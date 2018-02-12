Wirecard Becomes Payment Partner for Olympus's Europe-wide Online Shop

MUNICH, February 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Wirecard integrates complete e-commerce ecosystem: from payment integration and processing to machine learning and artificial intelligence-based risk management

Olympus, the world's leading manufacturer of optical and digital precision technology, is launching its own global online shop and relying on Wirecard as payment partner. The digital financial technology specialist will assume responsibility for integrating payment methods including Apple Pay, IDEAL, credit card payments, MrCash and P24 as well as handling all payment processing. With this Wirecard covers important international payment methods and offers Olympus's clients maximum flexibility in paying for their online purchases.

With the introduction of its online shop, Olympus is keeping pace with the trend towards ever more goods purchased online. According to Statista, e-commerce sales are set to more than double by 2022. Thanks to its collaboration with Wirecard, Olympus is now not only offering important international payment methods, but is also using a customized version of the risk management system FPS (Fraud Prevention Suite). This system identifies data and behavior patterns in real-time and uses machine learning and artificial intelligence to effectively prevent fraud and ensure maximum security for all payment options offered.

Christian Pott, Department Manager Marketing Communications at Olympus Europe: "With nearly 100 years of history behind us, we are proud to present our own online shop, which represents an important company milestone. It will allow us to appeal even more effectively to a younger target group. We are delighted to usher in this new era with Wirecard at our side and to give even more customers across the world the opportunity to capture the best moments of their lives with Olympus' cutting-edge technology."

Marion Laewe, Vice President Sales Consumer Goods at Wirecard: "We are delighted to support Olympus and its Europe-wide online shop with our expertise and customized state-of-the-art solutions. Wirecard is simplifying payment processing and ensuring that e-payments are secure and flexible for both Olympus and its customers."

Wirecard AG's business partner is Olympus Europa SE & Co. KG's consumer division, which, among other things, also covers the well-known area of digital cameras.

