HIROSHIMA, Japan, Feb 12, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Motor Corporation will showcase the world premiere of the updated Mazda6 wagon at the 88th Geneva International Motor Show. The company will hold a press conference at 8:15 a.m. (local time) on March 6, the first of two press days. The show is open to the public from March 8-18.http://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_Mazda6Wagon.jpgUpdated Mazda6 wagon (European specifications)The Mazda6 is the flagship of Mazda's passenger car lineup. The development team's goal for this round of updates, the third since the model was fully redesigned in 2012, was to enhance the daily lives of people who love cars, incorporating premium details and new engineering concepts and technologies based on Mazda's human-centered design philosophy. The new Mazda6 wagon to be unveiled in Geneva follows on the heels of the sedan model, which debuted at the Los Angeles Motor Show last November. The wagon adopts the same product enhancements and styling improvements, which enhance a look of maturity and composure and raise the quality feel of both the interior and exterior without sacrificing practicality. Both the sedan and wagon offer driving pleasure that suits the various ways each body type is used.In addition, Mazda will bring two concept models to the show, both of which make their European Motor Show debut in Geneva. The Mazda Kai Concept combines next-generation technology and design to herald a whole new generation of Mazda cars. And the Mazda Vision Coupe is a next-generation design vision model that was recently named the "Most Beautiful Concept Car of the Year" in France. Both cars debuted at last year's Tokyo Motor Show.In line with its "Sustainable Zoom-Zoom 2030" long-term vision for technology development, Mazda aims to use the fundamental appeal of the automobile - driving pleasure - to inspire people, enrich society and help bring about a beautiful earth. By offering an experience of car ownership that celebrates driving, the company hopes to enrich lives and build a strong bond with customers.About MazdaMazda Motor Corporation (TSE: 7261) started manufacturing tools in 1929 and soon branched out into production of trucks for commercial use. In the early 1960s, Mazda launched its first passenger car models and began developing rotary engines. Still headquartered in Hiroshima in western Japan, Mazda today ranks as one of Japan's leading automakers, and exports cars to the United States and Europe for over 30 years.