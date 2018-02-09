The global marine sealants marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2018-2022, according to a new market research study by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180209005508/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global marine sealants market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report categorizes the global marine sealants market based on type of products which includes polysulfide, silicone, polyurethane, butyl, and others. This report also presents an analysis of the growth prospects of the market across various geographic regions such as the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

Save more with Technavio.Buy 2 reports and get the third for free ViewTechnavio's latest discounts and promotions

Market driver: rising demand for marine sealants from developing countries

Developing countries such as China, India, Brazil, Mexico, the Philippines and Indonesia exhibit a high demand for marine sealants. Factors such as low transportation costs; availability of land, inexpensive labor, and raw materials; and lenient government regulations have led many OEMs of marine sealants to relocate their manufacturing plants to these countries.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for additives, adhesives, and sealants research, "The growing population, high disposable incomes, and rising purchasing power in the developing countries of APAC and South America have led to an increase in investments in the travel and tourism industry. High foreign direct investments in countries such as China are expected to fuel shipbuilding activities. The growth of the shipbuilding industry is likely to have a significant influence on the global marine sealants market during the forecast period."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Market trend: increasing demand for marine sealants from commercial segment

The growing oil and gas industry and increasing use of petroleum products have led to an increase in the demand for tankers. Oil and gas are shipped in tankers that require marine sealants. Energy and related sectors fuel the demand for coal. Coal reserves are concentrated in specific regions and are transported through sea-routes. The increase in ore trading has fueled the demand for dry bulk carrier cargoes. The food and beverages (F&B) industry also exhibits high demand for commercial cargoes, which use marine sealants.

Market challenge: volatile prices of raw materials

Polymeric materials are commonly used for producing marine sealants. Acrylic, silicone, and polyurethane are some of the raw materials. Most of the raw materials used in the production of marine sealants are the downstream products of crude oil. The high price of crude oil is expected to have an impact on the prices of raw materials. For instance, Dow Polyurethanes Europe, India, the Middle East, and Africa announced an increase in prices of raw materials such as polyols, toluene diisocyanate (TDI), and methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) products from May 2016.

Is your business on track for a successful future? Learn how Technavio can help

Technavio helps businesses anticipate changes in their marketplace, make proactive adjustments, and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

Some of the major contributors in the global marine sealants market

3M

ARKEMA

DowDuPont

Henkel

Sika

Get a sample copy of the global marine sealants market free of cost

Access Technavio's continuously growing additives, adhesives, and sealants research library and find expert analysis on hundreds of markets.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180209005508/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com