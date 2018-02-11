Chris Hemsworth Gets A Taste of Jacob's Creek Double Barrel Winemaking in the Barossa

BAROSSA VALLEY, Australia, Feb. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2018 vintage at Jacob's Creek got the VIP treatment, as acclaimed actor Chris Hemsworth joined the team to get an insider's view on creating one of the world's most unique wines, Double Barrel.

During his first visit to the Barossa, South Australia, Chris spent a few days getting to know the Jacob's Creek winemaking team and the celebrated wine region that's home to the winery. He experienced a firsthand insight into the process of making this exceptional wine, Double Barrel, which is finished in aged whisk(e)y barrels.

The star of Thor, The Avengers and 12 Strong, Chris recently provided his vocal talents for the new Jacob's Creek Double Barrel Two Barrels, One Soul commercial, released in late 2017.

Chris commented that it's been a privilege to see much of Australia and the world, but getting to the Barossa during vintage is unforgettable.

"We've been warmly welcomed in the Barossa by the Jacob's Creek team, who have taken us into their home and shown us what makes this place and its wines world class," he said.

Chris summed up his thoughts on the wines in the range: "As someone who travels a lot I'm always looking for things that can remind me of home, and a glass of Double Barrel does just that."

Jacob's Creek Chief Winemaker Ben Bryant hosted Chris at the winery,touring vineyards and barrel rooms,blending wine, and making barrels.

"Chris really has a passion for Aussie wine and was keen to meet the team behind creating Jacob's Creek. We brought together those involved in growing the grapes and making the barrels alongside our winemakers to spend time having a chat over a harvest barbecue at our historic Jacob's Creek Estate," Ben said.

The development of the Jacob's Creek Double Barrel range has been a complex undertaking that has taken years to perfect. After much experimentation, the winemakers discovered whisk(e)y barrels produced the best results for what they wanted to achieve. Matured in wine barrels, the wine is finished in aged whisk(e)y barrels for a richer, deeper and smoother finish.

The award-winning Double Barrel range brings to life the spirit of innovation and expertise of the Jacob's Creek winemaking team. The range includes a Shiraz, Cabernet Sauvignon and Shiraz Cabernet.

