurt market
- Global cheddar cheese and cream cheese market
- Global kefir market
- Global other cultured dairy products market
- Market opportunity by product type
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- Hypermarkets and supermarkets
- Food specialist
- Independent retailers and convenience stores
- Online retailers
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing demand for organic cultured dairy products
- Increasing launches of limited-edition and frozen cultured dairy products
- Growing demand for snack packs of cultured dairy products
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
PART 16: APPENDIX
