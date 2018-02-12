SAFEGUARDS | Electrical & Electronics NO. 016/18

On December 3, 2008, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the Technical Regulation Decree No. 1057 ([1]: http://zakon2.rada.gov.ua/laws/show/en/1057-2008-%D0%BF) (in Ukrainian) for the restriction of the use of certain hazardous substances in electrical and electronic equipment (EEE) (hereinafter referred to as the Technical Regulation). The Technical Regulation restricted the use of six hazardous substances - which include lead, mercury, cadmium, hexavalent chromium, polybrominated biphenyls (PBB) and polybrominated diphenyl ethers (PBDE) - in eight categories of EEE.

On March 10, 2017, the Cabinet Ministers amended Decree No.1057 and published it under new Decree No. 139 ([2]: http://zakon2.rada.gov.ua/laws/show/en/139-2017-%D0%BF/print1496293398950919) (in Ukrainian) for the purpose of harmonization with EU and establishing the provision on the EEE placed on the market which was not covered by the regulation adopted in 2008. The new regulation has been in effect six months after the publication and repealed regulation No. 1057 of 2008.

The new technical regulation was developed based on the EU's RoHS Directive 2011/65/EU, which restricts 10 chemical substances listed in table below:

Name of substance (group of substances) Maximum permissible value of concentration of a substance by weight in homogeneous materials Lead 0.1 % Mercury 0.1 % Cadmium 0.01 % Chromium (VI) 0.1 % Polybrominated biphenyls (PBBs) 0.1 % Polybrominated diphenyl ethers (PBDE) 0.1 % Bis (2-ethylhexyl) phthalate (DEHP) 0.1 % Butyl benzyl phthalate (BBP) 0.1 % Dibutylphthalate (DBP) 0.1 % Diisobutyl phthalate (DIBP) 0.1 %

The EEE covered by the Technical Regulation has been increased to eleven categories and is captured as below. In addition, the restrictions on the use of the four phthalates (DEHP, BBP, DBP and DIBP) shall not apply before July 22, 2019 for certain categories of EEE and July 22, 2021 for the remaining categories.

Categories of EEE covered by the Technical Regulation:

Large household appliances Small household appliances IT and telecommunications equipment Consumer equipment Lighting equipment Electrical and electronic tools Toys, leisure and sports equipment Medical devices Monitoring and control instruments including industrial monitoring and control instruments Automatic dispensers Other EEE not covered in categories 1-10.

Similar to EU RoHS, some types of EEE are excluded from the RoHS Directive scope, such as equipment needed for national security, including weapons and ammunition and materials specially designed for military uses and equipment intended for outer space, etc. Likewise, certain applications are exempt from the restrictions within a timeframe defined in the regulation. The exhaustive list for exclusions and exemptions can be found in Article 4 and Annex 3 of the regulation, respectively.

Additionally, a RoHS Declaration of Conformity (DoC) must be prepared in Ukrainian language for RoHS compliance inspection by enterprises when applying for the EMC certification after September 22, 2017.

