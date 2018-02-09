Global Downdraft Range Hoods Market 2018-2022 - Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 7.86%

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Downdraft Range Hoods Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global downdraft range hoods market to grow at a CAGR of 7.86% during the period 2018-2022.
The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is rising popularity of modular kitchens. Globally, the kitchen market is undergoing various changes, wherein most individuals are opting for simple yet convenient features for their kitchens that are technologically advanced. In recent times, several consumers in the Americas and Europe have shown an inclination toward soft muted colors such as charcoal, gray, and pale green/ blue for their kitchens.
According to the report, one driver in the market is growing popularity of downdraft range hoods. One of the most important kitchen appliances in modern times is the downdraft range hood. With the demand for modular kitchens increasing globally, the demand for cooker hoods has also been increasing. Several consumers are essentially opting for cooker hoods in their kitchen. Even developing countries, such as China and India, have become a major market for manufacturers to launch their products.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is lenient regulations over indoor air pollution. Cooker hoods are known to vent out harmful gases such as carbon monoxide, formaldehyde, nitrogen oxides, and other fine particulates such as soot generated, that may contaminate the air and be harmful for the users. Also, most cooker hoods do not satisfy all the three most essential parameters, which are performance, capture, and energy-efficiency and noiselessness.
Key Vendors
- Haier
- Robert Bosch
- Whirlpool
- Electrolux
- Broan
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of the Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Market Landscape
Part 05: Market Sizing
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Market Segmentation by Blower Type
Part 08: Market Segmentation by Venting Type
Part 09: Customer Landscape
Part 10: Regional Landscape
Part 11: Decision Framework
Part 12: Drivers and Challenges
Part 13: Market Trends
Part 14: Vendor Landscape
Part 15: Vendor Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/t47sbh/global_downdraft?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716