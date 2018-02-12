WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Wood wins new Saudi Aramco contract

12 February, 2018

Wood wins new contract delivering mega-project for Saudi Aramco

Wood has secured a new multi-million dollar, five-year contract to support Saudi Aramco in the delivery of one of its mega-projects in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Engineering and project management services to develop the Marjan oil field in the state's eastern province will be provided under the contract, which is effective immediately.

The front end engineering design (FEED), major increment and overall project management consultancy will be executed from Wood's Reading UK, Khobar, Saudi Arabia and India offices.

The contract is part of Saudi Aramco's multi-billion dollar Marjan Crude Increment Program; one of the company's oil and gas mega-projects designed to enhance its energy sustainability, diversify the economy, expand gas production, and localise domestic content.

Wood has worked with Saudi Aramco for more than 30 years. In November 2017, the two companies entered a memorandum of understanding demonstrating Wood's continued commitment to creating and accelerating opportunities for local workforces in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Robin Watson, Wood's chief executive comments: "We look forward to working in close partnership with Saudi Aramco to bring our broad and enduring expertise in engineering and project management to this project, which is significant for both our client and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Our focus will be applying our ingenuity, range of capabilities and in-country knowledge to ensure its safe and successful delivery.

"We have been operating in the Middle East for around 75 years and continue to ambitiously pursue opportunities to leverage our global expertise and grow our presence in the region. Our commitment to growing capability and capacity in the Kingdom will be demonstrated further on this contract, where we will focus on nurturing talent, providing employment opportunities and partnering with the supply chain.'

Wood is also currently providing pre-FEED and FEED for Saudi Aramco's Unconventional Gas Program and detailed engineering and procurement for its Sulphate Removal Facilities projects.

