Global Automotive HVAC Controllers Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are ACDelco, Microchip Technology, Denso, Hanon Systems, NXP Semiconductors & Sensata Technologies

The global automotive HVAC controllers market to grow at a CAGR of 4.89% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Automotive HVAC Controllers Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver in the market is growing demand for vehicles, as well as safety and comfort level therein. Growing demand for vehicles is highly correlated with the growth of the global automotive HVAC controllers market, as most passenger cars are equipped with HVAC controllers. Global car sales increased by around 5.6% in 2016. Most contribution to it has been made by the sale of SUVs and crossovers in the Chinese and European passenger car markets. The progress in China was in double digits, whereas the US witnessed stagnant growth.
One trend in the market is transformation of conventional HVAC controls to digital controls. Traditional switches of the HVAC systems, which are prone to wear and tear, are being replaced with interactive LCD-based systems for robustness and longevity of the system. Digital HVAC controls are replacing traditional switches used for vent positions, blower speed, and temperature control.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is complex design of secondary input devices and increasing number of functions. The complex design of input devices is a challenge due to conflicting requirements. The complex design incorporates several functions on to one device, which often confuses the driver and other vehicle occupants. The automotive industry is witnessing a trend of producing small-sized vehicles with low-power engines.
