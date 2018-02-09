Global Syphilis Testing Market Report 2018 Featuring Key Vendors - Abbott, Beckman Coulter, Bio-Rad Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche & Siemens Healthcare

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Syphilis Testing Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global syphilis testing market to grow at a CAGR of 2.12% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Syphilis Testing Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the retail sales of kits, reagents, and instruments used in syphilis testing.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increase in premarital screening. Premarital screening is a health assessment test for soon-to-be married couples who are tested for infectious diseases, possibility of genetic diseases, and transmissible diseases.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increase in prevalence of syphilis. STDs refer to a group of illnesses that can be transmitted from one person to another through the sharing of body fluids, blood, and vaginal fluids. STDs include more than 25-30 infectious diseases that are spread through sexual activity and syphilis is one of them. Syphilis is a genital ulcerative disease caused by the bacterium T. pallidum. Syphilis has mild initial symptoms like a painless sore or no symptoms at all. As the disease progresses, severe rashes appear, and the disease eventually causes blindness or damage to internal organs and death.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Lack of trained professionals. Clinical laboratories and diagnostic centers require trained specialists in medical diagnostics. However, there is a global shortage of these specialists in diagnostic centers and hospitals.
Generally, most rural hospitals in the US face issues such as limited patient volume to justify hiring specialists who charge high. Most times, the expenses associated with bringing specialists in-house is cost prohibitive, especially for smaller medical facilities. Limited public spending, decline in funding, and controlled allocation of funds to laboratories for quality assurance are some of the reasons for lack of specialists in countries such as India.
Key vendors
- Abbott
- Beckman Coulter
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche
- Siemens Healthcare
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing
- Market size and forecast
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY
- Segmentation by technology
- Comparison by technology
- Global syphilis testing market by conventional testing
- Global syphilis testing market by POC testing
- Market opportunity by technology
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Increase in premarital screening
- Rapidly increasing demand for POC testing
- Increasing importance of promotional activities
- Rising rates of syphilis among men
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Other prominent vendors
