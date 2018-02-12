Takuya Oikawa



Sadayoshi Yokoyama, Toshiko Watanabe DENSO CORPORATION Phone: 81-566-25-5594 Fax: 81-566-25-4509 sadayoshi_yokoyama@denso.co.jp toshiko_watanabe@denso.co.jp

KARIYA, JAPAN, Feb 12, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - DENSO Corporation, one of the world's largest automotive suppliers, today announced it has agreed to a technical adviser contract with Takuya Oikawa, a leading global developer of software products.The global automotive industry continues to shift dramatically, with greater concentration on electrification, automated driving and connected driving. Competition from other diverse industries and new players looking to enter the space likewise increases. DENSO is committed to being a world leader ushering in this future of mobility, and views information and communication technology (ICT) as a core path to accelerate new innovations through cloud platforms and open source software.DENSO's technical adviser contract with Oikawa will help upgrade its ICT and promote businesses in electrification, automated driving, and connected driving. Doing so pushes DENSO's open business and development beyond merely manufacturing automotive components, delivering products to meet society's changing transportation needs.Main contents of the adviser contract:- Formulation of ICT-related business strategies and support for planning, development, sales, and operation of relevant products and services- Support for organizational design including recruitment strategy, skill assessment, and career planning for ICT engineers- Investigation into possible partnerships with ICT-related companies, and support for negotiationsProfile of Takuya OikawaOikawa, a graduate of Waseda University's School of Science and Engineering, led the development of the international versions of Windows at Microsoft after working for a foreign-affiliated company. He then joined Google and served as engineering manager of the Chrome Web Platform team before later joining Increments, Inc. which hosted Qiita, a Japanese software engineer knowledge-sharing community service. He has long worked on standardization and developers community, including infrastructure, security and web technologies. Most recently, Oikawa evangelized product management and engineering management in Japan. He became independent in 2017.About DensoDENSO Corporation, headquartered in Kariya, Aichi prefecture, Japan, is a leading global automotive supplier of advanced technology, systems and components in the areas of thermal, powertrain control, electronics and information and safety. Its customers include all the world's major carmakers. Worldwide, the company has more than 200 subsidiaries and affiliates in 38 countries and regions and employs nearly 140,000 people. Consolidated global sales for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2014, totaled US$39.8 billion. Last fiscal year, DENSO spent 9 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development. DENSO common stock is traded on the Tokyo and Nagoya stock exchanges. For more information, go to www.globaldenso.com, or visit our media website at www.densomediacenter.com.Source: DensoContact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.