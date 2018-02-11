image.one's First Global Launch of Image Copyright Encryption and Public Transaction Chain

LONDON, Feb. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The world of Blockchain is growing. Those involved in the development of Blockchain are gradually turning towards two major spheres, infrastructural facilities and vertical application. Established by Blockchain experts from London University and Edinburgh University, image.one is launching new generation Blockchain technology for vertical application, focusing on image copyright administration and origin tracing. With its properties of decentralization and inalterability, Blockchain is determined to be the most fitting in copyright protection. The new generation of Blockchain launched by image.one integrates leading computer science technologies such as artificial intelligence and data mining. The major objective is to solve industry issues like copyright protection and transaction. image.one has succeeded in developing inalterable copyright registration and image encryption technologies. The distributed figure bed based on Blockchain's P2P has changed the established model of image storage across the Internet. Distributed searching and monitoring of images ensure genuine traceability of copyright usage.

image.one was jointly established by Alex Spathulas, a computer science graduate from Edinburgh University, and Mike Basou, a computer science specialist from London University. Its core team consists of top notch experts and researchers from different institutes, with expertise in various disciplines such as Blockchain, big data, artificial intelligence, machine learning and software engineering. image.one has provided bottom level Blockchain technical consultation service to MIOTA (IOTA).

Alex is not only an expert in artificial intelligence but also an experienced entrepreneur. He founded an Internet service platform in Greecein 2010, providing custom made front end and database services to individual and corporate users. Mike Basou is a specialist focusing mainly on Blockchain data safety and bottom level optimization. Years of work in databases and at system level has provided Mike with rich and solid expertise in technology development. His experience as a leading Blockchain developer has additionally equipped Mike with the ability to set the right rhythm and direction for R&D.

While Alex has set his sights firmly on technical application for all trades and professions, Mike is determined to focus on development of advanced technologies. Their partnership in the field of Blockchain technology and image copyright application is unrivaled. image.one team is geared towards the creation of brand new image copyright certification and transaction tools and providing users with new experiences in image copyright protection, origin tracing, storage and transaction.