General Electric Company: GE: Dividend Declaration

FAIRFIELD, Conn., Feb. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of GE (NYSE:GE) today declared a $0.12 per share dividend on the outstanding common stock of the Company. The dividend is payable Wednesday, April 25, 2018 to shareowners of record at the close of business on Monday, February 26, 2018. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23, 2018.

About GE

GE (NYSE:GE) is the world's Digital Industrial Company, transforming industry with software-defined machines and solutions that are connected, responsive and predictive. GE is organized around a global exchange of knowledge, the "GE Store," through which each business shares and accesses the same technology, markets, structure and intellect. Each invention further fuels innovation and application across our industrial sectors. With people, services, technology and scale, GE delivers better outcomes for customers by speaking the language of industry. www.ge.com (http://www.ge.com/)

GE's Investor Relations website at www.ge.com/investor (http://www.ge.com/investor) and our corporate blog at www.gereports.com (http://www.gereports.com/) and @GE_Reports on Twitter, as well as GE's Facebook page and Twitter accounts, contain a significant amount of information about GE, including financial and other information for investors. GE encourages investors to visit these websites from time to time, as information is updated and new information is posted.

Investor Contact:

Matt Cribbins, 617.443.3400

matthewg.cribbins@ge.com (mailto:matthewg.cribbins@ge.com)

Media Contact:

Jennifer Erickson, 646.682.5620

jennifer.erickson@ge.com (mailto:jennifer.erickson@ge.com)

This information is provided by RNS

The company news service from the London Stock Exchange

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: General Electric Company via Globenewswire

