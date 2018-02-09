The "EU: Digital Data Processing Machines: Presented In The Form Of Systems Market Report Analysis And Forecast To 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on the EU digital data processing machine market, providing a comprehensive analysis and the most recent data on its market size and volume, EU trade, price dynamics, domestic production, and turnover in the industry.

The market trends section reveals the main issues and uncertainties concerning the industry, while the medium-term outlook uncovers market prospects.

The attractivity index (IB Index) summarizes the source of existing opportunities as they appear in this market, as well as an interpretation of the trade figures.

Data Coverage:

Digital data processing machine market size and value;

EU production, split by EU Member States;

Digital data processing machine production;

Profiles of the leading companies;

EU trade (intra and extra);

Prices for digital data processing machine (producer, import and export);

Trade structure and market channels;

Digital data processing machine market outlook to 2025;

Per Capita Consumption.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Findings

2.2 Market Trends

3. Market Overview

3.1 Market Volume and Value

3.2 Trade Balance

3.3 Market Structure by Countries

3.4 Market Opportunities by Countries

3.5 Market Forecast to 2025

4. Domestic Production

4.1 Production from 2007-2016

4.2 Production by Countries

5. Imports

5.1 Imports from 2007-2016

5.2 Imports by Countries

5.3 Import Prices

6. Exports

6.1 Exports from 2007-2016

6.2 Exports by Countries

6.3 Export Prices

7. Prices and Price Development

7.1 Producer Prices on the Domestic Market

7.2 Producer Prices on the Non Domestic Market

8. Trade Structure and Channels

8.1 Major Trade Channels

8.2 Price Structure

9. Business Environment Overview

9.1 Structural Profile

9.2 Country Analysis

9.3 Size Class Analysis

10. Company Profiles

Appendix 1: Trade and Prices by Countries

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wvw433/european_digital?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180209005732/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Data Storage and Management