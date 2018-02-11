DJI Drones Take Flight With Worldpay

HONG KONG, SINGAPORE and SYDNEY, February 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Market-leading drone manufacturer DJI selects Worldpay for online payments

Worldpay Inc., a global leader in payments, has partnered with the world's leading drone manufacturer DJI, to help the company expand its eCommerce platform to reach more customers around the world.

The global drone market is expected to be worth more than $11.2 billion by 2020[1] and adoption is growing at a rapid pace. With growing consumer interest across Europe and in countries like Australia and Japan, DJI has selected Worldpay as its eCommerce partner. Worldpay's local card payment capabilities and proven track record for boosting online sales will assist DJI to connect with customers in different parts of the world, making its products more accessible for creators, travellers, photographers and those using drone technology for their work.

Christina Zhang, Treasurer at DJI said, "The global drone market has exploded in recent years, with consumers finding creative ways to use the technology and bringing new perspectives to their everyday life. This is a very exciting time for the industry. As our technology becomes easier to use, with expanded industry applications, we want to make our drones more accessible to people around the world, whether for work or play. In the near future, we hope to reach more new customers in Europe and Asia Pacific, and create a more seamless and secure experience for our online customers with Worldpay's payment solution support."

In addition to existing card processing services and coverage, Worldpay also supports a range of alternative payment methods, such as iDEAL in the Netherlands and SOFORT in Germany, allowing merchants to accept more payments via local consumers' preferred methods.

The drone manufacturer has also benefitted from Worldpay's anti-fraud expertise. Due to the high average ticket value of its products, DJI holds a high standard when choosing fraud detection and protection tools. DJI is using Worldpay's fraud protection tool 'Risk Guardian' to enhance protection for its customers and provide the best possible online shopping experience. Since implementing Worldpay's fraud solution, DJI has seen its fraud to sales ratio drop, all while increasing their overall payment acceptance rates.

Phil Pomford, General Manager for Asia-Pac, at Worldpay, Inc. said: "Combatting online fraudsters is a primary concern for electronics manufacturers, especially when it comes to cutting-edge technologies like drones. The challenge for growing businesses lies in balancing high-volume sales with the ability to guarantee shoppers a safe and reliable service. Worldpay has helped thousands of companies around the world to achieve this balance, and DJI's improvements to date prove how crucial a strategic fraud approach is to an organisation's successful expansion."

1. Gartner Says Almost 3 Million Personal and Commercial Drones Will Be Shipped in 2017 [https://www.gartner.com/newsroom/id/3602317 ]

About Worldpay, Inc.

Worldpay, Inc. (NYSE: WP; LSE: WPY) is a leading payments provider with unique capability to power global integrated omni-commerce, any payment, anywhere. With industry-leading scale and an unmatched integrated technology platform, Worldpay offers clients a comprehensive suite of products and services globally, delivered through a single provider.

Annually, Worldpay processes over 40 billion transactions through more than 300 payment types across 146 countries and 126 currencies. The company's growth strategy includes expanding into high-growth markets, verticals and customer segments, including global eCommerce, Integrated Payments and B2B.

Worldpay, Inc. was formed in 2018 through the combination of the No. 1 merchant acquirers in the U.S. and the U.K., Vantiv, Inc. and Worldpay Group plc. Worldpay, Inc. trades on the NYSE as "WP" and the London Stock Exchange as "WPY."

About DJI

