ACACIA MINING PLC - Results for the 12 months ended 31 Dec 2017

12 February 2017

Results for the 12 months ended 31 December 2017 (Unaudited)

Based on IFRS and expressed in US Dollars (US$)

Acacia Mining plc ("Acacia') reports full year 2017 results

"We delivered resilient operational performance during a challenging 2017, with full year gold production of 767,883 ounces at all-in sustaining costs ("AISC') of US$875 per ounce', said Peter Geleta, Interim CEO of Acacia. "Whilst we were impacted by events beyond our control, we took decisive action to stabilise our business and believe our operations are now well placed to deliver in 2018. The challenges in our operating environment led to our production guidance being revised during 2017, whilst the ongoing ban on the export of gold/copper concentrate meant that we were unable to export and sell 185,800 ounces of produced gold which led to a substantial cash outflow. As expected, we will see a step-down in production in 2018 to 435,000-475,000 ounces as Buzwagi transitions to processing stockpiles and Bulyanhulu, whilst in reduced operations, solely re-processes tailings. Our continued cost discipline means that AISC will remain competitive at US$935-985 per ounce. Our focus remains on delivering optimal performance from all aspects of the business within our control in the current operating environment, returning the business to free cash generation and delivering value for all of our stakeholders. We are supporting efforts towards achieving a negotiated resolution with the Tanzanian Government.'

Operational Highlights

Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate (TRIFR) of 0.45, 39% lower than 2016

2017 gold production of 767,883 ounces, 7% lower than 2016 as a result of lower production at Bulyanhulu primarily due to the transition to reduced operations in Q4 2017

Gold sales of 592,861 ounces, 22% lower than production, comprised 19,720 ounces of gold in concentrate, 10% of total concentrate production due to the concentrate export ban imposed in March 2017 and 573,141 ounces of gold in doré, in line with doré production

and 573,141 ounces of gold in doré, in line with doré production 2017 AISC 1 of US$875 per ounce sold, below full year guidance range and our lowest ever achieved

of per ounce sold, below full year guidance range and our lowest ever achieved Successful drilling programme at North Mara has more than doubled the Mineral Reserve at the Gokona Underground to 1.3Moz

New management leading stabilisation of company and post year-end appointed a senior Tanzanian to lead Tanzanian business

Financial Highlights

Financial performance was significantly impacted by a post-tax non-cash impairment charge of US$644 million resulting from uncertainty in the operating environment and the ban on exporting concentrate, resulting in US$264 million of lost revenue in the year

resulting from uncertainty in the operating environment and the ban on exporting concentrate, resulting in of lost revenue in the year Revenue of US$752 million , 29% lower than 2016, with Adjusted EBITDA 1 of US$311 million , 24% down from 2016

, 29% lower than 2016, with Adjusted EBITDA of , 24% down from 2016 Net loss of US$707 million includes a post-tax impairment charge of US$644 million , equating to a loss of US173 cents per share

includes a post-tax impairment charge of , equating to a loss of US173 cents per share Adjusted net earnings of US$146 million and Adjusted EPS of US35.7 cents were 9% below 2016

and Adjusted EPS of US35.7 cents were 9% below 2016 Cash balance fell from US$318 million to US$81 million at year-end, due to lost revenue resulting from the concentrate ban and a gross build-up of VAT receivables of US$91 million , but was boosted post year-end by the sale of a non-core royalty for US$45 million

to at year-end, due to lost revenue resulting from the concentrate ban and a gross build-up of VAT receivables of , but was boosted post year-end by the sale of a non-core royalty for Entered into option agreements to provide a floor price of at least US$1,300 per ounce for majority of H1 2018 production

per ounce for majority of H1 2018 production Contributed US$143 million of taxes and royalties to Tanzania and implemented projects benefiting over 60,000 Tanzanians in 2017

Three months ended 31 December Year ended 31 December (Unaudited) 2017 2016 2017 2016 Gold production (ounces) 148,477 212,954 767,883 829,705 Gold sold (ounces) 147,636 209,292 592,861 816,743 Cash cost (US$/ounce)1 581 679 587 640 AISC (US$/ounce)1 779 952 875 958 Net average realised gold price (US$/ounce)1 1,296 1,211 1,260 1,240 (in US$'000) Revenue 189,249 263,890 751,515 1,053,532 EBITDA 1 45,463 105,681 257,180 415,388 Adjusted EBITDA1 67,613 103,010 310,527 409,903 Net (loss)/earnings (785,975) 48,285 (707,394) 94,944 Basic (loss)/earnings per share (EPS) (cents) (191.7) 11.8 (172.5) 23.2 Adjusted net (loss)/earnings1 45,799 46,415 146,218 161,021 Adjusted net (loss)/earnings per share (AEPS) (cents)1 11.2 11.3 35.7 39.2 Cash generated from operating activities (1,503) 60,933 (22,972) 317,976 Capital expenditure2 21,301 57,826 149,376 195,898 Cash balance 80,513 317,791 80,513 317,791 Total borrowings 71,000 99,400 71,000 99,400

1 These are non-IFRS measures. Refer to page 33 for definitions

2 Excludes non-cash capital adjustments (reclamation asset adjustments) and include finance lease purchases and land purchases recognised as long term prepayments

CEO Statement

The company recorded resilient performance in what became a difficult operating environment in 2017 and expects to return the business to free cash generation during the forthcoming year. Whilst operational performance was solid, financial performance was significantly impacted by Tanzania's on-going ban on exporting gold/copper concentrate which resulted in approximately US$264 million of lost revenue in 2017 and drove a total cash outflow of US$237 million.

Whilst we have been impacted by events beyond our control, our operations still continued to deliver during 2017. It was especially pleasing to see a record year of production at Buzwagi of 268,785 ounces in spite of the uncertainty about the mine's future as the mine effectively completed the final stage of the open pit ahead of moving to a stockpile processing operation for the next three years. North Mara continued to perform well and delivered strong free cash flow despite production of 323,607 ounces being below 2016's record year. Grades from the Gokona Underground remained strong, albeit behind 2016's bonanza grades, as the focus of mining was in the lower grade West Zone. During the year we completed the mining of the Nyabirama Stage 3 open pit and continued to progress waste stripping at the start of the Stage 4 open pit which will provide the majority of the mill feed going forward. At Bulyanhulu we made the difficult decision to move the mine to reduced operations in September and temporarily cease production from the underground mine and therefore gold/copper concentrates, after significant cash outflows through the year. This was the primary driver behind production of 175,491 ounces being 39% behind 2016's level.

On the cost side, we demonstrated further improvement in AISC as strict cost discipline was maintained. Group AISC of US$875 per ounce sold was below the guidance range and the lowest that Acacia has ever achieved. If Group sales ounces had equalled production, AISC would have been approximately US$798 per ounce sold. Buzwagi benefitted from increased production rates which drove an AISC of US$667 per ounce sold, which was 39% lower than 2016, with inventory adjustments largely offsetting the lack of sales of gold in concentrate. At North Mara we saw a small increase in AISC to US$803 per ounce sold primarily driven by the lower production base compared to the previous year. At Bulyanhulu the impact of the lower sales and production base led to AISC per ounce sold being 30% higher than 2016 at US$1,373 although this was partly offset by lower capitalised development costs and lower sustaining capital spend.

One of the key focus areas at Acacia over the last four years has been on reducing the number of international employees and contractors within our business and ensuring that our Tanzanian assets are increasingly led and operated by Tanzanian employees. Since 2013, we have driven a reduction in international employees of approximately 85% within our business and now over 96% of our people are Tanzanian. Since my appointment as Interim CEO, we have continued this process and following the move to reduced operations at Bulyanhulu and the transition of Buzwagi to stockpile processing we have consolidated the management teams at the two mines, which are located within the same region, into one, under the leadership of an experienced Tanzanian national, Benedict Busunzu. We are pleased to report the combined Bulyanhulu and Buzwagi management team is now made up of five Tanzanian nationals and one international employee. Post year end we also appointed Asa Mwaipopo as our Managing Director, Tanzania. Asa is a highly experienced Tanzanian mining engineer, who has worked in the industry and for Acacia for a number of years in increasingly senior roles. In his new role, he will head up our Tanzanian business by becoming the Managing Director of each of our Tanzanian operating entities with the mine general managers and functional heads in Tanzania reporting directly into him.

Discussions between the Government of Tanzania ("GoT') and Barrick Gold Corporation ("Barrick'), Acacia's majority shareholder, aimed at resolving the current situation remain on-going. In October 2017, the GoT and Barrick each announced that the parties had agreed to a framework on a way forward, and Barrick has indicated that they expect to be able to present a detailed proposal for a possible solution to Acacia for review and approval during the first half of 2018. We are providing support to Barrick in its ongoing discussions, and any proposal that may be agreed in principle between Barrick and the GoT will require Acacia's approval.

Financial Overview

The positive operational performance was not translated in positive cash flow due to Acacia's inability to export and sell a total of 185,800 ounces of gold, 12.1 million pounds of copper and 158,900 ounces of silver contained in concentrate as a result of the concentrate export ban. This includes 10,678 ounces of gold in concentrate produced in late 2016 but not sold. This heavily impacted our Bulyanhulu and Buzwagi mines which produced gold in both doré and in concentrate form, while North Mara sales were unaffected by the ban due to 100% of its production being doré. This, together with an increase in indirect tax receivables, meant that we ended the year with US$81 million of cash on our balance sheet, a decrease from US$318 million on hand at the end of the previous year. Net cash also fell, but we continued to repay our CIL debt facility during 2017 and saw debt balances fall to US$71 million at the end of 2017. Post year end we completed the sale of a non-core royalty for US$45 million and this, together with the purchase of put options for a portion of future gold sales and strong cost discipline will provide additional support to our balance sheet.

Total revenue for the year amounted to US$752 million which was 29% lower than 2016 as a result of the inability to sell gold, copper and silver contained in concentrate as set out above during the year. The lack of sales impacted EBITDA, which at US$257 million was 38% below 2016. Net earnings were impacted by the lack of sales, but also by a post-tax non cash impairment charge of US$644 million, primarily associated with Bulyanhulu as a result of the increased uncertainty in our operating environment and the movement to reduced operations. This together with an increase in our uncertain tax provision from US$128 million to US$300 million drove a net loss of US$707 million. Adjusted net earnings amounted to US$146 million which was 9% below 2016.

Outlook

The group has successfully managed through a challenging environment to deliver a year of resilient operational performance in 2017. As a result of Bulyanhulu's transition to reduced operations and the planned transition of Buzwagi to a stockpile processing operation in 2018 we expect to see a step-down in production from 2017 levels to 435,000-475,000 ounces at increased all-in sustaining cost of US$935-985 per ounce. Cash costs per ounce are also expected to increase to between US$690-720 per ounce in 2018. Group AISC and cash costs are both negatively impacted by approximately US$50 per ounce due to the release of non-cash high cost inventory at Buzwagi as we process ore stockpiles previously classified as ore inventory. We expect production to be broadly flat through the year although due to the roll-over of cost from the movement to reduced operations at Bulyanhulu into Q1 2018 we expect increased cash flow in the second half of the year. All gold produced in 2018 is expected to be in doré form.

At North Mara we expect production to be broadly in line with 2017 at approximately 325,000 ounces as the continued increase in production from the Gokona Underground is offset by lower open pit tonnes and grade as the Nyabirama Stage 3 open pit is completed and all ore is sourced from the beginning of the Stage 4 pit. AISC is expected to be approximately US$850 per ounce, approximately 5% higher than 2017, driven by an increase in cash costs due to the increased mining activity and increased allocation of corporate shared services costs. During 2018 we will continue to progress the drilling programmes at Gokona, which led to a doubling of underground reserves in 2017 to 1.3Moz at a grade of 6.3 g/t. At Nyabirama we are also progressing the permitting for an underground exploration decline, this process is expected to be completed in 2018.

At Bulyanhulu we completed the transition to reduced operations in the fourth quarter, which regrettably led to the retrenchment of the majority of the workforce at the mine. In total, the retrenchments, together with the cancellation of supply contracts, led to a cost of US$25 million, with US$20 million incurred in Q4 2017 and the balance due to be incurred in Q1 2018. In addition we saw an outflow of accounts payable of approximately US$35 million, of which US$5 million is expected to be incurred in Q1 2018. Whilst the mine is on reduced operations, at a monthly cost of approximately US$3 million, Acacia is taking the opportunity to progress essential capital spend of approximately US$10 million, primarily on the process plant, together with an optimisation study which is designed to ensure that when the mine restarts it does so in an optimised manner. These costs are excluded from AISC on the principle that they are not representative of operational costs. The study is expected to take until H2 2018 to be completed and as a result Acacia does not expect the underground mine to restart in 2018 and is targeting a phased restart through 2019, assuming the concentrate ban is resolved during 2018. The mine will continue with the re-processing of tailings through 2018 at an annual production rate of approximately 30,000 ounces and an AISC of approximately US$1,000 per ounce, which will partially offset the cost of reduced operations.

As previously guided, Buzwagi is transitioning to a stockpile processing operation in 2018 as a result of the effective completion of the open pit and will see a step down in production as a result. During 2017 the mine exceeded its production plan by 15,000 ounces whilst delivering over 5 million tonnes of ore to the stockpile, albeit at lower grades. As a result expected life of mine production has increased by approximately 100,000 ounces. In 2018, mill feed will be almost exclusively from the stockpiles and as a result head grades are expected to drop significantly resulting in production for the year being approximately 100,000 ounces. As a result of the lower production and release of non-cash high cost inventory of approximately US$200 per ounce, reported AISC is due to increase to approximately US$1,100 per ounce sold, although we are looking to optimise the cost profile as we transition to stockpile processing.

As a result of reduced operations at Bulyanhulu we expect to see Group capital expenditure in 2018 fall to approximately US$100 million. This is comprised of approximately US$50 million of capitalised development / stripping at North Mara, US$35 million of sustaining capital, primarily at North Mara, and US$15 million of expansion capital, made up predominantly of investment in the process plant at Bulyanhulu and capitalised drilling at North Mara as we look to delineate additional resources to support a 10 year life of mine producing in excess of 300,000 ounces per annum.

Acacia is committed to strong cost discipline and is continuing to take steps to ensure the long-term viability of our business whilst we await an outcome of the discussions between Barrick and the Government of Tanzania. During 2017 Acacia made significant decisions at both the Bulyanhulu and Buzwagi operations and we should now be able to sell all of the gold we produce going forward. We continue to take steps to protect the balance sheet including a reduction in planned greenfield exploration spend in 2018 to US$15 million, and whilst we currently anticipate corporate overheads being in line with 2017, we are targeting reducing this spend during the year.

Contribution to Tanzania

Acacia continues to share the Government of Tanzania's goals of enhancing the country's social and economic development and in 2017 contributed US$143 million in taxes and royalties to Tanzania. Since the inception of its businesses, over 15 years ago, the Company, and its predecessors, have invested over US$4 billion into the country to build and sustain our mines, spent over US$3 billion with Tanzanian suppliers to support the operation of our businesses, invested over US$75 million into our communities and paid over US$1 billion in taxes and royalties. We have also built a 60 kilometre water pipeline to supply clean water to communities around Bulyanhulu, invested US$45 million to provide electricity to communities, built and renovated 57 schools in the Lake Zone whilst providing over 18,000 desks and building 129 teachers houses.

In terms of developing sustainable communities around our mines over the last five years, Acacia has invested heavily in building social infrastructure such as schools, roads, health and water facilities in close cooperation with its surrounding population. In 2017 we began the implementation of the new Sustainable Communities ("SC') Strategy which focuses on adding further value to this physical infrastructure and contributing positively to the development of a diversified local economy in our zone of influence. We believe that the SC Strategy is aligned with Tanzania's national development agenda, as well as the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

By the end of 2017 we had achieved an approximate 80% delivery rate on our infrastructure legacy commitments. This included the completion and/or initiation of a number of projects at all three mines. Projects included a US$500,000 upgrade of the Bugarama Health Centre at Bulyanhulu which supports healthcare for 58,000 people living in the 14 villages in Kakola and its surrounding areas. The focus at Buzwagi has been the construction of a new dormitory at Mwendakulima Secondary School for female pupils after the original dormitory was accidentally destroyed in a fire. The new dormitory will accommodate more than 100 pupils and make secondary education more accessible to girls. At North Mara we constructed the Nyamwaga and Kerende Health Centres and invested in the Nyamwaga/Keisangora water projects designed to improve access to clean water.

Operating Environment

On 3 March 2017, the Ministry of Energy and Minerals of the Tanzanian Government announced a general ban on the export of metallic mineral concentrates following a directive made by the President of the United Republic of Tanzania. Following the directive, we immediately ceased all exports of our gold/copper concentrate including the 277 containers that had been approved for export prior to the ban and which remain impounded in Dar es Salaam at either the port or a staging warehouse. As mentioned above, the export ban impacts Bulyanhulu and Buzwagi which ordinarily produced a proportion of their gold in concentrate form due to the mineralogy of the ore at those two mines. North Mara production and sales were unaffected by the ban on export of concentrates due to 100% of its production being doré.

During the second quarter of 2017 two Presidential Committees announced their findings following investigations into the technical and economic aspects of the historic exports of gold/copper concentrates. Acacia has fully refuted the implausible findings of both committees, which claimed that Acacia and its predecessor companies had historically and significantly under-declared the contents of exports of concentrate. Acacia reiterates that it has declared everything of commercial value that it has produced since it started operating in Tanzania and has paid all appropriate royalties and taxes on all of the payable minerals that it has produced. Acacia has requested copies of the reports of the two Presidential Committees and called for independent verification of the results announced by the Committees, but to date has not received a response to these requests.

In late June 2017, new legislation was proposed which made significant changes to the legal and regulatory framework governing the natural resources sector as a whole in Tanzania. Post year-end new mining regulations were also issued which are currently being reviewed. Prior to the legislation being passed into law in early July 2017, in order to protect the Company, Bulyanhulu Gold Mine Limited ("BGML'), the owner of the Bulyanhulu mine, and Pangea Minerals Limited ("PML'), the owner of the Buzwagi mine, each commenced international arbitrations against the GoT in accordance with the dispute resolution processes agreed by the GoT in the Mineral Development Agreements ("MDAs') with BGML and PML. These arbitrations remain ongoing. Acacia continues to monitor the impact of the new legislation in light of its MDAs with the GoT. However, to minimise further disruptions to our operations we have been, in the interim, satisfying the requirements imposed by the new legislation as regards the increased royalty rate applicable to metallic minerals such as gold, copper and silver of 6% (increased from 4%), in addition to a new 1% clearing fee on mineral exports. These payments are being made under protest, without prejudice to our legal rights under our MDAs.

In July, BGML and PML received adjusted tax assessments from the Tanzanian Revenue Authority ("TRA') totalling US$190 billion for alleged unpaid taxes, interest and penalties, apparently issued in respect of alleged and disputed under-declared export revenues, and appearing to follow on from the announced findings of the First and Second Presidential Committees. Acacia refutes the findings of each Committee, re-iterates that it has fully declared all revenues, and has requested copies of the reports of the Committees and independent expert verification of their findings. Acacia has requested the TRA to provide calculations and the necessary substantiation to support these assessments as well as a subsequent conflicting set of adjusted assessments for PML which amount to US$3 billion and appear to relate to the historical operation of the Tulawaka mine at which PML ceased operations in 2013. The TRA has so far not provided its calculations or substantiation for the adjusted assessments, and Acacia is objecting to and defending these through the Tanzanian tax appeals processes. The allegations made by the First and Second Committees are included in the matters that have already been referred to international arbitration by BGML and PML. In addition, the Company continues to dispute and defend in accordance with Tanzanian law and procedure the outstanding tax claims previously reported as having been brought by the TRA against Acacia Mining plc, on the purported basis that Acacia itself has established tax residence in Tanzania. These appeals remain the subject of the Tanzanian tax appeals processes.

In July 2017, Barrick, Acacia's majority shareholder, announced that it had commenced discussions with the GoT aimed at identifying a possible solution to Acacia's disputes with the GoT. The GoT informed Barrick that it wished to continue their dialogue, and therefore Acacia has not participated directly in these discussions.

In October 2017, Barrick and the GoT announced that they had agreed a framework proposing a new partnership between Acacia and the GoT. As announced by Barrick, the key terms of the proposal included that: the economic benefits generated by the Company's operations in Tanzania would be shared between Acacia and the GoT on a 50/50 basis going forward, to be delivered in the form of royalties, taxes and a 16% free carry interest in the operating mines; the establishment of a new Tanzanian operating company to manage the mining operations, with GoT participation in decision-making on certain issues; a number of social licence to operate projects and commitments; there would be further work with the GoT to advance concepts for increasing in-country beneficiation of gold; and Acacia would make a US$300 million payment, staged over time, in respect of outstanding tax claims between Acacia and the GoT.

Since October, Barrick and the GoT have continued discussions aimed at agreeing and documenting the details of the announced framework, and Barrick have announced that they are targeting completion in H1 2018. Acacia continues to support Barrick in its discussions with the Tanzanian Government towards identifying a possible negotiated resolution. Acacia is not directly involved in the ongoing discussions, and awaits a detailed agreed proposal and documented final agreements for a comprehensive settlement, which will be reviewed by an Independent Committee of the Company's Directors.

Safety

Safety performance during 2017 demonstrated significant progress on the previous year. The Company recorded a Group-wide Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate ('TRIFR') of 0.45 compared to 0.74 in 2016, a 39% improvement. The number of Lost Time Injuries ('LTI') decreased from 32 in 2016 to 18 in 2017, a 44% improvement, and the injury severity rate decreased by 35%. We also progressed a number of initiatives within an occupational health and safety context to increase the effectiveness of existing occupational health programmes and continued to progress health assessments, including malaria control assessments, for our employees and wider community base. The total number of malaria cases and the days lost due to malaria decreased by 29% and 51% respectively during 2017.

Carrying Value Review and Tax Provision

Acacia has identified a number of potential triggers for impairment testing of the carrying value of its assets, including but not limited to, the challenges experienced in the operating environment in Tanzania, the announcement of new legislation by the GoT in respect of the natural resources sector and the resulting decision to reduce operations at Bulyanhulu. As a result, Acacia has undertaken a carrying value review of the Group's affected Cash Generating Units (CGUs).

Acacia considers that in accordance with applicable accounting standards, carrying values for the CGUs should be calculated by reference to the key terms of the Framework announcements made by Barrick and by the GoT in October 2017 and discussed above, with additional discounting to reflect the uncertainty around the final terms of any comprehensive settlement that might be reached. While Acacia continues to provide support to Barrick in its discussions with the GoT, Acacia has not yet received for review and approval a detailed proposal that has been agreed between Barrick and the GoT, and no conclusions can be made by Acacia as to whether any particular terms of settlement would be approved by Acacia. In the meantime, Acacia continues to reserve its rights included under our mine development agreements, the disputes between Acacia and the GoT have not yet been resolved, and PML and BGML remain in international arbitration with the GoT. Acacia would prefer a negotiated resolution, but believes that there remain a range of potential outcomes to the current situation.

This carrying value review demonstrates a potential reduction in value at all three operating assets, but Buzwagi and North Mara have sufficient headroom above their current carrying values. At Bulyanhulu, however, the impact of the changes was greater, due to the long life of the mine and the delay to a return to positive cash generation due to the move to reduced operations. Acacia has therefore recorded a net impairment of US$632 million for Bulyanhulu, which includes a pre-tax write-down of US$122 million for goodwill. In addition we have recorded an impairment charge of US$12 million for the Nyanzaga Project to reflect the current estimate for the potential impact of the new mining laws on the carrying value of the project, which now stands at US$34 million.

In addition to the above net impairment, Acacia has also raised an additional tax provision of US$172 million relating to the estimated uncertain tax positions for its operating companies, based on an estimate of the impact of a comprehensive settlement reflecting the key terms of the Framework announcements. This brings total provisions for Acacia's uncertain tax positions to US$300 million. Acacia continues to reserve and protect all its legal rights, as noted above and including through the arbitrations commenced by BGML and PML, and no liability has been incurred by Acacia as a result of the Framework announcements. The additional provision is required, however, to meet applicable accounting standards requiring assessment of current obligations for accounting purposes based on an assessment of relevant cash outflows from the relevant operating companies in respect of uncertain tax positions.

Reserves and Resources

Notwithstanding the performance of the gold price in 2017 we have taken the decision to maintain the 2016 gold price assumptions in our Reserve and Resource calculations. This not only brings consistency of planning on an annual basis but it also helps underpin the financial robustness of our long-term planning. Our Reserve pricing is maintained at US$1,100 per ounce and our resource pricing has been maintained at US$1,400 per ounce.

On a Group basis, our overall Reserves and Resources decreased slightly from 27.6 million ounces ("Moz') to 27.4Moz during the year with total Reserves marginally decreasing from 7.6Moz to 7.5Moz driven by depletion.

At North Mara, Reserves increased by 438,000 ounces (23%) from 1.9Moz in 2016 to 2.3Moz. This was driven by successful drilling programmes at the Gokona Underground where Reserves increased from 656,000 ounces at 6.0 g/t to 1,338,000 ounces at 6.3 g/t, despite depletion of 188koz during the year. This is the first step in demonstrating the long term potential of the Gokona Underground.

At Bulyanhulu, overall Reserves decreased by 417koz with the underground Reserve now amounting to 4.5Moz at 9.70 g/t compared to 4.9Moz at 9.76 g/t. The change included depletion of 223koz and a further reduction of 199koz due to changes to the short and medium term designs. A study completed on remnant mining around the Upper Reef 1 and Reef 2 areas indicated positive economics and added 151koz to Reserves. The Tailings Reserve decreased to 180koz ounces at 1.05 g/t due to depletion. During 2018 we expect to review the mine reserves in the context of the optimisation study currently underway.

At Buzwagi, Reserves declined due to depletion as the final stage of the open pit was effectively completed. However, during 2017, the run-of-mine stockpile, which will be processed over the next three years, increased by 5 million tonnes with a 48% increase in contained gold to 414koz ounces, albeit at lower grades of 0.91g/t.

At our exploration properties overall resources remained flat with the addition of resources in Kenya being offset by the removal of the Golden Ridge project from resource and a reduction in resource at Nyanzaga. After completing a significant exploration drilling programme during the year at the Liranda Project in Kenya we updated the Maiden Inferred Mineral Resource declared in February 2017. The updated model showing that the Isulu Inferred Resource has changed with additional drilling confirming structural complexity. The enhanced modelling of the Isulu resource has upgraded confidence and increased grade. Additionally the upper parts of two zones in the Bushiangala Prospect were upgraded from mineral inventory to an Inferred Resource Estimate. The updated Inferred Resource Estimate returned 2.5 million tonnes at 12.9 g/t Au for 1.044 million ounces at Isulu and for Bushiangala 374,600 tonnes at 10.5 g/t Au for 126,600 ounces for a project total of 2.9 million tonnes at 12.6 g/t for 1.2Moz.

Board and Management Changes

At the end of 2017, there were a number of senior management departures, with Brad Gordon, CEO, Andrew Wray, CFO, Mark Morcombe, COO and Peter Spora, Head of Discovery stepping down. Brad Gordon and Andrew Wray were instrumental in the turnaround of the business over the past four years, with Mark Morcombe embedding operational discipline and Peter Spora spearheading our growth across Africa. Acacia wishes them all well for the future. Whilst it was disappointing to see these experienced and valued colleagues depart, we have significant depth within the business. My 35 years of industry experience primarily in African gold mining and alongside our new CFO, Jaco Maritz's 15 years of experience in the Acacia business, ensures we have the right team to lead the stabilisation of the company over the next twelve months and then onto the next stage in its development.

With respect to the Board, during the year Peter Tomsett and Ambassador (retd) Juma Mwapachu stepped down from the Board, and at the beginning of 2018 I replaced Brad Gordon on the Board of Directors. In addition, Michael Kenyon has been appointed as the Senior Independent Director of the Company, in light of his role as Chair of the Company's Independent Committee. Following these changes, the Acacia Board comprise of seven members, including four Independent Non-Executive Directors, two Non-Executive Directors and one Executive Director. Acacia would like to thank Brad, Peter and the Ambassador for their valuable commitment and support to the Company during their tenure on the Board and wish them all the best for the future.

Dividend

Acacia has a cash flow based dividend policy where we aim to pay a dividend of between 15-30% of our operational cash flow after sustaining capital and capitalised development but before expansion capital and financing costs. As a result of the inability to export concentrates Acacia has experienced negative free cash flow in 2017 and therefore the Board of Directors has not recommended the payment of a final dividend.

Finally, I would like to thank all of my colleagues for their commitment, resilience and continued focus during what has been a challenging year for Acacia. I would also like to thank our Board for their support. We continue to prefer a negotiated solution to our disputes with the Government of Tanzania, continue to support Barrick in its discussions with the Government, and remain hopeful for a resolution during 2018.

Peter Geleta

Interim Chief Executive Officer

Key Statistics Three months ended 31 December Year ended 31 December (Unaudited) 2017 2016 2017 2016 Tonnes mined (thousands of tonnes) 5,270 9,644 31,917 38,491 Ore tonnes mined (thousands of tonnes) 2,274 2,584 13,707 9,419 Ore tonnes processed (thousands of tonnes) 1,855 2,567 8,719 9,818 Process recovery rate exc. tailings reclaim (percent) 91.1% 92.5% 92.4% 92.3% Head grade exc. tailings reclaim (grams per tonne) 2.8 3.2 3.3 3.3 Process recovery rate inc. tailings reclaim (percent) 90.2% 88.9% 90.0% 88.5% Head grade inc. tailings reclaim (grams per tonne) 2.8 2.9 3.0 3.0 Gold production (ounces) 148,477 212,954 767,883 829,705 Gold sold (ounces) 147,636 209,292 592,861 816,743 Copper production (thousands of pounds) - 4,255 12,897 16,239 Copper sold (thousands of pounds) - 3,384 1,341 14,745 Cash cost per tonne milled exc. tailings reclaim (US$/t)1 48 66 43 62 Cash cost per tonne milled inc. tailings reclaim (US$/t)1 46 55 40 53 Per ounce data Average spot gold price2 1,275 1,222 1,257 1,251 Net average realised gold price1 1,296 1,211 1,260 1,240 Total cash cost1 581 679 587 640 All-in sustaining cost1 779 952 875 958 Average realised copper price (US$/lb) - 2.45 2.98 2.21

Financial results

Three months ended 31 December Year ended 31 December (Unaudited, in US$'000 unless otherwise stated) 2017 2016 2017 2016 Revenue 189,249 263,890 751,515 1,053,532 Cost of sales (108,942) (196,314) (458,447) (727,080) Gross profit 80,307 67,576 293,068 326,452 Corporate administration (7,613) (6,218) (26,913) (21,895) Share based payments (186) 9,795 8,236 (29,929) Exploration and evaluation costs (3,384) (7,330) (24,829) (24,020) Corporate social responsibility expenses (2,354) (3,068) (8,213) (10,665) Impairment charge (850,182) - (850,182) - Other (charges)/income (46,567) 1,208 (90,370) 11,649 Loss/(profit) before net finance expense and taxation (829,979) 61,963 (699,203) 251,592 Finance income 140 365 1,944 1,512 Finance expense (3,971) (2,644) (12,407) (11,047) Loss/(profit) before taxation (833,810) 59,684 (709,666) 242,057 Tax credit/(expense) 47,835 (11,399) 2,272 (147,113) Net (loss)/profit for the period (785,975) 48,285 (707,394) 94,944

1 These are non-IFRS financial performance measures with no standard meaning under IFRS. Refer to "Non IFRS measures' on page 33 for definitions.

2 Reflect the London PM fix price.

About Acacia Mining plc

Acacia Mining plc (LSE:ACA) is Tanzania's largest gold miner and one of the largest producers of gold in Africa. We have three mines, all located in north-west Tanzania: Bulyanhulu, Buzwagi, and North Mara and a portfolio of exploration projects in Kenya, Burkina Faso and Mali.

Our approach is focused on strengthening our core pillars; our business, our people and our relationships, whilst continuing to invest in our future. Our ambition is to create a leading African Company.

Acacia is a UK public company headquartered in London. We are listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange with a secondary listing on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange. Barrick Gold Corporation is our majority shareholder. Acacia reports in US dollars and in accordance with IFRS as adopted by the European Union, unless otherwise stated in this report.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Operating Review 10 Exploration Review 17 Financial Review 25 Significant judgements in applying accounting policies and key sources of estimation uncertainty 32 Non-IFRS measures 33 Risk Review 37 Condensed Financial Information: - Consolidated Income Statement and Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income 38/39 - Consolidated Balance Sheet 40 - Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity 41 - Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows 42 - Notes to the Condensed Financial Information 43 Reserves and Resources 64

Operating Review

Despite the significant uncertainty caused by the operating environment in Tanzania, Acacia has continued to deliver improved safety performance, with a full year Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate (TRIFR) of 0.45 compared to 0.74 in 2016, a 39% improvement. This performance is coupled with a significant decrease in the number of Lost Time Injuries ('LTI') which decreased from 32 in 2016 to 18 in 2017, a 44% improvement, and the injury severity rate, which decreased by 35%.

During 2017, Acacia delivered production of 767,883 ounces, a decrease of 7% year on year, while AISC of US$875 per ounce sold and cash cost of US$587 per ounce sold were 9% and 8% lower than 2016 respectively. As a result of the ban on the export of gold/copper concentrate, sales ounces trailed production by approximately 175,022 ounces. If sales ounces equalled production, AISC would have been approximately US$798 per ounce and cash costs would have been approximately US$576 per ounce.

North Mara achieved full year production of 323,607 ounces, 14% lower than in 2016. This was a result of a 13% lower head grade driven by lower grades received from the Gokona underground primarily due to the focus on the lower grade West Zone. The lower head grade was also impacted by lower grades received from the Nyabirama pit due to increased mining from the beginning of the Stage 4 open pit. Gold ounces sold for the year of 324,455 ounces were in line with production, but 14% lower than 2016 due to the lower production base. AISC of US$803 per ounce sold was 10% higher than 2016 primarily due to higher cash costs and the lower production base, partly offset by lower capitalised development and lower sustaining capital costs.

At Buzwagi, record gold production of 268,785 ounces was 66% higher than in 2016, and higher than expectations. This was mainly due to a 75% higher head grade as a result of higher grade ore mined from the main ore zone at the bottom of pit. Gold sold for the year amounted to 160,552 ounces, in line with 2016 and 40% lower than production, a direct result of the inability to export concentrate. AISC per ounce sold of US$667 was 39% lower than 2016, mainly driven by lower cash costs.

At Bulyanhulu, gold production of 175,491 ounces was 39% lower than the prior year. This was due to a 34% decrease in run-of-mine tonnes for the year primarily due to the decision to transition Bulyanhulu into reduced operations at the end of Q3 2017. In addition a drought experienced in the Kahama district led to nearly a 4 month halt in production from reprocessed tailings which meant that production was 36% lower than the previous year. Gold sales for the year were 107,855 ounces, 39% behind production due to the impact of the concentrate export ban. The impact of the lower sales and production base led to AISC per ounce sold being 30% higher than 2016 at US$1,373 although this was partly offset by lower capitalised development costs and lower sustaining capital spend.

Total tonnes mined during the year amounted to 31.9 million tonnes, 17% lower than 2016, mainly as a result of a 63% decrease in total waste tonnes mined at Buzwagi as the open pit effectively concluded at the end of the year. Ore tonnes mined of 13.7 million tonnes were 46% higher than 2016 predominantly driven by increased ore tonnes from Buzwagi as a result of improved access to ore zones in the final stage of the open pit in 2017.

Ore tonnes processed amounted to 8.7 million tonnes, 11% lower than in 2016. This was mainly due to lower reprocessed tailings throughput at Bulyanhulu following the halt of production from September to November due to water shortages as well as the impact of the lower run of mine tonnes.

Head grade for the period (excluding tailings retreatment) of 3.3g/t was in line with 2016, the lower head grade at North Mara was offset by the higher head grade at Buzwagi as a result of higher grade ore mined at the main ore zone.

Cash costs of US$587 per ounce sold for the year were 8% lower than in 2016 (US$640 per ounce sold), primarily due to:

Increased investment in ore stockpiles, mainly at Buzwagi due to the higher production base ( US$50 /oz);

/oz); Lower G&A costs mainly at Bulyanhulu driven by lower stock write downs, lower logistic and warehousing costs and lower camp costs as well as lower aviation costs at all sites ( US$40 /oz);

/oz); Lower consumable costs mainly driven by lower usage at Bulyanhulu and improved consumable unit costing and usage optimisation at Buzwagi ( US$32 /oz);

These were offset by:

Lower sales volumes partly offset by a build-up in finished goods ounces mainly at Bulyanhulu and Buzwagi ( US$85 /oz);

/oz); Lower co-product revenue in the form of copper concentrates due to a lack of concentrate exports ( US$54 /oz) and

/oz) and Lower capitalised mining cost, mainly driven by the halting of development activities at Bulyanhulu, and at North Mara, due to a decrease in capitalised stripping costs relating to the Nyabirama Cut 4 cutback and lower underground waste development costs ( US$51 /oz).

Included in cost of sales and ultimately cash cost for 2017 is a credit of approximately US$94.2 million (US$157/oz) relating to the build-up in finished gold inventory due to concentrate sales delays, which largely offsets the impact of the reduction in sales ounces in the cash cost per ounce sold calculation.

All-in sustaining cost of US$875 per ounce sold was 9% lower than in 2016, despite the lag in sales against production. This was driven by the lower capitalised development costs at both North Mara and Bulyanhulu (US$64/oz), a credit relating to share based payment revaluation driven by the approximate 47% reduction in the Acacia share price during the year (US$64/oz), lower cash costs (US$53/oz) as explained above and lower sustaining capital spend at Bulyanhulu and North Mara (US$28/oz), partly offset by the impact of lower sales volumes on individual cost items (US$120/oz).

If our sales ounces equalled production, AISC would have been approximately US$798 per ounce sold, compared to US$945 per ounce sold on the same basis in 2016, a decrease of 16%, and excluding the impact of non-cash share based payment revaluation credits would have been approximately US$809.

Cash generated from operating activities was an outflow of US$23.0 million which was a decrease of US$340.9 million from 2016 (US$318.0 million). The inability to export our concentrate since Q1 2017 has had a negative impact on operating cash flow of approximately US$245.0 million. Working capital outflows mainly relating to an increase in indirect tax receivables and to increases in supplies inventory, settlement of trade and other payables, and other current assets which included the North Mara corporate tax deposit further impacted cash generated from operating activities.

Capital expenditure amounted to US$149.4 million, 24% lower compared to the capital expenditure of US$195.9 million in 2016. Capital expenditure primarily comprised of capitalised development and stripping (US$100.6 million), investment in fixed equipment and mining infrastructure at Bulyanhulu (US$9.0 million) and at North Mara (US$13.7 million), investment in mobile equipment and component change-outs at both North Mara and Bulyanhulu (US$8.1 million) and land purchases at North Mara (US$1.6 million).

Mine Site Review

Bulyanhulu

Key statistics

Three months ended 31 December Year ended 31 December (Unaudited) 2017 2016 2017 2016 Key operational information: Ounces produced oz 2,855 79,859 175,491 289,432 Ounces sold oz 376 74,803 107,855 279,286 Cash cost per ounce sold12 US$/oz - 784 840 722 AISC per ounce sold12 US$/oz - 1,061 1,373 1,058 Copper production Klbs - 1,707 3,906 6,391 Copper sold Klbs - 1,309 588 5,570 Run-of-mine: Underground ore tonnes hoisted Kt - 244 596 909 Ore milled Kt - 263 612 933 Head grade g/t - 9.1 8.6 9.3 Mill recovery % - 91.8% 90.1% 91.4% Ounces produced oz - 70,808 153,279 254,552 Cash cost per tonne milled1 US$/t - 209 126 197 Reprocessed tailings: Ore milled Kt 105 451 1,010 1,650 Head grade g/t 1.4 1.3 1.4 1.4 Mill recovery % 58.7% 47.2% 48.0% 45.8% Ounces produced oz 2,856 9,051 22,212 34,880 Capital Expenditure - Sustaining capital US$('000) (2,447) 3,833 9,033 20,231 - Capitalised development US$('000) 337 15,996 39,543 63,082 - Expansionary capital US$('000) 151 188 1,190 1,262 (1,959) 20,017 49,766 84,575 - Non-cash reclamation asset adjustments US$('000) (4,735) 3,853 (4,158) 10,728 Total capital expenditure US$('000) (6,694) 23,870 45,608 95,303

1These are non-IFRS financial performance measures with no standard meaning under IFRS. Refer to 'Non-IFRS measures' on page 33 for definitions.

2Cash cost per ounce sold and AISC per ounce sold for the quarter are non-meaningful due to the impact of negligible sales ounces on the costs relating to reprocessed tailings.

Operating performance

Gold production of 175,491 ounces was 39% lower than 2016, mainly driven by a 34% decrease in run-of-mine tonnes for the year primarily due to the transition of Bulyanhulu into reduced operations at the end of Q3 2017. In addition a drought experienced in the Kahama district led to nearly a 4 month halt in production from reprocessed tailings which meant that production was 39% lower than the previous year. Gold production comprised of 95,116 ounces in doré and 80,375 ounces in gold/copper concentrate.

Gold sold for the year of 107,855 ounces, was 39% lower than production and 61% lower than 2016 mainly as a result of the inability to export concentrate from early March combined with the lower production base.

Copper production of 3.9 million pounds for the year was 39% lower than 2016 mainly due to Bulyanhulu being on reduced operations since the end of Q3 resulting in no concentrate production for the rest of 2017, combined with lower copper grades for the year. Copper sales were 89% lower than 2016 primarily due to the lack of exports of concentrate.

Cash costs of US$840 per ounce sold were 16% higher than 2016 (US$722), mainly due to the lower production base (US$712/oz), lower co-product revenue (US$116/oz) and lower capitalised development costs (US$178/oz). This was partly offset by lower G&A costs mainly due to lower warehousing costs; lower stock write downs and lower camp costs (US$207/oz), lower sales related costs due to lower sales volumes (US$153/oz), lower maintenance cost (US$153/oz), lower consumables cost (US$152/oz), lower energy and fuel costs (US$92/oz), lower labour costs due to restructuring (US$66/oz) and lower contracted services costs (US$46/oz).

AISC per ounce sold of US$1,373 was 30% higher than 2016 (US$1,058/oz) driven by the impact of lower sales ounces on individual cost items (US$533/oz) and higher cash cost as explained above (US$117/oz), partly offset by lower capitalised development costs (US$218/oz) and lower sustaining capital spend (US$104/oz). Should we have been able to sell all ounces produced, AISC would have been approximately US$1,122 per ounce.

Capital expenditure for the year before reclamation adjustments amounted to US$49.8 million, 41% lower than 2016 (US$84.6 million). This was mainly driven by lower sustaining capital expenditure due to the transition of Bulyanhulu to reduced operations and cash saving initiatives implemented which resulted in projects being deferred or cancelled as well as lower capitalised development driven by the halt of underground mining activities. Capital expenditure mainly consisted of capitalised underground development costs (US$39.5 million), underground ventilation raise borings (US$1.8 million), paste reticulation (US$1.5 million), ventilation fan upgrades (US$1.3 million) and a power stability project (US$1.2 million).

The transition to reduced operations at Bulyanhulu which was completed in the fourth quarter, regrettably led to the retrenchment of the majority of the workforce at the mine. In total, the retrenchments, together with the cancellation of supply contracts led to a cost of US$25 million, with US$20 million incurred in Q4 2017 and the balance due to be incurred in Q1 2018. In addition we saw an outflow of accounts payable of approximately US$35 million, of which US$5 million is expected to be incurred in Q1 2018. Whilst the mine is on reduced operations, at a monthly cost of approximately US$3 million, Acacia is taking the opportunity to progress essential capital spend of approximately US$10 million, primarily on the process plant, together with an optimisation study which is designed to ensure that when the mine restarts is does so in an optimised manner. The study is expected to take until H2 2018 to be completed and as a result Acacia does not expect the underground mine to restart in 2018 and is targeting a phased restart through 2019 assuming the concentrate ban is resolved during 2018. The mine will continue with the re-processing of tailings through 2018 at an annual production rate of approximately 30,000 ounces and an AISC of approximately US$1,000 per ounce, which will partially offset the cost of reduced operations.

Buzwagi

Key statistics

Three months ended 31 December Year ended 31 December (Unaudited) 2017 2016 2017 2016 Key operational information: Ounces produced oz 73,604 41,912 268,785 161,830 Ounces sold oz 75,520 41,514 160,552 161,202 Cash cost per ounce sold1 US$/oz 535 1,035 594 1,031 AISC per ounce sold1 US$/oz 583 1,056 667 1,095 Copper production Klbs - 2,547 8,991 9,847 Copper sold Klbs - 2,075 752 9,175 Mining information: Tonnes mined Kt 1,545 5,090 15,368 21,585 Ore tonnes mined Kt 1,321 1,509 9,309 5,317 Processing information: Ore milled Kt 1,041 1,159 4,256 4,404 Head grade g/t 2.4 1.2 2.1 1.2 Mill recovery % 90.8% 94.5% 94.3% 94.5% Cash cost per tonne milled1 US$/t 39 37 22 38 Capital Expenditure - Sustaining capital US$('000) 1,235 264 4,338 3,582 1,235 264 4,338 3,582 - Non-cash reclamation asset adjustments US$('000) (2,192) 3,312 (1,978) 4,524 Total capital expenditure US$('000) (957) 3,576 2,360 8,106

1These are non-IFRS financial performance measures with no standard meaning under IFRS. Refer to "Non-IFRS measures' on page 33 for definitions.

Operating performance

Buzwagi delivered record gold production of 268,785 ounces for 2017 which was 66% higher than in 2016 mainly due to a 75% higher head grade as a result of higher grade ore mined from the main ore zone at the bottom of pit. Production for the year comprised of 113,035 ounces of gold in concentrate and 155,749 ounces of gold in doré.

Gold sold for the year amounted to 160,552 ounces, in line with 2016 and 40% lower than production, a direct result of the inability to export concentrate from early March 2017. As a result of this, in September 2017 Buzwagi ceased operating the flotation circuit which had previously been planned to run into the first part of 2018 but continued to run the existing gravity and CIL circuits which resulted in gold production for the last 4 months of the year being solely in doré form. Prior to the change, gold/copper concentrate made up approximately 60% of production.

Buzwagi engaged extensively with relevant government agencies regarding the processing trials, both prior to and after the implementation of the decision to bring forward ceasing operation of the flotation circuit. While ceasing to operate the flotation circuit did not require prior regulatory approvals and did not involve additional or new process plant or processing technology, Buzwagi has recently received further correspondence from the Ministry of Minerals requiring the restoration of operation of the flotation circuit and seeking further explanations from Buzwagi on the Government's position regarding potentially applicable regulatory approvals. The Company will continue to engage closely with Government agencies on this and other operating and regulatory issues.

Total tonnes mined of 15.4 million tonnes were 29% lower than 2016, primarily due to the focus of mining at the bottom of the pit which contains more ore tonnes compared to waste tonnes resulting in 75% higher ore tonnes mined during 2017 compared to 2016.

Copper production of 9.0 million pounds for the year was 9% lower than the comparative period mainly due to the bypass of the flotation circuit during September 2017 resulting in no copper production for the rest of 2017, partly offset by increased copper grades. Copper sold was 92% lower than 2016, primarily due to the lack of mineral concentrate exports.

Cash costs for the period of US$594 per ounce sold were 42% lower than 2016 (US$1,031/oz), primarily driven by the build-up in unsold ounces and increased investment in ore stockpiles as a result of increased focus on ore mining (US$411/oz), lower consumable spend due to lower unit costs and optimisation of cyanide usage (US$53/oz) and lower sales related cost due to lower sales volumes (US$25/oz). This was partly offset by lower co-product revenue in the form of copper concentrates (US$123/oz).

AISC per ounce sold of US$667 was 39% lower than 2016 (US$1,095/oz). This was mainly driven by lower cash costs as explained above (US$437/oz). Should we have been able to sell all ounces produced, AISC would have been approximately US$564 per ounce.

Capital expenditure before reclamation adjustments of US$4.4 million was 21% higher than 2016 (US$3.6 million). Capital expenditure for the year mainly consisted of the expansion of the tailings storage facility (US$3.7 million).

As previously guided, Buzwagi is transitioning to a stockpile processing operation in 2018 as a result of the effective completion of the open pit and will see a step down in production as a result. During 2017 the mine exceeded its production plan by 15,000 ounces whilst delivering over 5 million tonnes of ore to the stockpile, albeit at lower grades. As a result expected life of mine production has increased by approximately 100,000 ounces. In 2018, mill feed will be almost exclusively from the stockpiles and as a result head grades are expected to drop significantly resulting in production for the year being approximately 100,000 ounces. As a result of the lower production and release of non-cash high cost inventory of approximately US$200 per ounce, reported AISC is due to increase to approximately US$1,100 per ounce sold, although we are looking to optimise the cost profile as we transition to stockpile processing.

North Mara

Key statistics

Three months ended 31 December Year ended 31 December (Unaudited) 2017 2016 2017 2016 Key operational information: Ounces produced Oz 72,018 91,183 323,607 378,443 Ounces sold Oz 71,740 92,975 324,455 376,255 Cash cost per ounce sold1 US$/oz 587 436 498 410 AISC per ounce sold1 US$/oz 903 850 803 733 Open pit: Tonnes mined Kt 3,572 4,182 15,299 15,556 Ore tonnes mined Kt 798 702 3,147 2,752 Mine grade g/t 1.7 2.1 1.7 1.9 Underground: Ore tonnes trammed Kt 153 127 654 440 Mine grade g/t 7.7 11.0 8.7 15.6 Processing information: Ore milled Kt 708 693 2,841 2,830 Head grade g/t 3.5 4.4 3.9 4.5 Mill recovery % 91.5% 92.1% 92.0% 92.0% Cash cost per tonne milled1 US$/t 59 59 57 55 Capital Expenditure - Sustaining capital2 US$('000) 5,370 13,739 22,563 28,317 - Capitalised development US$('000) 13,328 21,929 61,066 75,609 - Expansionary capital US$('000) 3,339 1,475 10,270 2,399 22,037 37,143 93,899 106,325 - Non-cash reclamation asset adjustments US$('000) (3,325) 3,319 (2,951) 6,703 Total capital expenditure US$('000) 18,712 40,462 90,948 113,028

1These are non-IFRS financial performance measures with no standard meaning under IFRS. Refer to 'Non-IFRS measures' on page 33 for definitions.

2 Includes land purchases recognised as long term prepayments

Operating performance

North Mara's gold production for the period of 323,607 ounces was 14% lower than in 2016. This was as a result of a 13% lower head grade driven by 44% lower mined grades received from the Gokona Underground due to an increased proportion of ore being sourced from the lower grade West Zone. The head grade was also negatively impacted by 11% lower grades received from the Nyabirama pit as an increased proportion of ore was mined from the beginning of the Stage 4 of the open pit.

As North Mara solely produces gold in doré form it was unaffected by the concentrate ban and gold ounces sold for the year of 324,455 ounces were broadly in line with production, but 14% lower than 2016 due to the lower production base.

Ore tonnes from underground mining were 49% higher than 2016, due to Gokona Underground development providing access to more stopes compared to 2016 despite the underground development challenges experiences in the year due to a now resolved lack of development contractors due to work permit issues. Cemented Aggregate Fill (CAF) continues to be placed in primary stopes, though further work is required on the plant to ensure that forecast fill volumes can be maintained.

Cash costs of US$498 per ounce sold were 21% higher than 2016 (US$410/oz), mainly driven by the lower production base (US$66/oz), lower capitalised development cost (US$35/oz), higher consumable cost driven by higher CAF activities (US$18/oz) as well as higher energy and fuel costs (US$11/oz). This was partly offset by a build-up in ore stockpiles due to the higher ore tonnes mined (US$31/oz) and lower external services cost (US$9/oz).

AISC of US$803 per ounce sold was 10% higher than 2016 (US$733/oz) primarily due to higher cash costs as explained above (US$88/oz) and the impact of the lower production base (US$51/oz), partly offset by lower capitalised development costs (US$45/oz) and lower sustaining capital expenditure (US$18/oz).

Capital expenditure for the year before reclamation adjustments of US$94.0 million was 12% lower than in the prior year (US$106.3 million). Key capital expenditure include capitalised stripping costs (US$45.4 million), capitalised underground development costs (US$15.7 million), capitalised drilling expenditure mainly relating to Gokona resource and reserve development and Nyabirama underground studies (US$9.4 million) and investment in mobile equipment and component change-outs (US$4.9 million). In addition, US$1.6 million was spent on land acquisitions primarily around the Nyabirama open pit. Land acquisition costs are included in capital expenditure above as they are included in AISC but are treated as long term prepayments on the balance sheet.

In 2018 we expect production to be broadly in line with 2017 at approximately 325,000 ounces as the continued increase in production from the Gokona Underground is offset by lower open pit tonnes and grade as the Stage 3 of the open pit is completed and all ore is sourced from the Stage 4 pit. AISC is expected to be approximately US$850 per ounce, approximately 5% higher than 2017, driven by an increase in cash costs due to the increased mining activity and increased allocation of corporate shared services costs. During 2018 we will continue to progress the drilling programmes at Gokona, which led to a doubling of underground reserves in 2017 to 1.3Moz at a grade of 6.3 g/t and at Nyabirama, we are also progressing the permitting of an underground exploration decline which is expected to be completed in 2018.

Exploration Review

Brownfield Exploration

Tanzania

In 2017, brownfield exploration was focused predominantly at North Mara, with underground diamond drilling at Gokona, and further surface diamond drilling conducted on the Nyabirama deposit to define the mineralised system below the planned final open pit. Drilling at North Mara during 2017 resulted in significant additions to the Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource. The surface drilling demonstrated the potential for further resource potential up to 700 metres below the final Stage 4 Nyabirama pit. Underground drilling also continued on the Reef 2 series at Bulyanhulu prior to suspension of underground operations.

North Mara

Gokona Underground

In addition to the grade control drilling, approximately 33,000 metres of infill and extensional diamond drilling was completed at Gokona Underground during 2017; with a maximum of 5 underground diamond drill rigs in operation. The positive results from the drilling, were incorporated into the year-end Resource update and led to a doubling of Reserves from 656koz at 6.0g/t to 1,338koz at 6.3g/t, post depletion of over 188koz.

Significant drilling activity was focused on delineating the western extension of the "Golden Banana' (East Zone) lode mineralisation between the Gokona Fault and the completed Gokona open pit; which is now termed the "GB2' zone. Several wide and high grade intercepts were returned from this drill programme extending the previously modelled mineralisation including:

UGKD320 33.0m @ 38.2 g/t Au from 36m UGKD321 31.0m @ 14.7 g/t Au from 31m UGKD323 24.8m @ 133.5 g/t Au from 35m UGKD328 52.0m @ 11.4g/t Au from 35m UGKD331 57.0m @ 31.8g/t Au from 54m UGKD349 10.0m @ 75.7g/t Ay from 64m UGKD_00303 26.0m @ 40.8g/t Au from 110m UKGC_00308 23.0m @ 42.7g/t Au from 121m

The full set of drill data for GB2 was incorporated into the updated Mineral Resource model, and development was commenced to access the mineralisation during the Q4 2017, and first stope production scheduled for Q1 2018.

The development of a drill drive on the 1030mRL elevation advanced in 2017, with the initial four drill sites completed during Q3 2017. Drilling commenced from three of these positions, with initial drilling targeting continuation of mineralisation below the existing open pit. Initial results received during Q4 2017 included:

UGKD415 22.0m @ 13.3g/t Au from 283m UGKD418 28.0m @ 12.5 g/t Au from 251m UGKD405 46.0m @ 6.6g/t Au from 197m UGKD409 10.0m @ 6.3g/t Au from 78m UGKD410 14.0m @ 7.8g/t Au from 71m UGKD425 15.0m @ 9.5g/t Au from 120m

Exploration activity during 2018 at Gokona Underground will continue to test the extension of the known mineralisation, with 41,000m of underground diamond drilling budgeted.

Nyabirama

Follow-up extensional and infill surface diamond drilling was completed at Nyabirama during 2017, in order to test the extent of mineralisation down-plunge from the open pit, and allow consideration of an underground mining option. The better results from the 2017 drilling programmes included:

NBD0149A 3.0m @ 66.6 g/t Au from 873m incl. 1m @ 198g/t Au from 874m, and 5.0m @ 4.8 g/t Au from 890m NBD0152 6.0m @ 51.9 g/t Au from 592m incl. 1m @ 280g/t Au from 594m NBD0157 4.0m @ 10.8g/t Au from 264m, 4.0m @ 26.7g/t Au from 325m, and 7.0m @ 9.50g/t Au from 464m NBD0158 11.5m @ 26.5g/t Au from 272m NBD0166 2.0m @ 87.9 g/t Au from 236m incl. 1m @ 161g/t Au from 237m, and 2.0m @ 6.5 g/t Au from 408m, and 3.0m @ 3.8 g/t Au from 420.0m NBD0167 5.0m @ 8.5 g/t Au from 464m incl. 1m @ 36g/t Au from 467m, and 7.0m @ 12.8 g/t Au from 473m incl. 1m @ 81g/t Au from 475m NBD0170 2.4m @ 7.6 g/t Au from 324m, and 5.2m @ 5.9 g/t Au from 366.8m, and 13.5m @ 20.1 g/t Au from 377.5m

Drilling completed in 2016 and 2017 was incorporated into an underground Mineral Resource model. Following the Mineral Resource model update, a provisional underground decline design was developed along with development for drill positions to undertake infill diamond drilling. Permitting for the decline is underway. The conceptual drilling programme involves eight drill positions, and approximately 41,000m of diamond drilling to be completed progressively as the development advances. In order to reduce expenditure commitments, further drilling at Nyabirama was suspended in the Q3 2017. The decision was also taken to defer any drilling until 2019, and hence reduce expenditure commitments in 2018.

Bulyanhulu

Reef 2 Central

Underground diamond core drilling in 2017 was primarily focused on infill drilling of Reef 2 to increase the level of confidence in the Mineral Resource, and testing the Reef 1 structure in areas where limited to no historic drill testing has been undertaken. A total of 117 underground diamond drill core holes were completed for 30,412 metres during H1 2017, testing both the Reef 1 and Reef 2 structures. The results demonstrated that the Reef 2m Central vein displays good continuity and extended the mineralisation a further 100m vertically, and a further 150m in strike. Drilling activity at Bulyanhulu was suspended in the second half of 2017, as the mine was moved to Reduced Operations.

Greenfield Exploration

Kenya

During 2017 an extensive diamond drilling programme continued on the Liranda Corridor Project within the Kakamega Dome Camp with between four and seven drill rigs active. 86 diamond core ("DD') holes (41,988 meters) were completed on the Isulu (formerly Acacia), Bushiangala, Shigokho and Shibuname Prospects. Additionally, one reverse circulation (RC) rig completed reconnaissance drilling across gold-in-soil anomalies on the Barkalare and Kitson-Kerebe target areas in the Lake Zone Gold Camp with 30 reverse circulation holes ("RC') (3,250 metres) drilled.

Kakamega Dome Camp

Exploration activity has focused on the Bushiangala and Isulu (formerly Acacia) prospects since high grade results were returned in 2014 from the first pass diamond drilling programme following up gold-in-soil anomalies along the Liranda Corridor. In 2015 and 2016 closed spaced diamond drilling programmes were undertaken confirming multiple zones of mineralisation from 100 metres to 700 metres vertical depth at Isulu and from 100 metres to 400 metres at Bushiangala. In 2017 a diamond drilling program of 44,500m was budgeted in order to finalise a Maiden Inferred Resource Estimate on the Isulu Prospect in Q1 2017 and to further understand the potential size of the mineralised zones (lateral and depth extensions). A total of 79 diamond holes for 39,062 metres were completed on these prospects in 2017. Better results received during 2017 from the Isulu and Bushiangala Prospects included:

Isulu Prospect (formerly Acacia)

LCD0158W1* - 2.5m @ 114 g/t Au from 892m and 1.0m @ 11.0 g/t Au from 898m ,

@ 114 g/t Au from and @ 11.0 g/t Au from , LCD0158W3* - 3.7m @ 10.7 g/t Au from 925m and 0.6m @ 21.0 g/t Au from 931m ,

@ 10.7 g/t Au from and @ 21.0 g/t Au from , LCD0161W1* ' - 2.0m @ 37.0 g/t Au from 995m and 1m @ 21.5 g/t Au from 1,003m ,

- @ 37.0 g/t Au from and @ 21.5 g/t Au from , LCD0161W3* - 2.0m @ 8.49 g/t Au from 958m and 4.0m @ 2.27g/t Au from 972m ,

@ 8.49 g/t Au from and @ 2.27g/t Au from , LCD0175* ' - 3.0m @ 55.2 g/t Au from 129m ,

- @ 55.2 g/t Au from , LCD00194 -1.5m @ 37.2 g/t Au from 342.3m ,

@ 37.2 g/t Au from , LCD00201 -1.5m @ 15.2 g/t Au from 114m .

Bushiangala Prospect

LCD0173* ' - 3.1m @ 7.07 g/t Au from 187m ,

- @ 7.07 g/t Au from , LCD0174* ' - 3.5m @ 6.70 g/t Au from 154m ,

- @ 6.70 g/t Au from , LCD0176* ' - 1.5m @ 12.0 g/t Au from 134m and 3.1m @ 12.0 g/t Au from 175m ,

- @ 12.0 g/t Au from and @ 12.0 g/t Au from , LCD0177* ' - 1.5m @ 10.5 g/t Au from 114m ,

- @ 10.5 g/t Au from , LCD0189* - 2.0m @ 12.7 g/t Au from 164m ,

@ 12.7 g/t Au from , LCD0192* - 2.0m @ 23.1 g/t Au from 166m

Note: * - holes reported during Q3 2017. ' Holes included in Q4 2017 Inferred Resource Estimate.

The gold mineralisation at Isulu is associated with mostly steeply dipping shear zones ranging in true width from 0.5 metres to 17 metres within a mafic volcanic sequence. The zones are represented by shearing, brecciation, quartz veining, sulphides (pyrite, +/-pyrrhotite, +/-sphalerite, +/-arsenopyrite, +/-chalcopyrite, +/- molybdenite) and alteration (carbonate, +/- sericite, +/- vanadium mica, +/- silica). Within the shears a total of 9 mineralised zones have been modelled with a maximum strike length of 514m. Vertical extent ranges from 300m to 1000m while the plunge extent ranges from 300m to 1100m. The majority of the resource ounces lie within 4 zones. The structures remain open at depth and to the east down plunge.

At Bushiangala the gold mineralisation is modelled in four zones contained within shears characteristically similar to Isulu. These zones have a maximum strike length of 304m with a vertical extent ranging from 284m to 556m. The structures continue to the east and down dip.

In Q1 2017 a Maiden Inferred Resource Estimate conforming to NI 43-101 guidelines was announced for the Isulu prospect, of 3.46 million tonnes at 12.1 g/t Au for 1.31 million ounces. An updated Inferred Resource Estimate was completed using drill data and interpretations to the end of August 2017; with the updated model showing that the Isulu Inferred Resource has changed with additional drilling confirming structural complexity.

The enhanced modelling of the Isulu resource has upgraded confidence and increased grade, although has led to reduced ounces. Additionally the upper parts of two zones in the Bushiangala Prospect were upgraded from mineral inventory to an Inferred Resource Estimate. The updated Inferred Resource Estimate completed for the year-end returned 2.5 million tonnes @ 12.9 g/t Au for 1.044 million ounces at Isulu and for Bushiangala 374,600 tonnes @ 10.5 g/t Au for 126,600 ounces. A technical study to determine mineability of these deposits was commenced in Q4 2017. We continue to believe that 2Moz is a resource target for the Liranda Corridor Project which we plan to continue drill testing for in 2018.

In 2017 testing for further potential shoots within 5km along strike from existing resources at Isulu and Bushiangala was undertaken. At Shigokho and Shibuname Prospects 7 holes were completed for 2924m. Best results were from Shibuname included LCD0181 6.6m @ 3.12 g/t Au from 200.4m and 3m @ 4.71 g/t Au from 218m, LCD0183 0.6m @ 3.48 g/t Au from 400.9m. Although encouraging more detailed structural work is required to understand the potential of these prospects and if further drilling is warranted.

Lake Zone Camp

RC drilling on gold-in-soil anomalies at Barkalare and Kitson-Kerebe Target areas was completed in Q3 2017 with 30 RC holes for 3250m. Best intercept included LZRC0088 (Barkalare) 4m @ 5.43 g/t Au from 52m and LZRC0097 (Kerebe) 5m @ 3.09 g/t Au from 23m and 2m @ 10.05 g/t Au from 60m. In 2018, drill testing of these significant intercepts along strike and down dip will be undertaken. In addition further geological mapping and infill soil sampling across untested soil anomalies within the Lake Zone is underway to bring these targets to drill testing stage.

Burkina Faso

During 2017 we continued to explore our properties in the highly prospective Houndé Belt in southwest Burkina Faso. Acacia currently has four joint ventures and an interest in over 2,700km2 of prospective greenstone belt. Acacia manages all of the joint ventures. Extensive drilling programmes, including diamond, reverse circulation and air-core drilling, were completed in 2017 on the projects. A component of the 2017 work programmes was to review the structural architecture of our land holdings and complete a target generation exercise using airborne aeromagnetic and radiometric data and ground IP geophysical data where available. These target generation layers are now being synthesised with our surface geochemical data layers to develop priority drilling targets. To date we have delineated more than 65 targets, most of them were followed up by field mapping in Q4. This program was aimed to produce additional geology data to update the target ranking and to design 2018 exploration.

South Houndé Joint Venture (Sarama Resources Limited) - current ownership 50%, next stage earn-in to 70% (end 2018)

At the South Houndé JV project we continued field-based exploration activities focused both on resource extensions to the Tankoro Resource area (MM and MC zones), the Tankoro Corridor prospects (Tankoro SW, Guy, Phantom and Phantom East) and regional targets (Ouangoro, Tyikoro, Poyo/Werienkera and Bini West). Acacia commenced management of the South Houndé JV as of 1st January 2017. During 2017 a total of 34,165 metres AC, 3,051 metres of RC and 6,664 metres of diamond core were drilled. Mapping and surface sampling was conducted on the regional prospects.

Field mapping and sampling focused on the best targets on the Tankoro Corridor and on regional prospects. The ranking of the targets has been updated and an exploration programme was designed for 2018.

The exploration budget for the South Houndé project in 2018 is US$3.8 million, comprising 7,000 metres of diamond core drilling, 8,000 metres of reverse circulation drilling, and 32,000 metres of aircore drilling. A resource update is planned for Q1 2018. Additionally mapping, soil sampling and pole-dipole gradient array induced polarisation geophysical surveys will be carried-out. The aim of this programme is to extend current resource on the Tankoro corridor and to assess the potential of the regional targets to deliver a new large-scale gold deposit, or at a minimum several satellite ore bodies, capable of positively impacting the quality, size and economics of the global resources on the Project.

Tankoro - MM and MC Zones

During 2017 we continued a programme of drilling to test the down-plunge extensions of higher grade gold mineralisation related interpreted cross structures at the MM and MC Zones within the Tankoro resource. A "results based' phased strategy has been adopted "cycling' the rig between the Chewbacca, Yoda, Anakin and Jabba zones within the MM and MC parallel mineralised zones. All holes drilled to date have intersected the targeted porphyries and cross structures, however, in most cases the interpreted high-grade shoots are either of lower grade, or of shorter strike extent than expected. The best potential at this stage appears to be depth extensions on the MC Zone where drilling has identified multiple mineralised porphyries and gold mineralisation in the surrounding intercalated sediments.

Better results from MM and MC Zone included:

FRC1070 - 11.35m @ 3.50g/t Au from 397.5m including 6.5m @ 5.02g/t Au

@ 3.50g/t Au from including @ 5.02g/t Au FRC1075 - 6.86m @ 6.83g/t Au from 173.15m including 2m @ 18.8g/t Au, and 3.35m @ 8.17g/t Au from 236.5m

@ 6.83g/t Au from including @ 18.8g/t Au, and @ 8.17g/t Au from FRC1076 - 3.2m @ 22.5g/t Au from 231m ,

@ 22.5g/t Au from , FRC1083A - 3.5m @ 3.79g/t Au from 406.5m (including 1m @ 8.75g/t Au), 1.85m @ 8.03g/t Au from 429.85m and 1.05m @ 5.19g/t Au from 504m ;

@ 3.79g/t Au from (including @ 8.75g/t Au), @ 8.03g/t Au from and @ 5.19g/t Au from ; FRC1076 - 6m @ 11.9g/t Au from 231m , 6.7m @ 3.80g/t Au from 240.8m (including 4m @ 6.12g/t Au)

@ 11.9g/t Au from , @ 3.80g/t Au from (including @ 6.12g/t Au) Phantom East - FRC1081 - 1.85m @ 6.83g/t Au from 173.65m ;

@ 6.83g/t Au from ; Phantom East - FRC1053RE1 - 5.5m @ 4.88g/t Au from 120m and 9m @ 4.85g/t Au from 129.5m ,

@ 4.88g/t Au from and @ 4.85g/t Au from , Phantom - FRC1088 - 2.45m @ 2.42g/t Au from 145.4m ,

@ 2.42g/t Au from , Phantom West - FRC1091 - 4.25m @ 2.12g/t Au from 248.45m .

The geology model for the Tankoro resource has been updated in Q4 2017. Early in 2018 a mineral resource estimation update is expected to be completed along with additional metallurgic test work. 2018's drilling programme across the resource area, will follow-up on the most prospective deep high-grade shoots, locate repetitions of high grade shoots by in-filling existing drill fences and test partially tested geophysics trends.

At Djimbake (south-western extension of the Tankoro resource area) detailed geology and regolith mapping, associated with rock-chip and termite mound sampling, was carried-out to assist with the interpretation of the soil and recent drilling data. The 2018 programme will consist of follow-up aircore and reverse circulation drilling to test the continuity of the mineralisation along strike and at depth.

On the Ben potential new mineralised trend, located West of the resource area, detailed mapping and rock-chip and termite mound sampling showed the presence of significant hydrothermal alteration associated with strong foliation. The 2018 programme will consist of gradient array induced polarisation geophysical surveys, additional soil sampling and following aircore drilling.

Ouangoro Anomaly

Aircore drilling commenced at the beginning of February on the Ouangoro Anomaly with regional traverses across a 15 kilometre x 4 kilometre zone of semi-continuous gold-in-soil geochemical anomalism along an interpreted NNE-trending linear geophysical anomaly being drilled. Encouraging results have been returned from all traverses but so far no economic grade has been encountered.

Gold mineralisation and anomalism in drill chips, and observed in artisanal workings, is typically associated with quartz veins in sheared siltstone and sandstone units intruded by interpreted quartz-feldspar porphyries, with fresher drill chips show carbonate and silica-sericite alteration. Q4 2017 field activity mostly focused on the 5km long Yankadi zone which represents the best continuity of gold mineralisation and hydrothermal alteration along the corridor.

Detailed geology and regolith mapping, associated with rock-chip and termite mound sampling, confirmed the presence of strong hydrothermal alteration, prospective cross-cutting structures and significant artisanal mining workings. The 2018 programme will consist of gradient array induced polarisation geophysical surveys, aircore, reverse circulation and diamond drilling. The aim of the programme is to confirm the continuity of the mineralisation.

Tankoro Southwest Extension

AC drilling was completed across multiple IP-geophysical and gold-soil geochemical targets on the southwest extensions of the Tankoro resource trend, known as the Djimbake area. The drilling was following up anomalous AC drill results from 2016, testing the southern extension of the Kenobi Trend, and testing for new mineralised zones. Assay results were encouraging and included:

4m @ 1.46g/t Au 10m @ 1.73g/t Au 8m @ 1.19g/t Au 4m @ 1.17g/t Au 8m @ 2.57g/t Au 8m @ 4.25g/t Au 6m @ 1.33g/t Au 6m @ 1.99g/t Au

Gold anomalism in the AC drilling occurs in weathered and altered sediments and porphyritic intrusive rocks with observed alteration being carbonate, sericite and kaolinite; minor quartz veining was also observed co-incident with some better zones of gold anomalism. Planned follow-up drilling includes infill and step-out AC traverses as well as some RC and diamond core drilling to determine the significance of the shallow oxide gold mineralisation and orientation/controls in fresh rock.

Central Houndé Joint Venture - current ownership 51%, potential to earn 80%

Surface geochemical sampling undertaken has identified several very encouraging zones of gold anomalism coincident with the interpreted NE-trending Legue-Bongui structural corridor, including an 8km x 2km anomalous gold zone. Additional interpretative work has identified 35 targets associated with mapped alteration, artisanal sites, mineralised rock chips and/or pathfinder geochemistry warranting follow-up. During mapping a number of west-north west trending mineralised structures were identified in the Legue NW Corridor, and rock chips taken along these structures returned a number of significant results. In total 21 of 49 rock chip samples returned assays >0.1g/t up to 77.4g/t gold, including assays of 5.95g/t, 19.1g/t, 28.1g/t, 62.8g/t and 77.4g/t. The anomalous rock chip samples are associated with sheared mafic volcanic rocks and boudinaged quartz vein zones.

Reverse circulation drilling was completed in the Legué-Bongui Corridor to follow-up best results from previous drilling. 21 RC holes were drilled for an aggregate of 2,797 metres. Best results are:

CHRC00050- 6m @ 0.57g/t Au from 80m , including 2m @ 1.19g/t Au; 2m @ 1.83 g/t Au from 95m and 2m from 1.83g/t Au, including 1m @ 2.47g/t Au (ended in mineralisation)

@ 0.57g/t Au from , including @ 1.19g/t Au; @ 1.83 g/t Au from and from 1.83g/t Au, including @ 2.47g/t Au (ended in mineralisation) CHRC00051- 7m @ 0,97g/t Au from 144m , including 3m @ 1.88g/t Au

@ 0,97g/t Au from , including @ 1.88g/t Au CHRC00052- 12m @ 1.40 g/t Au from 59 m , including 3m @ 2.60g/t Au from 66m and 1m @ 4.03g/t from 67m and 13m @ 0.69g/t Au from 87m including 7m @ 1g/t Au from 82m

@ 1.40 g/t Au from , including @ 2.60g/t Au from and @ 4.03g/t from and @ 0.69g/t Au from including @ 1g/t Au from CHRC00054- 16m @ 0.51g/t Au from 61m including 5m @ 1.01g/t Au from 77m

@ 0.51g/t Au from including @ 1.01g/t Au from CHRC00056- 1m @ 1.58g/t Au from 7m .

The exploration programme for the Central Houndé project in 2018 comprises 11,500 metres of aircore drilling. Elements of the drilling will be converted to reverse circulation drilling if the regolith profile is stripped. Additional geology and regolith mapping, soil sampling and gradient array induced polarisation geophysical surveys are also comprised in the plan. The aim of the programme is to advance targets to drill testing phase (Légué-Bongui Corridor and Ouéré) and to delineate new exploration targets.

Pinarello & Konkolikan Joint Venture (Canyon Resources Limited)

During 2017 Acacia has earned 75% equity in the project and we have therefore entered the contributory/dilution phase of the JV agreement. Canyon Resources, our joint venture partner has elected to dilute, and the current programmes will increase Acacia's equity to approximately 89%.

Surface geochemical sampling undertaken over the past 2 years has identified several very encouraging zones of gold anomalism coincident with the interpreted structural corridors, magnetic features and surface IP geophysical anomalies. During the quarter we completed a structural targeting exercise, reviewed the surface gold anomalies from soil sampling, and undertook multi-element geochemical analysis, using a portable XRF, of all samples from the regional soil sampling programmes. As a result of this targeting exercise we delineated 28 targets across the Pinarello project area, and we commenced field validation, geological mapping and further surface sampling programmes on priority target areas.

A total of 1,073 soil samples, 23,089 metres of aircore drilling and 6,401 metres of RC drilling have been completed during 2017. Results from aircore drilling along the Tangalobe and Tankoro Corridor South is considered positive with better results of:

3m @ 0.77g/t

@ 0.77g/t 3m @ 0.72g/t Au

@ 0.72g/t Au 4m @ 1.64g/t Au

@ 1.64g/t Au 2m @ 6.0g/t Au

@ 6.0g/t Au 6.0m @ 1.18 g/t Au

@ 1.18 g/t Au 8m @ 0.52g/t Au

Mineralisation is mostly associated with quartz veins, oxidised sulphides and haematite.

Results from RC drilling were mixed with broad zones of gold anomalism and narrow higher grade zones intersected at the Gaghny Prospect whilst hole PIRC0039 on the northern Pinarello licence following up the projected extension of the Tankoro Trend intersected 6m @ 11.1g/t Au from 28m, including 2m @ 32.4g/t Au from 28m. An infill soil sampling program was completed in Q4 on the Niodera license. A total of 1,252 samples were collected. Last results are still awaited. Processing and interpretation of the results will be done early next year.

The exploration plan for the Pinarello & Konkolikan project in 2018 comprises 30,000 metres of aircore drilling. Part of the drilling will be converted to reverse circulation drilling if the regolith profile is stripped. The aim of the program is to push more advance targets to target testing phase (Tankoro Corridor South, Tangolobe and Gagnhy) and to delineate new exploration targets.

Frontier JV (Metallor SA) - earning 100% through option payments

Regional regolith and geological mapping has been completed for both licences (Badoura and Canra). A regional 800m x 400m reconnaissance BLEG soil sampling programme, combined with termite mound, rock chip and quartz lag sampling programmes has been completed. This work has identified a number of significant large scale gold-in-soil anomalies (soils up to 3g/t Au). A 200m x 200m infill commenced but has been completed. A total of 6,035 soil, 44 rock chip and 1,043 termite samples were collected during. In addition to this a detailed structural magnetic interpretation and targeting exercise was done. This interpretation integrated geological and regolith mapping, Landsat, Aster and recently acquired high resolution airborne magnetic and radiometric data. A number of high quality targets have been selected for reconnaissance Aircore drilling. An infill soil sampling program was completed in Q4 on the Badoura license. A total of 1,013 samples were collected. Processing and interpretation of the results will be done Q1, 2018.

The exploration budget for the Frontier project in 2018 comprises 6,000 metres of aircore drilling. Part of the drilling will be converted to reverse circulation drilling if the regolith profile is stripped. The aim of the programme is to delineate new exploration targets.

Mali

In Mali we continued to delineate surface gold-in-soil anomalies, already defined in late 2016, through mapping and surface IP geophysical surveys, and commenced drilling programmes on the resultant targets. At the same time, we continued to build our land position in the Senegal-Mali Shear Zone (SMSZ) with a the grant of a further two land packages, one under joint venture (Bou Bou) and the other 100% Acacia (Gourbassi), Acacia now holds 5 exploration permits covering 191km2 on the SMSZ.

Tintinba - Bane Project - earning 95% through option payments

The Tintinba-Bane Project consists of three permits covering approximately 150km2. These properties are located within the Kénéiba Inlier of Western Mali, along the world class Senegal-Mali-Shear-Zone (SMSZ), which hosts more than 50 million ounces of gold endowment. During the year, a ground-based gradient array induced polarisation geophysical survey was completed (31 line km) and interpreted. Results from IP, soils, drilling and mapped and interpreted geology have been used to refine existing and define new targets for drill testing. At least 25 targets with co-incident IP chargeability, resistivity, and surface gold-in-soil anomalism have been identified. RC drilling commenced in mid-March 2017 aimed at testing around 18 targets in total with single drill fences to test for gold mineralisation and to understand the geology and alteration of each target in order to rank these targets moving forward. RC drilling has returned positive results, from 8 of 13 gold anomalies, including:

4m @ 18.7g/t Au

@ 18.7g/t Au 4m @ 5.62g/t Au

@ 5.62g/t Au 13m @ 1.11g/t Au

@ 1.11g/t Au 15m @ 0.50g/t Au

@ 0.50g/t Au 13m @ 0.50g/t Au

@ 0.50g/t Au 7m @ 1.01g/t Au

Given the discovery history of several >3Moz deposits in the SMSZ, these results and the associated alteration on essentially single RC fences, across large-scale gold-in-soil anomalies can be considered very significant and warrant follow-up drilling

Reverse circulation drilling continued on selected targets in Q4 2017 with 42 holes for 4,987 meters. Drilling started on November 26th and ended on January 5th. The aim of the drilling was to follow-up best mineralised intersections from H1 drilling (Zadie and Manjro targets) and to delineate new targets (Karité, Tribala and Sounsou). Best results are below with parts of the assays still outstanding:

2m @ 2.14g/t Au

@ 2.14g/t Au 4m @ 1.44g/t Au

@ 1.44g/t Au 3m @ 0.95g/t Au

@ 0.95g/t Au 1m @ 5.51g/t Au

@ 5.51g/t Au 1m @ 5.51g/t Au

Portable XRF analysis of soil and drilling samples was completed in Q4 2017. The interpretation of the results showed that gold anomalies sit on or close to different "lineaments' (regional trends, splays and possibly conjugate shears). The exploration budget for the Tintinba - Bane project in 2018 comprises 1,500m of diamond drilling and 10,000m of reverse circulation drilling. The program will be revised when all results from the Q4 2017 drilling is received and interpreted. The aim of the programme is to push the best targets (Manjor, Zadie) to advanced exploration stage and to continue testing other targets (Néré, Goni, Karité, Tribala, Sounsou and Bouyagui).

Bourdala JV - earning 100% through option payments

The Bourdala JV is a joint venture with a local company over the Bou Bou licence located approximately 15km from the centroid of the Tintinba JV further to the south. The property is located within the central portion of the Kedougou-Kenieba Inlier and just to the east of the highly prospective Senegal-Mali Shear Zone. Acacia can earn up to 100% of the project through a series of staged payments over a period of 36 months.

During 2017, six RC holes for 800 metres were completed across the Bou Bou Artisanal Prospect on the Bourdala JV licence. These returned anomalous results including: BORC005: 64m @ 0.23g/t from 10m, BORC004: 26m @ 0.31g/t from 72m and 26m @ 0.58g/t from 104m. These results are encouraging given that the results occur in consecutive holes on the drill traverse and define a 50 metre wide zone of gold anomalism, within a 2km long artisanal site.

The exploration plan for the Bourdala JV in 2018 comprises 1,200m of reverse circulation drilling, 1,500m of air-core drilling and 2,000 soil samples. The aim of the programme is to follow-up the mineralised intersects from H1 drilling and to generate new targets.

Gourbassi Est - 100% Acacia (ABD Exploration Mali SARL)

During H1 2017, the Gourbassi Est convention was signed and arête for the licence was received. The licence is located immediately west of the Tintinba/Bane Project in the central Senegal Mali Shear Zone area of the Kedougou-Kenieba Inlier. The property is located to the west of the SMSZ in an area dominated by footway splays to the SMSZ. The programme for H2 2017 was to review the historic data and complete mapping and surface sampling programmes.

The exploration plan for the Gourbassi project in 2018 comprises 1,500m of air-core drilling and 3,000 soil samples. The aim of the programme is to generate exploration targets.

Tanzania

Nyanzaga Joint Venture

During the period, OreCorp Limited published the results of the Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS') on the Nyanzaga Project. The PFS, led by Lycopodium Minerals Pty Ltd of Perth, Western Australia, delivered an optimal development scenario of a 4Mtpa concurrent open pit ("OP') and underground ("UG') operation for pre-production capital costs estimate of US$287 million, which includes a US$33 million contingency. The concurrent mining schedule significantly reduced the low grade stockpiling scenario considered in the Scoping Study and increased the OP contained ounces and life of mine ("LOM') average mineralised material grade processed from 1.9 g/t gold in the Scoping Study to 2.0 g/t (+5%). Based on the PFS, the Project is expected to deliver an average gold production of 213koz per annum over a 12 year LOM, peaking at 249koz in Year 3 and totalling approximately 2.56Moz of gold produced over the LOM. The AISC and AIC are estimated to be US$838/oz and US$858/oz respectively over the LOM (excluding initial capital expenditure). Acacia and OreCorp have agreed the scope of the Definitive Feasibility Study ("DFS') and this commenced in the Q2 2017.

OreCorp and Acacia continue to review and seek advice on the impact of the new legislation in Tanzania on the Nyanzaga Project. OreCorp has published an analysis of their preliminary view of the impact of the legislation which can be found on their website (www.orecorp.com.au) and indicates that the legislation may potentially have an adverse effect on the Nyanzaga Project. As a result we have recorded an impairment charge of US$12 million for the Nyanzaga Project to reflect the current estimate for the potential impact of the new mining laws on the carrying value of the project, which now stands at US$34 million.

Financial Review

The impact of the gold/copper concentrate export ban is evident in our financial performance, and most notably in cash flow generation. However, in an effort to minimising the impact, we have further increased our focus on cost control, cash flow management and capital allocation. The key aspects of our financial performance for 2017 is summarised below, and should be read in conjunction with the consolidated condensed financial information:

Revenue of US$751.5 million was US$302.0 million lower than 2016 driven by the 27% decrease in sales volumes mainly as a result of our inability to sell gold/copper concentrate which deferred approximately US$264.0 million in gross revenue and reduced production at Bulyanhulu due to the transition to reduced operations in Q4 2017. This was partially offset by approximately US$11.3 million due to the higher gold price compared to 2016.

was lower than 2016 driven by the 27% decrease in sales volumes mainly as a result of our inability to sell gold/copper concentrate which deferred approximately in gross revenue and reduced production at Bulyanhulu due to the transition to reduced operations in Q4 2017. This was partially offset by approximately due to the higher gold price compared to 2016. Cash costs decreased to US$587 per ounce sold in 2017 from US$640 per ounce sold in 2016 despite the lower production base, lower cash costs were driven by lower G&A costs, lower consumable and maintenance costs, lower sales related costs, lower fuel costs, lower external services costs, higher realised gains on copper hedges and lower labour costs, partly offset by the lower production base, lower co-product revenue and lower capitalisation of development costs.

per ounce sold in 2017 from per ounce sold in 2016 despite the lower production base, lower cash costs were driven by lower G&A costs, lower consumable and maintenance costs, lower sales related costs, lower fuel costs, lower external services costs, higher realised gains on copper hedges and lower labour costs, partly offset by the lower production base, lower co-product revenue and lower capitalisation of development costs. AISC of US$875 per ounce sold was 9% lower than in 2016 ( US$958 per ounce sold), mainly due to lower capitalised development cost, lower sustaining capital expenditure, the share based payment credit driven by the decrease in the Acacia share price and lower cash costs, partly offset by the impact of lower sales volumes on individual cost items.

per ounce sold was 9% lower than in 2016 ( per ounce sold), mainly due to lower capitalised development cost, lower sustaining capital expenditure, the share based payment credit driven by the decrease in the Acacia share price and lower cash costs, partly offset by the impact of lower sales volumes on individual cost items. As a result of the above and in combination with higher corporate administration charges driven by higher legal costs due to the concentrate export ban and outstanding tax matters, EBITDA decreased by 38% to US$257.2 million .

. Gross impairment charges of US$850.2 million (net US$644.3 million ) following the carrying value review conducted in light of changes in the operating environment in Tanzania , and by reference to the key terms of the Framework announcements made by Barrick and by the GoT in October 2017 . This is made up of US$838.0 million relating to Bulyanhulu and US$12.2 million relating to Nyanzaga.

(net ) following the carrying value review conducted in light of changes in the operating environment in , and by reference to the key terms of the Framework announcements made by Barrick and by the GoT in . This is made up of relating to Bulyanhulu and relating to Nyanzaga. Tax credit of US$2.3 million compared to the prior year expense of US$147.1 million . The current year charge is driven by additional provisions raised for uncertain tax positions of US$172 million based on estimates of the impact of a comprehensive settlement reflecting the key terms of the Framework announcements by Barrick and the GoT, offset by the deferred tax impact relating to impairment charges noted above of US$205.9 million ;

compared to the prior year expense of . The current year charge is driven by additional provisions raised for uncertain tax positions of based on estimates of the impact of a comprehensive settlement reflecting the key terms of the Framework announcements by Barrick and the GoT, offset by the deferred tax impact relating to impairment charges noted above of ; As a result of the above, the net loss amounted to US$707.4 million , compared to net income in 2016 of US$94.4 million .

Adjusted net earnings of US$146.2 million were US$14.8 million lower than 2016. Adjusted earnings per share amounted to US35.7 cents, down from US39.2 cents in 2016. Operational cash outflows of US$23.0 million compared to US$318.0 million of inflows in 2016, primarily as a result of lower revenue as discussed above, unfavourable working capital outflows due to a build-up of gold inventory and supplies, an increase in the indirect taxes receivable, and payments of US$37.9 million relating to provisional 2017 and final 2016 corporate tax.

were lower than 2016. Adjusted earnings per share amounted to US35.7 cents, down from US39.2 cents in 2016.

The following review provides a detailed analysis of our consolidated results for the 12 months ended 31 December 2017 and the main factors affecting financial performance. It should be read in conjunction with the unaudited consolidated financial information and accompanying notes on pages 38 to 64, which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted for use in the European Union ("IFRS').

Revenue

Revenue for 2017 of US$751.5 million was US$302.0 million lower than 2016 due to a 27% decrease in gold sales volumes from Bulyanhulu and Buzwagi (223koz), primarily driven by the ban on export of mineral concentrates from early March 2017, and reduced production at Bulyanhulu due to the transition to reduced operations in Q4 2017, partly offset by a 2% increase in the average net realised gold price from US$1,240 per ounce sold in 2016 to US$1,260/oz in 2017.

The net realised gold price for the year of US$1,260/oz was US$3/oz higher than the average market price of US$1,257/oz due to the impact of gold price protection measures in the form of put options entered into in September 2017 of US$2.7 million. These options had a strike price of US$1,300 with full exposure to gold prices above that level.

Included in total revenue is co-product revenue of US$7.2 million for the 2017 year, 82% lower than the prior period (US$39.1 million). This was as a result of the lack of concentrate sales from March 2017 as a result of the export ban relating to gold/copper concentrate. The 2017 average realised copper price of US$2.98 per pound compared favourably to that of 2016 (US$2.21 per pound), and was mainly driven by the higher market price for copper. The benefit of a higher copper price is however not fully reflected in 2017 revenues due to the inability to sell copper.

The impact of the ban during the year has resulted in a build-up of approximately 185,800 ounces of gold contained in unsold concentrate. In addition, we have approximately 12.1 million pounds of copper and 158,900 ounces of silver contained in unsold concentrate. If these had been sold, gross revenue and cash flow would have increased by approximately US$264.0 million and US$240.0 million respectively based on average spot prices in the year.

Cost of sales

Cost of sales was US$458.4 million for 2017, representing a decrease of 37% on the prior year period (US$727.1 million). The key aspects impacting the cost of sales for the year include a 37% reduction in direct mining costs, primarily driven by higher capitalised mining costs including a credit of approximately US$94.2 million relating to a build-up of finished gold ounces, combined with lower activity at Bulyanhulu due to the move to reduced operations, lower depreciation and amortisation costs as a result of the lower production base at Bulyanhulu and lower sales related cost due to lower sales volumes, partly offset by higher realised gains on gold put options.

The table below provides a breakdown of cost of sales:



(US$'000) Three months ended 31 December Year ended 31 December (Unaudited) 2017 2016 2017 2016 Cost of Sales Direct mining costs1 70,773 132,937 299,591 479,022 Third party smelting and refining fees 1,439 6,360 9,675 25,588 Realised losses on economic hedges 128 1,004 743 9,619 Realised (gains)/losses on gold hedges (2,693) 487 (2,693) 1,818 Royalty expense 14,035 11,808 44,930 47,237 Depreciation and amortisation* 25,260 43,718 106,201 163,796 Total 108,942 196,314 458,447 727,080

1 Net of Bulyanhulu reduced operations cost (ROP).

* Depreciation and amortisation includes debits relating to the depreciation component of the cost of the draw down in the quarter of US$0.1 million for Q4 2017 (Q4 2016: US$3.0 million) and credits due to the cost build-up in inventory US$26.9 million for 2017 (2016: US$2.6 million).

A detailed breakdown of direct mining expenses is shown in the table below:



(US$'000) Three months ended 31 December Year ended 31 December (Unaudited) 2017 2016 2017 2016 Direct mining costs Labour 14,067 24,006 83,238 90,013 Energy and fuel 15,454 24,082 80,461 89,757 Consumables 15,855 26,248 85,698 105,152 Maintenance 16,576 30,807 92,603 111,451 Contracted services 24,788 37,226 124,592 133,734 General administration costs 15,620 23,541 77,546 86,761 Gross direct mining costs 102,360 165,910 544,138 616,868 Bulyanhulu Reduced Operations cost1 (13,687) - (14,227) - Capitalised mining costs (17,900) (32,973) (230,320) (137,846) Total direct mining costs 70,773 132,937 299,591 479,022

1 Includes non-sustaining costs relating to Bulyanhulu reduced operations cost (ROP).

Gross direct mining costs of US$544.1 million for 2017 were 12% lower than 2016 (US$616.9 million). The overall decrease was driven by the following:

A 11% decrease in G&A costs driven by lower stock write downs, lower logistic and warehousing cost and lower camp costs at Bulyanhulu as well as lower aviation costs at all sites;

A 19% decrease in consumable costs mainly driven by lower usage at Bulyanhulu and improved consumable unit costing and usage optimisation at other sites;

A 17% decrease in maintenance costs mainly at Bulyanhulu due to the transition to reduced operations in combination with initiatives to improve planned maintenance activities;

A 10% decrease in energy and fuel costs mainly driven by lower usage at Bulyanhulu and improved supply of Tanesco;

A 8% decrease in labour costs mainly at Bulyanhulu due to a decrease in headcounts as part of the transitioning to reduced operations

A 7% decrease in contracted services mainly at Bulyanhulu due to the transition to reduced operations resulting in the halting of underground mining and development activities.

Capitalised direct mining costs, consisting of capitalised development costs and investment in inventory is made up as follows:



(US$'000) Three months ended 31 December Year ended 31 December (Unaudited) 2017 2016 2017 2016 Capitalised direct mining costs Capitalised development costs (12,212) (33,704) (89,388) (119,905) Investment in inventory (5,688) 731 (140,932) (17,941) Total capitalised direct mining costs (17,900) (32,973) (230,320) (137,846)

Capitalised direct mining costs were 67% higher than 2016, primarily driven by a build-up of gold ounces in concentrate at Bulyanhulu and Buzwagi resulting in an investment in inventory of US$140.9 million. The decrease in capitalised development cost mainly relate to halting of development activities at Bulyanhulu following the transition to reduced operations, and at North Mara, due to a decrease in capitalised stripping relating to the Nyabirama Cut 4 cutback and lower underground waste development.

Central costs

Total central costs amounted to US$18.7 million for 2017, a 64% decrease on 2016 (US$51.8 million) mainly driven by a non-cash share based payment revaluation credit as a result of the lower share price and share price performance compared to 2016, specifically when compared to our peers and the global mining index, impacting on the valuation of future share-based payment liabilities to employees. Acacia's share price decreased by approximately 47% compared to December 2016. This was partly offset by a 23% increase in corporate administration costs as a result of higher legal costs amounting to approximately US$10 million relating to the concentrate export ban and other matters.



(US$'000) Three months ended 31 December Year ended 31 December (Unaudited) 2017 2016 2017 2016 Corporate administration 7,613 6,218 26,913 21,895 Share-based payments 186 (9,795) (8,236) 29,929 Total central costs 7,799 (3,575) 18,677 51,824

Exploration and evaluation costs

Exploration and evaluation costs of US$24.8 million were incurred in 2017, marginally higher than the US$24.0 million spent in 2016. The key focus areas for the year were greenfield exploration programmes in West Kenya amounting to US$12.9 million and greenfield exploration programmes in West Africa amounting to US$10.3 million.

Corporate social responsibility expenses

Corporate social responsibility costs incurred in 2017 amounted to US$8.2 million compared to the prior year of US$10.7 million. Corporate social responsibility overheads and central initiatives in 2017 amounted to US$4.6 million and were in line with 2016. In addition, general community projects funded from the Acacia Maendeleo Fund amounted to US$3.6 million, which was US$2.5 million lower than in 2016, driven by the timing of projects and the number of qualifying initiatives identified.

Impairment charges

Acacia has identified a number of potential triggers for impairment testing of the carrying value of its assets, including but not limited to, the challenges experienced in the operating environment in Tanzania, the announcement of new legislation by the GoT in respect of the natural resources sector and Acacia's decision to reduce operations at Bulyanhulu, As a result, Acacia has undertaken a carrying value review of the Group's affected Cash Generating Units (CGUs).

Acacia considers that in accordance with applicable accounting standards, carrying values for the CGUs should now be calculated by reference to the key terms of the Framework announcements made by Barrick and by the GoT in October 2017 and discussed above, with additional discounting to reflect the uncertainty around the final terms of any comprehensive settlement that might be reached.

The review demonstrates a potential reduction in value at all three assets, but Buzwagi and North Mara have sufficient headroom above their current carrying values. At Bulyanhulu, however, the impact of the changes was greater, due to the long life of the mine and the delay to a return to positive cash generation including due to the move to reduced operations. The review resulted in a net impairment of US$632 million for Bulyanhulu, which includes pre-tax write-downs of US$122 million for goodwill and US$30 million for supplies inventory (2016: no impairment). In addition we have recorded an impairment charge of US$12 million for the Nyanzaga Project to reflect the impact of the new Mining Laws on the carrying value of the project, which now stands at US$34 million. On a gross basis, and before taking into account the impact of a reduced asset base on deferred tax liabilities, the total impairment charge amounted to US$850 million.

Other charges

Other charges in 2017 amounted to US$90.4 million, compared to an income of US$11.6 million in 2016. The main contributors include Bulyanhulu non sustaining costs (US$13.9 million), Bulyanhulu stock obsolescence (US$7.5 million) and Bulyanhulu contractor exit and demobilisation cost (US$4.9 million). Retrenchment costs of US$25.1 million mainly relating to Bulyanhulu reduced operations (US$16.9 million), discounting of indirect taxes US$13.3 million, legal costs of US$14.4 million mainly relating to the concentrate export ban and other matters, once-off legal settlements of US$5.0 million relating to the MDM settlement, foreign exchange losses of US$2.7 million and project development costs of US$1.5 million. The charges were partly offset by income of US$1.8 million generated through the sale of a mineral royalty previously held by Acacia and the Houndé royalty income received of US$1.6 million.

All costs not classified as ongoing operating costs were allocated to the new cost category called 'reduced operations costs' (ROP) and will be included in other charges, and do not form part of AISC for Bulyanhulu or the group (US$ 24.8 million). The costs reallocated to reduced operations include all UG mining costs and processing costs as well as site overheads such as shift transportation, health and safety and environmental costs, camp cost and security costs were systematically reallocated based on headcounts.

Finance expense and income

Finance expense of US$12.4 million for 2017 was 12% higher than 2016 (US$11.0 million). The key components were borrowing costs relating to the Bulyanhulu CIL facility (US$2.9 million) which were lower than the prior year due to a lower outstanding facility following repayments, higher accretion expenses of US$3.4 million relating to the discounting of the environmental reclamation liability, US$2.3 million relating to the servicing of the US$150 million undrawn revolving credit facility and the US$2.1 million premium paid on gold put options. Other costs include bank charges and interest on finance leases US$0.2 million.

Finance income relates predominantly to interest charged on non-current receivables and interest received on money market funds. Refer to note 9 of the condensed financial information for details.

Taxation matters

The total income tax credit of US$2.3 million is lower than the prior year tax expense of US$147.1 million. The current year tax credit comprised of deferred tax credits of US$209.9 million (2016: US$55.9 million) driven primarily by the tax impact of the impairment charge (US$205.9 million) which reflects movements in temporary differences, partly offset by current tax charges of US$207.7 million (2016: US$91.2 million) predominantly made up of the additional tax provisions raised of US$172 million for uncertain tax positions for the operating companies based on estimates of the impact of a comprehensive settlement reflecting the key terms of the Framework announcements by Barrick and the GoT and current year income tax for North Mara of US$35.7 million driven by year to date profitability. This brings total provisions for Acacia's uncertain tax positions to US$300 million. The tax expense for 2016 of US$147.1 million included US$69.9 million relating to uncertain tax positions raised for historical tax disputes. The effective tax rate in 2017 amounted to 0.4% compared to 61% in 2016, as a result of the above.

During 2017, we made provisional corporate tax payments of US$34.6 million relating to North Mara, as well as a US$3.3 million final corporate tax payment relating to 2016 final tax assessments. These provisional and final corporate tax payments have been offset against the indirect tax receivable covered under the Memorandum of Settlement entered into with the Tanzanian Government in 2011, and as a result, were not paid in cash. In addition, during 2017 we have also made a corporate tax deposit payment of US$9.5 million relating to an advance payment relating to a dispute raised on claimed historical North Mara taxes, which was paid in cash.

Net earnings and earnings per share

As a result of the factors discussed above, the net loss for 2017 was US$707.4 million, against the prior year earnings of US$94.9 million.

The loss per share for 2017 amounted to US172.5 cents, a decrease of US195.7 cents from the prior year earnings per share of US23.2 cents. The decrease was driven by the lower earnings, with no change in the underlying issued shares.

Adjusted net earnings and adjusted earnings per share

Adjusted net earnings were US$146.2 million compared to US$161.0 million in 2016. Net earnings in the period as described above have been adjusted for the impact of items such as impairment charges, prior year tax provisions, discounting of indirect tax receivables, restructuring costs, insurance proceeds, legal settlements as well as Bulyanhulu reduced operations cost. Refer to page 36 for reconciliation between net profit and adjusted net earnings.

Adjusted earnings per share for 2017 amounted to US35.7 cents, a decrease of US3.5 cents from 2016 adjusted earnings per share of US39.2 cents.

Financial position

Acacia had cash and cash equivalents on hand of US$80.5 million as at 31 December 2017 (US$317.8 million as at 31 December 2016). The Group's cash and cash equivalents are with counterparties whom the Group considers to have an appropriate credit rating. Location of credit risk is determined by physical location of the bank branch or counterparty. Investments are held mainly in United States dollars, with cash and cash equivalents in other foreign currencies maintained for operational requirements.

During 2013, a US$142 million facility ("Facility') was put in place to fund the bulk of the costs of the construction of the Bulyanhulu tailings retreatment project ("Project'). The Facility is collateralised by the Project, and has a term of seven years with a spread over Libor of 250 basis points. The seven year Facility is repayable in equal instalments (bi-annual) over the term of the Facility, after a two year repayment holiday period. The interest rate has been fixed at 3.6% through the use of an interest rate swap. The full facility of US$142 million was drawn in 2013. During 2017, the 4th and 5th repayment amounting to US$28.4 million in total was made. At 31 December 2017, the outstanding capital balance is US$71.0 million (31 December 2016 US$99.4 million).

As at 31 December 2017 (and to date), the existing revolving credit facility of US$150 million, which runs until November 2019, remained undrawn.

The net book value of property, plant and equipment decreased from US$1.44 billion as at 31 December 2016 to US$0.77 billion as at 31 December 2017 as a result of an impairment charge booked in 2017 of US$686.4 million. The main capital expenditure drivers have been explained above, and have been offset by depreciation charges of US$126.0 million. Refer to note 13 to the condensed financial information for further details.

The current portion of inventories increased from US$184.3 million as at 31 December 2017 to US$291.9 million as at 31 December 2017. This was due to an increase of US$124.7 million in finished goods, mainly relating to gold in concentrate. Total gold ounces on hand of 192,290 ounces as at 31 December 2017 comprised 185,772 ounces of gold in unsold concentrate and 6,518 ounces of gold in doré.

Total indirect tax receivables increased from US$136.4 million as at 31 December 2016 to US$170.7 million as at 31 December 2017. The increase was mainly due to a build-up in VAT receivable as no VAT refunds were received during 2017, with all submitted VAT returns still the subject of ongoing audits by the Tanzanian Revenue Authority. Our gross increase in receivables, before the corporate tax prepayment offset, amounted to approximately US$89.5 million. This was partly offset by provisional and final corporate tax payments of US$37.9 million, discounting of indirect taxes of US$13.3 million and revaluation losses with the net increase in receivables being US$47.6 million.

The net deferred tax position was a liability of US$140.0 million as at 31 December 2016 compared to the asset of US$70.0 million as at 31 December 2017. This was mainly as a result of the US$205.9 million tax effect of the impairment charges.

Net assets decreased from US$1.86 billion as at 31 December 2016 to US$1.12 billion as at 31 December 2017. The decrease reflects the current year loss of US$707.4 million and the payment of the final 2016 dividend of US$34.4 million.

Cash flow generation and capital management

Cash flow

(US$000) Three months ended 31 December Year ended 31 December (Unaudited) 2017 2016 2017 2016 Cash (used in)/ generated from operating activities (1,503) 60,933 (22,972) 317,976 Cash used in investing activities (13,411) (45,107) (151,711) (185,163) Cash used in financing activities - - (62,785) (48,032) (Decrease)/ increase in cash (14,914) 15,826 (237,468) 84,781 Foreign exchange difference on cash 106 (96) 190 (258) Opening cash balance 95,321 302,061 317,791 233,268 Closing cash balance 80,513 317,791 80,513 317,791

Cash flow from operating activities was an outflow of US$23.0 million for 2017, a decrease of US$340.9 million from 2016 (US$318.0 million inflow). The decrease relates to unfavourable working capital outflows of US$313.0 million compared to unfavourable outflows of US$58.5 million in 2016 combined with the impact of the inability to export our concentrate on operating cash flow of approximately US$233.0 million.

The working capital outflow relates to a net increase in total inventories on hand of US$172.2 million driven by the inability to export concentrate, a gross increase in indirect tax receivables of approximately US$51.7 million, provisional corporate tax paid of US$34.6 million relating to North Mara and a final corporate tax payment relating to North Mara's 2016 assessed income tax of US$3.3 million. These provisional and final corporate tax payments have been offset against the indirect tax receivable covered under the Memorandum of Settlement entered into with the Tanzanian Government in 2011. Other items included in the working capital outflows included a corporate tax deposit relating to North Mara of US$9.5 million.

Cash flow used in investing activities was US$151.7 million for 2017, a decrease of 18% when compared to 2016 (US$185.2 million), driven by lower capitalised development at both North Mara and Bulyanhulu and lower sustaining capital expenditure at Bulyanhulu and North Mara.

A breakdown of total capital and other investing capital activities for 2017 is provided below:

(US$'000) Year ended 31 December (Unaudited) 2017 2016 Sustaining capital (45,226) (51,291) Capitalised development (100,609) (138,691) Expansionary capital (11,573) (3,660) Total cash capital (157,408) (193,643) Non-current asset movement1 5,697 8,480 Cash used in investing activities (151,711) (185,163) Capital expenditure reconciliation: Total cash capital 157,408 193,643 Land purchases 1,637 4,759 Movement in capital accruals (9,669 ) (2,504) Capital expenditure 149,376 195,898 Land purchases classified as long term prepayments (1,637) (4,759) Non-cash rehabilitation asset adjustment (9,087) 21,955 Total capital expenditure per segment note 138,652 213,094

1 Non-current asset movements relates to the movement in Tanzania government receivables, other long term assets and the sale of a mineral royalty.

Sustaining capital

Sustaining capital expenditure includes investment in fixed equipment and mining infrastructure at Bulyanhulu (US$9.0 million) and at North Mara (US$13.7 million), investment in mobile equipment and component change-outs at both North Mara and Bulyanhulu (US$8.1 million) In addition; US$1.6 million was spent on land acquisitions primarily around the Nyabirama open pit. During the year, capital accruals from December 2016 of US$10.0 million were paid.

Capitalised development

Capitalised development includes Bulyanhulu capitalised underground development costs (US$58.8 million), North Mara capitalised stripping costs (US$45.4 million) and capitalised underground development (US$15.7 million).

Expansionary capital

Expansionary capital expenditure consisted mainly of capitalised expansion drilling at North Mara of US$10.3 million mainly relating to drilling performed as part of Gokona resource and reserve development (US$6.7 million) as well as initial works on Nyabirama underground studies (US$3.1 million) and US$1.2 million relating to the Bulyanhulu optimisation study.

Non-cash capital

Non-cash capital was a negative US$9.1 million and consisted mainly of a decrease in capital accruals (US$9.0 million) due to the cancellation of open capital orders as part of transitioning Bulyanhulu to reduced operations and reclamation asset adjustments (US$9.1 million). The reclamation adjustments were driven by an update in estimate around closure related retrenchment costs, and a reduction in the US risk free rates which drove a change in discount rates.

Cash flow used in financing activities for 2017 of US$62.8 million, an increase of US$14.8 million from US$48.0 million in 2016. The outflow relates to payment of the final 2016 dividend of US$34.4 million and the payment of the 4th and 5th instalment of the borrowings related to the Bulyanhulu CIL facility totalling US$28.4 million.

Dividend

Given the negative cash generation through 2017, and in line with our dividend policy, no final dividend has been declared.

Significant judgements in applying accounting policies and key sources of estimation uncertainty

Many of the amounts included in the condensed consolidated financial information require management to make judgements and/or estimates. These judgements and estimates are continuously evaluated and are based on management's experience and best knowledge of the relevant facts and circumstances, but actual results may differ from the amounts included in the condensed consolidated financial information included in this release. Information about such judgements and estimation is included in the accounting policies and/or notes to the consolidated financial statements, and the key areas are summarised below.

Areas of judgement and key sources of estimation uncertainty that have the most significant effect on the amounts recognised in the condensed consolidated financial statements include:

Estimates of the quantities of proven and probable gold and copper reserves;

Estimates included within the life-of-mine planning such as the timing and viability of processing of long term stockpiles;

The capitalisation of production stripping costs;

The capitalisation of exploration and evaluation expenditures;

Review of goodwill, tangible and intangible assets' carrying value, the determination of whether a trigger for an impairment review exist, whether these assets are impaired and the measurement of impairment charges or reversals, and also includes the judgement of reversal of any previously recorded impairment charges;

The estimated fair values of cash generating units for impairment tests, including estimates of future costs to produce proven and probable reserves, future commodity prices, foreign exchange rates and discount rates;

The estimated useful lives of tangible and long-lived assets and the measurement of depreciation expense;

Recognition of a provision for environmental rehabilitation and the estimation of the rehabilitation costs and timing of expenditure;

Whether to recognise a liability for loss contingencies and the amount of any such provision;

Whether to recognise a provision for accounts receivable, and in particular the indirect tax receivables from the Tanzanian Government, a provision for obsolescence on consumables inventory and the impact of discounting the non-current element of the indirect tax receivable;

Recognition of deferred income tax assets, amounts recorded for uncertain tax positions, the measurement of income tax expense and indirect taxes;

Determination of the cost incurred in the productive process of ore stockpiles, gold in process, gold doré/bullion and concentrate, as well as the associated net realisable value and the split between the long term and short term portions;

Determination of fair value of derivative instruments;

Determination of fair value of share options and cash-settled share-based payments;

Judgements around the prospect, timing and final terms of any comprehensive negotiated settlement that the Company might be able to agree with the Government of Tanzania , including by reference to the key terms of the Framework announcements made in October 2017 by Barrick and the GoT and including judgements around the timing and quantum of any cash outflows that might be made in respect of historical tax matters; and

, including by reference to the key terms of the Framework announcements made in by Barrick and the GoT and including judgements around the timing and quantum of any cash outflows that might be made in respect of historical tax matters; and Judgements around the timing of Bulyanhulu's restart and production ramp up.

Non-IFRS Measures

Acacia has identified certain measures in this report that are not measures defined under IFRS. Non-IFRS financial measures disclosed by management are provided as additional information to investors in order to provide them with an alternative method for assessing Acacia's financial condition and operating results, and reflects more relevant measures for the industry in which Acacia operates. These measures are not in accordance with, or a substitute for, IFRS, and may be different from or inconsistent with non-IFRS financial measures used by other companies. These measures are explained further below.

Net average realised gold price per ounce sold is a non-IFRS financial measure which excludes from gold revenue:

- Unrealised gains and losses on non-hedge derivative contracts; and

- Export duties

It also includes realised gains and losses on gold hedge contracts reported as part of cost of sales.

Net average realised gold price per ounce sold have been calculated as follow:

(US$000) Three months ended 31 December Year ended 31 December (Unaudited) 2017 2016 2017 2016 Gold revenue 188,607 253,957 744,294 1,014,468 Realised gold hedge gains (losses) 2,693 (487) 2,693 (1,818) Net gold revenue 191,300 253,470 746,987 1,012,651 Gold sold (ounces) 147,636 209,292 592,861 816,743 Net average realised gold price (US$/ounce) 1,296 1,211 1,260 1,240

Cash cost per ounce sold is a non-IFRS financial measure. Cash costs include all costs absorbed into inventory, as well as royalties, and production taxes, and exclude capitalised production stripping costs, inventory purchase accounting adjustments, unrealised gains/losses from non-hedge currency and commodity contracts, depreciation and amortisation and corporate social responsibility charges. Cash cost is calculated net of co-product revenue. Cash cost per ounce sold is calculated by dividing the aggregate of these costs by total ounces sold.

The presentation of these statistics in this manner allows Acacia to monitor and manage those factors that impact production costs on a monthly basis. Cash costs and cash cost per ounce sold are calculated on a consistent basis for the periods presented.

The table below provides a reconciliation between cost of sales and total cash cost to calculate the cash cost per ounce sold.



(US$'000) Three months ended 31 December Year ended 31 December (Unaudited) 2017 2016 2017 2016 Total cost of sales 108,942 196,314 458,447 727,080 Deduct: depreciation and amortisation* (25,260) (43,718) (106,201) (163,796) Deduct: realised losses on gold hedges 2,693 (487) 2,693 (1,818) Deduct: Co-product revenue (642) (9,932) (7,221) (39,063) Total cash cost 85,733 142,177 347,718 522,403 Total ounces sold 147,636 209,292 592,861 816,743 Total cash cost per ounce sold 581 679 587 640

* Depreciation and amortisation includes the depreciation component of the cost of inventory sold

All-in sustaining cost (AISC) is a non-IFRS financial measure. The measure is in accordance with the World Gold Council's guidance issued in June 2013. It is calculated by taking cash cost per ounce sold and adding corporate administration costs, share-based payments, reclamation and remediation costs for operating mines, corporate social responsibility expenses, mine exploration and study costs, realised gains and/or losses on operating hedges, capitalised stripping and underground development costs and sustaining capital expenditure. This is then divided by the total ounces sold. A reconciliation between cash cost per ounce sold and AISC for the key business segments is presented below:

(Unaudited) Three months ended 31 December 2017 (US$/oz sold) Bulyanhulu1 North Mara Buzwagi Group* Cash cost per ounce sold - 587 535 581 Corporate administration - 29 21 52 Share based payments - - 1 1 Rehabilitation - 12 3 9 CSR expenses - 15 8 16 Capitalised development - 186 - 93 Sustaining capital - 74 15 27 Total AISC - 903 583 779

(Unaudited) Three months ended 31 December 2016 (US$/oz sold) Bulyanhulu North Mara Buzwagi Group* Cash cost per ounce sold 784 436 1,035 679 Corporate administration 17 17 25 30 Share based payments (21) (14) (20) (47) Rehabilitation 8 9 2 7 CSR expenses 7 19 7 15 Capitalised development 214 236 - 181 Sustaining capital 52 147 7 87 Total AISC 1,061 850 1,056 952

1 Cash cost per ounce sold and AISC per ounce sold for the quarter are non-meaningful due to the impact of negligible sales ounces on the costs relating to reprocessed tailings.

* The group total includes a credit of US$25/oz of unallocated corporate related costs in Q4 2017, and a cost of US$14/oz in Q4 2016.

(Unaudited) Year ended 31 December 2017 (US$/oz sold) Bulyanhulu North Mara Buzwagi Group* Cash cost per ounce sold 840 498 594 587 Corporate administration 59 26 35 45 Share based payments (6) (2) (2) (14) Rehabilitation 20 11 5 11 CSR expenses 10 11 8 14 Capitalised development 367 188 - 170 Sustaining capital 83 71 27 62 Total AISC 1,373 803 667 875

(Unaudited) Year ended 31 December 2016 (US$/oz sold) Bulyanhulu North Mara Buzwagi Group* Cash cost per ounce sold 722 410 1,031 640 Corporate administration 21 21 26 27 Share based payments 2 2 3 37 Rehabilitation 7 9 3 7 CSR expenses 6 15 10 13 Capitalised development 226 201 - 170 Sustaining capital 74 75 22 64 Total AISC 1,058 733 1,095 958

* The group total includes a credit of US$5/oz of unallocated corporate related costs in 2017, and a cost of US$43/oz in 2016.

AISC is intended to provide additional information on the total sustaining cost for each ounce sold, taking into account expenditure incurred in addition to direct mining costs and selling costs.

Cash cost per tonne milled is a non-IFRS financial measure. Cash costs include all costs absorbed into inventory, as well as royalties, co-product credits, and production taxes, and exclude capitalised production stripping costs, inventory purchase accounting adjustments, unrealised gains/losses from non-hedge currency and commodity contracts, depreciation and amortisation and corporate social responsibility charges. Cash cost is calculated net of co-product revenue. Cash cost per tonne milled is calculated by dividing the aggregate of these costs by total tonnes milled.

EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure. Acacia calculates EBITDA as net profit or loss for the period excluding:

Income tax expense;

Finance expense;

Finance income;

Depreciation and amortisation; and

Impairment charges of goodwill and other long-lived assets.

EBITDA is intended to provide additional information to investors and analysts. It does not have any standardised meaning prescribed by IFRS and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. EBITDA excludes the impact of cash costs of financing activities and taxes, and the effects of changes in operating working capital balances, and therefore is not necessarily indicative of operating profit or cash flow from operations as determined under IFRS. Other companies may calculate EBITDA differently.

A reconciliation between net profit for the period and EBITDA is presented below:

(US$000) Three months ended 31 December Year ended 31 December (Unaudited) 2017 2016 2017 2016 Net (loss)/profit for the period (785,975) 48,285 (707,394) 94,944 Plus income tax (credit)/expense (47,835) 11,399 (2,272) 147,113 Plus depreciation and amortisation 25,260 43,718 106,201 163,796 Plus: impairment charges1 850,182 - 850,182 - Plus finance expense 3,971 2,644 12,407 11,047 Less finance income (140) (365) (1,944) (1,512) EBITDA 45,463 105,681 257,180 415,388

1 Refer note 7 in the financial statements

*Depreciation and amortisation includes the depreciation component of the cost of inventory sold.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure. It is calculated by excluding one-off costs or credits relating to non-routine transactions from EBITDA. It excludes other credits and charges that, individually or in aggregate, if of a similar type, are of a nature or size that requires explanation in order to provide additional insight into the underlying business performance. EBITDA is adjusted for items (a) to (e) as contained in the reconciliation to adjusted net earnings below.

EBIT is a non-IFRS financial measure and reflects EBITDA adjusted for depreciation and amortisation and goodwill impairment charges.

Adjusted net earnings is a non-IFRS financial measure. It is calculated by excluding certain costs or credits relating to non-routine transactions from net profit attributed to owners of the parent. It includes other credit and charges that, individually or in aggregate, if of a similar type, are of a nature or size that requires explanation in order to provide additional insight into the underlying business performance.

Adjusted net earnings and adjusted earnings per share have been calculated as follows:

(US$000) Three months ended 31 December Year ended 31 December (Unaudited) 2017 2016 2017 2016 Net (loss)/earnings (785,975) 48,285 (707,394) 94,944 Adjusted for: Restructuring cost (a)2 4,874 3,995 23,577 7,689 Discounting of indirect taxes (b) 13,276 (3,211) 13,276 (9,719) One-off legal settlements (c) - - 5,083 - Prior year tax positions recognised1 - - - 69,916 Reduced operational cost(d)3 4,000 - 11,411 - Insurance settlements (e) - (3,455) - (3,455) Impairment charges/write-offs (f)4 850,182 - 850,182 - Provision for uncertain tax positions(g)1 172,000 - 172,000 - Tax impact of the above (212,558) 801 (221,917) 1,646 Adjusted net earnings 45,799 46,415 146,218 161,021

1 Includes a tax provision raised of US$172.0 million for uncertain tax positions, based on an estimate of the impact of a comprehensive settlement reflecting the key terms of the Framework announcements made by Barrick and the GoT in October 2017. For the 12 months ended 31 December 2016, US$69.9 million represents a provision raised for the implied impact of an adverse tax ruling made by the Tanzanian Court of Appeal with respect to historical tax assessments of Bulyanhulu. As reported in Q1 2016, the impact of the ruling was calculated for Bulyanhulu and extrapolated to North Mara and Tulawaka as well and covers results up to the end of 2015. On a site basis, US$35.1 million was raised for Bulyanhulu, US$30.4 million for North Mara and US$4.4 million for Tulawaka.

2 Restructuring costs mainly relate to Bulyanhulu (US$16.9 million) as a result of the transitioning to reduced operations and other sites (US$8.2 million).

3 Reduced operations costs not part of Bulyanhulu's AISC cost and includes stock obsolescence costs for 2017 (US$6 million) and contractor exit costs (US$4.9 million).

4 Refer note 7 in the financial statements

Adjusted net earnings per share is a non-IFRS financial measure and is calculated by dividing adjusted net earnings by the weighted average number of Ordinary Shares in issue.

Free cash flow is a non-IFRS measure and represents the change in cash and cash equivalents in a given period.

Net cash is a non-IFRS measure. It is calculated by deducting total borrowings from cash and cash equivalents.

Mining statistical information

The following describes certain line items used in the Acacia Group's discussion of key performance indicators:

Open pit material mined - measures in tonnes the total amount of open pit ore and waste mined.

Underground ore tonnes hoisted - measures in tonnes the total amount of underground ore mined and hoisted.

Underground ore tonnes trammed - measures in tonnes the total amount of underground ore mined and trammed.

Total tonnes mined includes open pit material plus underground ore tonnes hoisted.

Strip ratio - measures the ratio of waste?to?ore for open pit material mined.

Ore milled - measures in tonnes the amount of ore material processed through the mill.

Head grade - measures the metal content of mined ore going into a mill for processing.

Milled recovery - measures the proportion of valuable metal physically recovered in the processing of ore. It is generally stated as a percentage of the metal recovered compared to the total metal originally present.

Risk Review

For 2017 our principal risks have continued to fall within four broad categories: strategic risks, financial risks, external risks and operational risks.

Generally, the makeup of our principal risks has not significantly changed throughout the year. However, there have been changes in certain risk profiles as a result of the challenges in our operating environment in Tanzania, particularly as a result of ongoing disputes with the Government of Tanzania, and developments or trends affecting the wider global economy and/or the mining industry. As a result of the review, at the end of 2017 we viewed our principal risks as relating to the following:

Political, legal and regulatory developments

Single country risk

Attraction and retention of employees

Significant changes to commodity prices

Operational security and theft

Liquidity

Significant fraud and corruption

Reserve and resource estimates

Environmental hazards and rehabilitation

Safety risks relating to mining operations

Further details as regards our Principal Risks and Uncertainties and risk assessments conducted in respect thereof will be provided as part of the 2017 Annual Report and Accounts.

Condensed Financial Information

Consolidated income statement

For the year ended

31 December For the year ended

31 December (Unaudited) (Audited) (in thousands of United States dollars) Notes 2017 2016 Revenue 5 751,515 1,053,532 Cost of sales (458,447) (727,080) Gross profit 293,068 326,452 Corporate administration (26,913) (21,895) Share-based payments 8,236 (29,929) Exploration and evaluation costs 6 (24,829) (24,020) Corporate social responsibility expenses (8,213) (10,665) Impairment charges 7 (850,182) - Other (charges)/income 8 (90,370) 11,649 (Loss)/Profit before net finance expense and taxation (699,203) 251,592 Finance income 9 1,944 1,512 Finance expense 9 (12,407) (11,047) (Loss)/Profit before taxation (709,666) 242,057 Tax credit/(expense) 10 2,272 (147,113) Net (loss)/profit for the year (707,394) 94,944 (Loss)/Earnings per share: Basic (loss)/earnings per share (cents) 11 (172.5) 23.2 Diluted (loss)/earnings per share (cents) 11 (172.5) 23.1

The notes on pages 43 to 63 are an integral part of this financial information.

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

For the year ended

31 December For the year ended

31 December (Unaudited) (Audited) (in thousands of United States dollars) 2017 2016 Net (loss)/profit for the year (707,394) 94,944 Other comprehensive income: Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss: Changes in fair value of cash flow hedges 108 7 Total comprehensive (expense)/income for the year (707,286) 94,951

The notes on pages 43 to 63 are an integral part of this financial information.

Consolidated balance sheet

As at

31 December As at

31 December (Unaudited) (Audited) (in thousands of United States dollars) Notes 2017 2016 ASSETS Non-current assets Goodwill and intangible assets 82,383 216,190 Property, plant and equipment 13 770,574 1,443,176 Deferred tax assets 14 169,513 8,431 Non-current portion of inventory 15 133,550 98,936 Derivative financial instruments 16 907 821 Other assets 17 180,708 63,297 1,337,635 1,830,851 Current assets Inventories 15 291,880 184,313 Trade and other receivables 18 18,085 18,830 Derivative financial instruments 16 2,619 1,343 Other current assets 18 70,155 149,518 Cash and cash equivalents 80,513 317,791 463,252 671,795 Total assets 1,800,887 2,502,646 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Share capital and share premium 929,199 929,199 Other reserves 191,793 933,696 Total equity 1,120,992 1,862,895 Non-current liabilities Borrowings 19 42,600 71,000 Deferred tax liabilities 14 99,533 148,390 Derivative financial instruments 16 - 30 Provisions 20 127,028 145,722 Other non-current liabilities 5,038 15,699 274,199 380,841 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 20 350,450 222,543 Borrowings 19 28,400 28,400 Derivative financial instruments 16 481 584 Provisions 21 24,650 7,235 Other current liabilities 1,715 148 405,696 258,910 Total liabilities 679,895 639,751 Total equity and liabilities 1,800,887 2,502,646

The notes on pages 43 to 63 are an integral part of this financial information.

Consolidated statement of changes in equity

(Unaudited) Share capital Share premium Contributed surplus/Other reserve Cash flow hedging reserve (in thousands of United States dollars) Balance at 1 January 2016 (Audited) 62,097 867,102 1,368,713 552 Profit for the year - - - - Other comprehensive income - - - 7 Share option grants - - - - Transactions with non-controlling interest holders - - - - Dividends to equity holders of the Company - - - - Balance at 31 December 2016 (Audited) 62,097 867,102 1,368,713 559 Loss for the year - - - - Other comprehensive income - - - 108 Share option grants - - - - Transactions with non-controlling interest holders - - - - Dividends to equity holders of the Company - - - - Balance at 31 December 2017 (Unaudited) 62,097 867,102 1,368,713 667

(Unaudited) Stock option reserve Accumulated losses Total equity (in thousands of United States dollars) Balance at 1 January 2016 (Audited) 3,876 (514,841) 1,787,499 Profit for the year - 94,944 94,944 Other comprehensive income - - 7 Share option grants 77 - 77 Transactions with non-controlling interest holders - - - Dividends to equity holders of the Company - (19,632) (19,632) Balance at 31 December 2016 (Audited) 3,953 (439,529) 1,862,895 Loss for the year - (707,394) (707,394) Other comprehensive income - - 108 Share option grants (232) - (232) Transactions with non-controlling interest holders - - - Dividends to equity holders of the Company - (34,385) (34,385) Balance at 31 December 2017 (Unaudited) 3,721 (1,181,308) 1,120,992

The notes on pages 43 to 63 are an integral part of this financial information.

Consolidated statement of cash flows

For the year ended

31 December For the year

ended

31 December (Unaudited) (Audited) (in thousands of United States dollars) Notes 2017 2016 Cash flows from operating activities Net (loss)/profit for the year (707,394) 94,944 Adjustments for: Tax (credit)/expense (2,272) 147,113 Depreciation and amortisation 125,968 156,301 Finance items 10,463 9,535 Impairment charges 850,182 - Loss/(Profit) on disposal of property, plant and equipment 123 (289) Sale of mineral royalty (1,753) - Cash settlement of share options (259) - Working capital movements 12 (313,091) (58,497) Other non-cash items 12 22,160 (23,850) Cash (used in)/generated from operations before interest and tax (15,873) 325,257 Finance income 1,944 1,512 Finance expenses (9,043) (8,793) Cash (used in)/generated by operating activities (22,972) 317,976 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment (157,408) (193,643) Movement in other assets 6,856 6,952 Acquired mineral interest - (5,000) Proceeds from sale of mineral royalty 1,753 - Other investing activities 12 (2,912) 6,528 Cash used in investing activities (151,711) (185,163) Cash flows from financing activities Loans paid (28,400) (28,400) Dividends paid (34,385) (19,632) Net cash used in financing activities (62,785) (48,032) Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (237,468) 84,781 Net foreign exchange difference 190 (258) Cash and cash equivalents at 1 January 317,791 233,268 Cash and cash equivalents at year end 80,513 317,791

The notes on pages 43 to 63 are an integral part of this financial information.

Notes to the condensed financial information

General Information

Acacia Mining plc, formerly African Barrick Gold plc (the "Company', "Acacia' or collectively with its subsidiaries the "Group') was incorporated on 12 January 2010 and re-registered as a public limited company on 12 March 2010 under the Companies Act 2006. It is registered in England and Wales with registered number 7123187.

On 24 March 2010 the Company's shares were admitted to the Official List of the United Kingdom Listing Authority ("UKLA') and to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, hereafter referred to as the Initial Public Offering ("IPO'). The address of its registered office is No.1 Cavendish Place, London, W1G 0QF.

Barrick Gold Corporation ("Barrick') currently owns approximately 63.9% of the shares of the Company and is the ultimate parent and controlling party ofthe Group. The financial statements of Barrick can be obtained from www.barrick.com.

The condensed consolidated financial information for the year ended 31 December 2017 was approved for issue by the Board of Directors of the Company on 11 February 2017. The condensed consolidated financial information does not comprise statutory accounts within the meaning of section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. The condensed consolidated financial information is unaudited.

The Group's primary business is the mining, processing and sale of gold. The Group has three operating mines located in Tanzania. The Group also has a portfolio of exploration projects located across Africa.

Basis of Preparation of the condensed financial information

The financial information set out above does not constitute the Group's statutory accounts for the year ended 31 December 2017, but is derived from the Group's full financial accounts, which are in the process of being audited. The Group's full financial accounts will be prepared under International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union.

The condensed consolidated financial information has been prepared under the historical cost convention basis, as modified by the revaluation of financial assets and financial liabilities (including derivative instruments) at fair value through profit and loss. The financial statements are presented in US dollars (US$) and all monetary results are rounded to the nearest thousand dollars (US) except when otherwise indicated.

Where a change in the presentational format between the prior year and current year condensed consolidated financial information has been made during the period, comparative figures have been restated accordingly. No presentational changes were made in the current year.

The group's activities expose it to a variety of financial risks: market risk (including currency risk, fair value interest rate risk, cash flow interest rate risk and price risk), credit risk and liquidity risk. The condensed financial statements do not include all financial risk management information and disclosures required in the annual financial statements; they should be read in conjunction with the group's annual financial statements as at 31 December 2017. There have been no changes in the risk management department or in any risk management policies since the year end.

The impact of the seasonality on operations is not considered as significant on the condensed consolidated financial information.

In assessing the Acacia Group's going concern status the Directors have taken into account the impact of the concentrate export ban on ongoing operations as well as the following factors and assumptions: the current cash position; the latest mine plans, the short term gold price, and Acacia Group's capital expenditure and financing plans. In addition, the Directors have considered a range of scenarios around the various potential outcomes for the resolution of the current operating challenges in Tanzania in the circumstances, including the cash flow impact of an extended concentrate export ban; and the potential impacts of the timing and final terms of any comprehensive settlement which might be approved by the Company which reflect key terms of the Framework announcements made by Barrick and the GoT in October 2017, including the lifting of the concentrate export ban and staged payments of US$300 million relating to historical tax matters. In addition the Directors have assumed that the Group will not be required to settle its current outstanding borrowing obligations and will repay these in accordance with the current terms of the relevant agreements. After making appropriate enquiries and considering the uncertainties described above, the Directors consider that it is appropriate to adopt the going concern basis in preparing the condensed consolidated financial information however have concluded that the combination of the above circumstances represents a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt on the Group's ability to continue as a going concern. The condensed consolidated financial information does not include any adjustments that would result if the Group was unable to continue as a going concern should the assumptions referred to above prove not to be correct.

The auditors have indicated that they are likely to issue an emphasis of matter within their audit opinion included within the Annual Report, drawing attention to the material uncertainties related to the impact of the concentrate export ban and ongoing discussions between Barrick and the GoT on the group's company's assets, liabilities and cash flows, and to include a separate section within their audit opinion under the heading "Material uncertainty related to going concern' detailing the matters outlined above.

Accounting Policies

Accounting policies have remained consistent with the prior year except for the adoption of new standards and amendments to standards.

New and amended standards adopted by the Group

The following amendments to standards are applicable and were adopted by the Group for the first time for the financial year beginning 1 January 2017:

Amendments to IAS 12, 'Recognition of Deferred Tax Assets for Unrealised Losses'. Amendments made to IAS 12 will aim to clarify the accounting for deferred tax where an asset is measured at fair value and that fair value is below the asset's tax base. Effective 1 January 2017 . The amendment did not have a significant impact on the Group financial statements.

. The amendment did not have a significant impact on the Group financial statements. Amendments to IAS 7, 'Disclosure Initiative'. Going forward, entities will be required to explain changes in their liabilities arising from financing activities. This includes changes arising from cash flows (e.g. drawdowns and repayments of borrowings) and non-cash changes such as acquisitions, disposals, accretion of interest and unrealised exchange differences. Changes in financial assets must be included in this disclosure if the cash flows were, or will be, included in cash flows from financing activities. Effective 1 January 2017 . The amendment did not have a significant impact on the Group financial statements.

New and amended standards, and interpretations not yet adopted

The following standards and amendments to existing standards have been published and are mandatory for the Group's accounting periods beginning on or after 1 January 2017:

Amendment to IFRS 9 -'Financial instruments'. IFRS 9 replaces the multiple classification and measurement models in IAS 39 Financial instruments: Recognition and measurement with a single model that has initially only two classification categories: amortised cost and fair value. The amendment is however not expected to have a significant impact on the Group.

IFRS 15 - Revenue from contracts with customers. This standard is a single, comprehensive revenue recognition model for all contracts with customers to achieve greater consistency in the recognition and presentation of revenue. Revenue is recognised based on the satisfaction of performance obligations, which occurs when control of good or service transfers to a customer. Effective 1 January 2018 . The standard is not expected to have a significant impact on the Group.

. The standard is not expected to have a significant impact on the Group. IFRS 16 - 'Leases'. IFRS 16 supersedes IAS 17, 'Leases', IFRIC 4, 'Determining whether an Arrangement contains a Lease', SIC 15, 'Operating Leases - Incentives' and SIC 27, 'Evaluating the Substance of Transactions Involving the Legal Form of a Lease'. IFRS 16 will affect primarily the accounting by lessees and will result in the recognition of almost all leases on balance sheet. The standard removes the current distinction between operating and financing leases and requires recognition of an asset (the right to use the leased item) and a financial liability to pay rentals for virtually all lease contracts. Effective 1 January 2019 . Management is currently evaluating the impact of new standard in order to put all frameworks and systems in place. Based on initial investigation, the standard is not expected to have a significant impact on the Group, due to majority of our existing contracts either relate to service agreements or the performance obligations based on variable terms and thus not resulting in a right of use asset.

. Management is currently evaluating the impact of new standard in order to put all frameworks and systems in place. Based on initial investigation, the standard is not expected to have a significant impact on the Group, due to majority of our existing contracts either relate to service agreements or the performance obligations based on variable terms and thus not resulting in a right of use asset. Amendments to IFRS2, 'Classification and Measurement of Share-based Payment Transactions'. The amendments made to AASB 2 in July 2016 clarify the measurement basis for cash-settled share-based payments and the accounting for modifications that change an award from cash-settled to equity-settled. Effective 1 January 2018 . The standard is not expected to have a significant impact on the Group.

clarify the measurement basis for cash-settled share-based payments and the accounting for modifications that change an award from cash-settled to equity-settled. Effective . The standard is not expected to have a significant impact on the Group. Amendments to IFRS 10, 'Consolidated financial statements' and IAS 28,'Investments in associates and joint ventures' on sale or contribution of assets. The IASB has issued this amendment to eliminate the inconsistency between IFRS 10 and IAS 28. The IASB decided to defer the application date of this amendment, until such time this is not applicable. The amendment is however not expected to have a significant impact on the Group. IFRS 9 - Financial Instruments (2009 &2010). The IASB has updated IFRS 9, 'Financial instruments' to include guidance on financial liabilities and de-recognition of financial instruments. The accounting and presentation for financial liabilities and for derecognising financial instruments has been relocated from IAS 39, 'Financial instruments: Recognition and measurement', without change, except for financial liabilities that are designated at fair value through profit or loss. . Effective 1 January 2018 . The standard is not expected to have a significant impact on the Group.

Segment Reporting

The Group has only one primary product produced in a single geographic location, being gold produced in Tanzania. In addition the Group produces copper and silver as a co-product. Reportable operating segments are based on the internal reports provided to the Chief Operating Decision Maker ("CODM') to evaluate segment performance, decide how to allocate resources and make other operating decisions. After applying the aggregation criteria and quantitative thresholds contained in IFRS 8, the Group's reportable operating segments were determined to be: North Mara gold mine; Bulyanhulu gold mine; Buzwagi gold mine; a separate Corporate and Exploration segment, which primarily consist of costs related to other charges and corporate social responsibility expenses.

Segment results and carrying values include items directly attributable to the segment as well as those that can be allocated on a reasonable basis. Segment carrying values are disclosed and calculated as shareholders equity after adding back debt and intercompany liabilities, and subtracting cash and intercompany assets. Capital expenditures comprise of additions to property, plant and equipment. The Group has also included segment cash costs and all-in sustaining cost per ounce sold.

Segment information for the reportable operating segments of the Group for the periods ended 31 December 2017 and 31 December 2016 is set out below.

For the year ended 31 December 2017 (Unaudited)

(in thousands of United States dollars) North Mara Bulyanhulu Buzwagi Other Total Gold revenue 406,917 134,110 203,267 - 744,294 Co-product revenue 1,296 2,937 2,988 - 7,221 Total segment revenue 408,213 137,047 206,255 - 751,515 Segment cash operating cost1 (163,001) (93,521) (98,417) - (354,939) Realised gains on gold hedges 1,294 - 1,399 - 2,693 Corporate administration (8,313) (6,314) (5,694) (6,592) (26,913) Share-based payments 511 593 349 6,783 8,236 Exploration and evaluation costs - (571) - (24,258) (24,829) Other charges and corporate social responsibility expenses (13,243) (52,916) (13,605) (18,819) (98,583) EBITDA2 225,461 (15,682) 90,287 (42,886) 257,180 Impairment charges - (837,921) - (12,261) (850,182) Depreciation and amortisation4 (54,826) (46,531) (4,288) (556) (106,201) EBIT2 170,635 (900,134) 85,999 (55,703) (699,203) Finance income 1,944 Finance expense (12,407) Loss before taxation (709,666) Tax credit/(expense) 2,272 Net loss for the year (707,394) Capital expenditure: Sustaining 20,927 9,033 4,338 1,259 35,557 Expansionary 10,270 1,190 - 113 11,573 Capitalised development 61,066 39,543 - - 100,609 92,263 49,766 4,338 1,372 147,739 Non-cash capital expenditure adjustments Reclamation asset addition (2,951) (4,158) (1,978) - (9,087) Total capital expenditure 89,312 45,608 2,360 1,372 138,652 Segmental cash operating cost 163,001 93,521 98,417 354,939 Deduct: co-product revenue (1,296) (2,937) (2,988) (7,221) Total cash costs 161,705 90,584 95,429 347,718 Sold ounces 324,455 107,855 160,552 592,861 Cash cost per ounce sold2 498 840 594 587 Corporate administration charges 26 59 35 45 Share based payments (2) (6) (2) (14) Rehabilitation - accretion and depreciation 11 20 5 11 Corporate social responsibility expenses 11 10 8 14 Capitalised stripping/ UG development 188 367 - 170 Sustaining capital expenditure 71 83 27 62 All-in sustaining cost per ounce sold2 803 1,373 667 875 Segment carrying value3 249,170 600,359 194,385 82,864 1,126,778

For the year ended 31 December 2016 (Audited)

(in thousands of United States dollars) North Mara Bulyanhulu Buzwagi Other Total Gold revenue 468,340 345,481 200,648 - 1,014,469 Co-product revenue 953 15,447 22,663 - 39,063 Total segment revenue 469,293 360,928 223,311 - 1,053,532 Segment cash operating cost1 (155,344) (217,226) (188,896) - (561,466) Realised losses on gold hedges - - (1,818) - (1,818) Corporate administration (7,954) (5,975) (4,176) (3,790) (21,895) Share-based payments (623) (518) (470) (28,318) (29,929) Exploration and evaluation costs (297) (3,532) - (20,191) (24,020) Other charges and corporate social responsibility expenses (2,295) (3,442) (723) 7,444 984 EBITDA2 302,780 130,235 27,228 (44,855) 415,388 Impairment charges - - - - - Depreciation and amortisation4 (67,472) (82,022) (12,668) (1,634) (163,796) EBIT2 235,308 48,213 14,560 (46,489) 251,592 Finance income 1,512 Finance expense (11,047) Profit before taxation 242,057 Tax expense (147,113) Net profit for the year 94,944 Capital expenditure: Sustaining 23,558 20,231 3,582 1,416 48,787 Expansionary 2,399 1,262 - - 3,661 Capitalised development 75,609 63,082 - - 138,691 101,566 84,575 3,582 1,416 191,139 Non-cash capital expenditure adjustments Reclamation asset addition 6,703 10,728 4,524 - 21,955 Total capital expenditure 108,269 95,303 8,106 1,416 213,094 Segmental cash operating cost 155,344 217,226 188,896 561,466 Deduct: co-product revenue (953) (15,447) (22,663) (39,063) Total cash costs 154,391 201,779 166,233 522,403 Sold ounces 376,255 279,286 161,202 816,743 Cash cost per ounce sold2 410 722 1,031 640 Corporate administration charges 21 21 26 27 Share based payments 2 2 3 37 Rehabilitation - accretion and depreciation 9 7 3 7 Corporate social responsibility expenses 15 6 10 13 Capitalised stripping/ UG development 201 226 - 170 Sustaining capital expenditure 75 74 22 64 All-in sustaining cost per ounce sold2 733 1,058 1,095 958 Segment carrying value3 246,175 1,231,793 97,243 82,710 1,657,921

1 The CODM reviews cash operating costs for the three operating mine sites separately from corporate administration costs and exploration costs. Consequently, the Group has reported these costs in this manner.

2 These are non-IFRS financial performance measures with no standard meaning under IFRS. Refer to 'Non IFRS measures' on page 33 for definitions.

3 Segment carrying values are calculated as shareholders equity after adding back debt and intercompany liabilities, and subtracting cash and intercompany assets and include outside shareholders' interests.

4 Depreciation and amortisation include the depreciation component of the cost of inventory sold

Revenue

For the year ended

31 December

(Unaudited) For the year ended

31 December

(Audited) (in thousands of United States dollars) 2017 2016 Gold doré sales 720,755 739,317 Gold concentrate sales 23,539 275,152 Copper concentrate sales 4,001 32,658 Silver sales 3,220 6,405 Total 751,515 1,053,532

Concentrate sales includes negative provisional price adjustments to the accounts receivable balance due to changes in market gold, silver and copper prices prior to final settlement as follows: US$3.6 million for the year ended 31 December 2017 ( US$7.0 million for the year ended 31 December 2016 ).

(in thousands of United States dollars) For the year ended

31 December

(Unaudited) For the year ended

31 December

(Audited) Revenue by Location of Customer2 2017 2016 Europe Switzerland 140,691 488,383 Germany 11,615 58,747 Asia India 582,943 253,881 China 437 176,143 Japan 15,829 76,378 Total revenue 751,515 1,053,532

Revenue by location of customer is determined based on the country to which the gold is delivered.

Included in revenues for the year ended 31 December 2017 are sales to six major customers. Revenues of approximately US$739 million (2016: US$913 million) arose from sales to four of the Group's largest customers.

Exploration and Evaluation costs

The following represents a summary of exploration and evaluation expenditures incurred at each mine site and significant exploration targets (if applicable).

For the year ended

31 December

(Unaudited) For the year ended

31 December

(Audited) (in thousands of United States dollars) 2017 2016 Expensed during the year: North Mara - 297 Bulyanhulu 571 3,532 Kenya 12,208 10,582 West Africa 11,119 7,544 Other1 931 2,065 Total expensed 24,829 24,020 Capitalised during the year: North Mara 10,270 2,399 Total 35,099 26,419

1 - Included in "other' are the exploration activities conducted through ABG Exploration Limited. All primary greenfield exploration and evaluation activities are conducted in this company.

Impairment

In accordance with IAS 36 "Impairment of assets' and IAS 38 "Intangible Assets' a review for impairment of goodwill is undertaken annually, or at any time an indicator of impairment is considered to exist, and in accordance with IAS 16 "Property, plant and equipment' a review for impairment of long-lived assets is undertaken at any time an indicator of impairment is considered to exist.

Acacia has identified triggers for impairment testing of the carrying value of its assets, including but not limited to the challenges experienced in the operating environment in Tanzania, the announcement of new legislation by the GoT in respect of the natural resources sector and the resulting decision to reduce operations at Bulyanhulu..

As a result, the Group has undertaken a carrying value assessment of its affected cash generating units ("CGUs') and long life intangible assets. The assessment compared the recoverable amount of CGU to the carrying value of the CGUs including goodwill. The recoverable amount of an asset is assessed by reference to the higher of value in use ("VIU'), being the net present value ("NPV') of future cash flows expected to be generated by the asset, and fair value less costs to dispose ("FVLCD'). The FVLCD of a CGU is based on an estimate of the amount that the Group may obtain in a sale transaction on an arm's length basis. There is no active market for the Group's CGUs. Consequently, FVLCD is derived using discounted cash flow techniques (NPV of expected future cash flows of a CGU), which incorporate market participant assumptions. Cost to dispose is based on management's best estimates of future selling costs at the time of calculating FVLCD. Costs attributable to the disposal of a CGU are not considered significant.

For the purpose of carrying value assessments in accordance with applicable accounting standards, Management has based its calculation of future cash flows of the affected CGUs by reference to key terms of the Framework announcements by Barrick and by the GoT in October 2017. Based on Barrick's announcements and its discussions and exchanges with Acacia, it is Barrick's belief that it will be able to agree with the GoT a detailed proposal for a comprehensive settlement of the situation, and that this will be in a form that Barrick could recommend to Acacia for review and approval. Key assumptions applied in these calculations include a 50% economic share of future economic benefits for the GoT in the form of taxes, royalties and a 16% free carry interest in the CGUs, as well as a US$300 million payment in relation to historical tax claims paid in instalments as concentrate sales recommence. In addition the Framework announcements provided for Acacia to contribute certain monies to fund specific projects in Tanzania. For the purposes of the carrying value assessments, Acacia has assumed that concentrate sales will resume from 1 July 2018 and Bulyanhulu will return to full operation towards the end of 2019, VAT refunds will recommence and historic carried forward tax losses will continue to be available to offset against future taxable profits. Barrick has previously announced that it is targeting H1 2018 for agreement of the detailed terms and documentation for a comprehensive settlement reflecting the key terms of the Framework announcements.

Acacia continues to provide support to Barrick in its discussions with the GoT, Acacia has not yet received for review and approval a detailed proposal that has been agreed between Barrick and the GoT, and no conclusions can be made by Acacia as to whether any particular terms of settlement would be approved by Acacia. In the meantime, Acacia continues to reserve its rights included under our mine development agreements, the disputes between Acacia and the GoT have not yet been resolved, and PML and BGML remain in international arbitration with the GoT. Acacia continues to prefer a negotiated resolution, but believes that there remain a range of potential outcomes to the current situation.

Acacia considers that, in conducting the review of carrying values in accordance with applicable accounting standards as at 31 December 2017, the discount rate should be increased to (a) reflect the uncertainty around the final terms of any comprehensive settlement that might be agreed or whether settlement will be reached at all, and (b) to best reflect the potential reduction in value as a result of the proposed 16% free carry interest for the GoT which cannot otherwise be included in calculations of value at a CGU level conducted on a 100% basis. Therefore, for the purposes of the carrying value review of the affected CGUs, we have used a discount rate of 11% compared to Acacia's updated calculated weighted average cost of capital of 6.5% (2016:5%).

The key economic assumptions used in the reviews during 2017 and 2016 were:

For the year ended

31 December For the year ended

31 December 2017 2016 Gold price per ounce US$1,200 US$1,200 Copper price per pound US$2.75 US$2.25 British Pound (US$:GBP) 0.76 0.74 Tanzanian Shilling (US$:TZS) 2,250 2,150 Long-term oil price per barrel US$60 US$60 WACC 6.5% 5% Discount rate used in carrying value review 11% 5% NPV multiples 1 1

The carrying value assessment demonstrates a reduction in value at all three CGUs, however, based on these assumptions Buzwagi and North Mara have headroom above their current carrying values. At Bulyanhulu, the impact of the changes was greater, due to the long life of the mine and the delay to a return to positive cash generation due to the move to reduced operations. Acacia has recorded a net impairment of US$632.0 million for Bulyanhulu, which includes a pre-tax write-down of US$122 million for goodwill. In addition we have recorded an impairment charge of US$12.3 million for the Nyanzaga Project to reflect the impact of the new mining laws on the carrying value of the project, which now stands at US$34 million.

The adjusted carrying value for the Group is now approximately US$1.1 billion, made up of US$0.6 billion for Bulyanhulu, US$0.2 billion for North Mara, US$0.2 billion for Buzwagi and US$0.1 billion for exploration and other.

The impairment charges recognised in the income statement for the year ended 31 December comprise the following:

For the year ended

31 December For the year ended

31 December (in thousands of United States dollars) 2017 2016 Bulyanhulu 837,921 - Nyanzaga exploration property1 12,261 - Gross impairment charge 850,182 - Comprising: Impairment of goodwill 121,546 Impairment of property, plant and equipment 686,375 - Impairment of supplies inventory 30,000 - Impairment of intangible assets 12,261 - Gross impairment charge, before tax 850,182 - Deferred income tax (205,912) - Total impairment charge 644,270 -

1 The Nyanzaga exploration property is located in Tanzania. Acquired mineral interests /exploration and evaluation assets are classified as intangible assets and have indefinite useful lives.

For purposes of testing for impairment of long-lived assets, we have assessed whether a reasonably possible change in any of the key assumptions used to estimate the recoverable value for CGUs would result in an impairment charge.

Management's view is that the recoverable values are most sensitive to changes in the assumptions around gold prices, discount rates and the timing of the resolution of the export ban. As a result, sensitivity calculations were performed for these for each of the CGUs. The sensitivity analysis is based on a decrease in the long term gold price of US$100 per ounce, and an increase in the discount rate of 1%, and a delay of resolution by 12 months.

Under these scenarios, a reasonably possible decrease in the gold price assumption of US$100 per ounce would result in an additional impairment charge, net of tax, relating to Bulyanhulu of approximately US$172 million, while a similar increase in gold price would result in a reduction in the impairment charge of similar value. In addition, given limited headroom, a similar decrease would result in an impairment charge of US$43m at Buzwagi, whilst at North Mara headroom would be maintained.

Under the assumptions as set out above, a further delay in the resolution of the export ban will result in an additional impairment charge of US$56 million for Bulyanhulu, while headroom is maintained for North Mara and Buzwagi.

A reasonably possible increase in discount rate of 1% would result in an additional impairment relating to Bulyanhulu of US$63 million, with a reasonably possible decrease in discount rate of 1% resulting in a reduction in impairment charges of similar value. Buzwagi and North Mara will not be affected.

A reasonably possible adverse change in any of the assumptions set out above will result in an additional impairment relating to Nyanzaga.

Should a negotiated resolution of the current situation not eventuate, the recoverable values of the identified CGUs may be further impacted, and these will be reviewed at such time.

Other Charges/(Income)

For the year ended

31 December For the year ended

31 December (Unaudited) (Audited) (in thousands of United States dollars) 2017 2016 Other expenses Restructuring costs 25,077 7,689 Discounting of indirect tax receivables 13,276 - Bulyanhulu reduced operations costs1 24,804 - Foreign exchange losses 2,710 - Legal costs 14,421 2,641 One off legal settlement 5,083 - Project development costs 1,485 1,123 Inventory write-downs 1,500 - Other 5,573 4,583 Total 93,929 16,036 Other income Bad debts recovered - (54) Discounting of indirect tax receivables - (9,719) Profit on disposal of property, plant and equipment - (289) Unrealised non-hedge derivative gains (200) (13,031) Foreign exchange gains - (1,137) Insurance proceeds - (3,455) Other (3,359) - Total (3,559) (27,685) Total other charges/(income) 90,370 (11,649)

1 Includes US$13.9 million of non-sustaining operating costs allocated, US$4.9m of contract exit costs and US$6 million of inventory written down as a result of moving to reduced operational state.

Finance Income and Expenses

a)Finance income

For the year ended

31 December

(Unaudited) For the year ended

31 December

(Audited) (in thousands of United States dollars) 2017 2016 Interest on time deposits 1,841 1,236 Other 103 276 Total 1,944 1,512

b)Finance expense

For the year ended

31 December

(Unaudited) For the year ended

31 December

(Audited) (in thousands of United States dollars) 2017 2016 Unwinding of discount1 3,364 2,254 Revolving credit facility charges2 2,341 2,279 Interest on CIL facility 2,911 3,956 Premium on gold put options 2,113 - Interest on finance leases 204 - Bank charges 583 701 Other 891 1,857 Total 12,407 11,047

1 The unwinding of discount is calculated on the environmental rehabilitation provision.

2 Included in credit facility charges are the amortisation of the fees related to the revolving credit facility as well as the monthly interest and facility fees.

Tax (Credit)/Expense

For the year ended

31 December

(Unaudited) For the year ended

31 December

(Audited) (in thousands of United States dollars) 2017 2016 Current tax: Current tax on profits for the year 35,667 54,508 Adjustments in respect of prior years1 172,000 36,697 Total current tax 207,667 91,205 Deferred tax: Origination and reversal of temporary differences2 (209,939) 55,908 Total deferred tax (209,939) 55,908 Income tax (credit)/expense (2,272) 147,113

1 Included in 2017 is a provision for uncertain tax positions of US$68.5 million relating to North Mara and US$103.5 million relating to Bulyanhulu, for uncertain tax positions, based on an estimate of the impact of a comprehensive settlement reflecting the key terms of the Framework announcements made by Barrick and the GoT in October 2017. Included in 2016 is a provision for uncertain tax positions of US$30.4 million relating to North Mara, and US$4.4 million relating to Tulawaka, following an adverse tax ruling as reported in Q1 2016.

2 Included in 2016 is a provision for uncertain tax positions of US$35.0 million relating to Bulyanhulu following an adverse tax ruling, as reported in Q1 2016.

The tax on the Group's profit before tax differs from the theoretical amount that would arise using the weighted average tax rate applicable to the profits of the consolidated entities as follows:

For the year ended

31 December

(Unaudited) For the year ended

31 December

(Audited) (in thousands of United States dollars) 2017 2016 (Loss)/ profit before tax (709,666) 242,057 Tax calculated at domestic tax rates applicable to profits in the respective countries (209,074) 73,373 Tax effects of: Difference in tax rates in different jurisdictions (3,826) (756) Expenses not deductible for tax purposes3 49,142 247 Tax losses for which no deferred income tax asset was recognised 9,611 76,592 Utilisation of previously unrecognised tax losses (25,594) - Increase in provision for uncertain tax positions4 172,000 - Other permanent differences 5,469 (2,343) Tax (credit)/charge (2,272) 147,113

3 Relates mainly to impairment charges relating to goodwill, intangibles and supplies inventory not deductible for tax purposes. Refer note 7 for full details

4 Included in 2017 is a provision for uncertain tax positions of US$68.5 million relating to North Mara and US$103.5 million relating to Bulyanhulu, based on an estimate of the impact of a comprehensive settlement reflecting the key terms of the Framework announcements made by Barrick and the GoT in October 2017.

In addition to the net impairment as set out in note 7, to meet applicable accounting standards, Acacia has also raised an additional tax provision of US$172 million relating to the estimated uncertain tax positions for its operating companies. Management has based its calculation on an estimate of the impact of a comprehensive settlement reflecting the key terms of the Framework announcements made by Barrick and the GoT in October 2017, including in respect of historical tax claims. This brings total provisions for Acacia's uncertain tax positions to US$300 million. Acacia continues to reserve and protect all its legal rights, as noted above and including through the arbitrations commenced by BGML and PML, and no liability has been incurred by Acacia as a result of the Framework announcements. The additional provision is required, however, to meet applicable accounting standards requiring assessment of current obligations for accounting purposes based on an assessment of relevant cash outflows from the relevant operating companies in respect of uncertain tax positions.

Tax periods remain open to review by the Tanzanian Revenue Authority (TRA) in respect of income taxes for five years following the date of the filing of the corporate tax return, during which time the authorities have the right to raise additional tax assessments including penalties and interest. Under certain circumstances the reviews may cover longer periods. Because a number of tax periods remain open to review by tax authorities, there is a risk that transactions that have not been challenged in the past by the authorities may be challenged by them in the future, and this may result in the raising of additional tax assessments plus penalties and interest.

(Loss)/Earnings Per Share (EPS)

Basic EPS is calculated by dividing the net (loss)/profit for the year attributable to owners of the Company by the weighted average number of Ordinary Shares in issue during the year.

Diluted earnings per share is calculated by adjusting the weighted average number of Ordinary Shares outstanding to assume conversion of all dilutive potential Ordinary Shares. The Company has dilutive potential Ordinary Shares in the form of stock options. The weighted average number of shares is adjusted for the number of shares granted assuming the exercise of stock options.

At 31 December 2017 and 31 December 2016, earnings per share have been calculated as follows:

For the year ended

31 December

(Unaudited) For the year ended

31 December

(Audited) (in thousands of United States dollars) 2017 2016 (Loss)/Earnings Net (loss)/profit from continuing operations attributable to owners of the parent (707,394) 94,944 Weighted average number of Ordinary Shares in issue 410,085,499 410,085,499 Adjusted for dilutive effect of stock options - 355,514 Weighted average number of Ordinary Shares for diluted earnings per share 410,085,499 410,441,013 (Loss)/Earnings per share Basic (loss)/earnings per share (cents) (172.5) 23.2 Dilutive (loss)/earnings per share (cents) (172.5) 23.1

Cash flow - other items

a) Operating cash flows - other items

Movements relating to working capital items

For the year ended

31 December

(Unaudited) For the year ended

31 December

(Audited) (in thousands of United States dollars) 2017 2016 Indirect and corporate taxes1 (89,560) (59,100) Increase in indirect tax receivable (51,703) (18,224) Prepaid corporate tax - (20,000) Income tax paid - Final (3,257) - Income tax paid - Provisional (34,600) (20,876) Other current assets2 (10,774) 695 Trade receivables 745 (4,472) Inventories3 (172,180) (8,312) Other liabilities4 (7,301) 33,582 Share based payments4 (1,780) (35,966) Trade and other payables5 (31,170) 15,931 Other working capital items6 (1,071) (855) Total (313,091) (58,497)

1 During the year, we have made US$34.6 million (2016: US$20.0 million) corporate tax provisional payments as well as US$ 3.3 million final corporate tax payments relating to North Mara's 2016 tax assessment. This has been funded through an offset against current indirect taxes that was due for refund.

2 Other current assets include North Mara corporate tax deposits paid of US$9.5 million.

3 The inventory adjustment includes the movement in current as well as the non-current portion of inventory.

4 The other liabilities adjustment mainly relate to the revaluation of future shared based payments. During the year, share based payments of US$1.8 million (2016: US$36.0 million) was made.

5 The trade and other payables adjustment exclude statutory liabilities in the form of income tax payable.

6 Other working capital items include exchange losses associated with working capital.

Other non-cash items

For the year

ended

31 December

(Unaudited) For the year ended

31 December

(Audited) (in thousands of United States dollars) 2017 2016 Adjustments for non-cash income statement items: Foreign exchange losses/(gains) 2,900 (1,463) Discounting of indirect tax receivables 13,276 (9,719) Provisions added 7,550 - Provisions settled - (8) Movement in derivatives (1,495) (13,031) Stock option expense 27 77 Other non-cash items 92 36 Exchange loss on revaluation of cash balances (190) 258 Total 22,160 (23,850)

b) Investing cash flows - other items

For the year ended

31 December

(Unaudited) For the year ended

31 December

(Audited) (in thousands of United States dollars) 2017 2016 Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment - 6,713 Other long-term receivables 194 (10) Rehabilitation expenditure (3,106) (175) Total (2,912) 6,528

Property, Plant and Equipment

For the year ended 31 December 2017 (Unaudited)

(in thousands of United States dollars) Plant and equipment Mineral properties and mine development costs Assets under construction Total At 1 January 2017, net of accumulated depreciation 553,993 842,019 47,164 1,443,176 Additions - - 147,739 147,739 Non-cash reclamation asset adjustment (9,087) - - (9,087) Foreign currency translation adjustments 1,212 - - 1,212 Disposals/write-downs (123) - - (123) Impairment2 (274,608) (411,767) - (686,375) Depreciation (71,984) (53,984) - (125,968) Transfers between categories 46,165 109,791 (155,956) - At 31 December 2017 245,568 486,059 38,947 770,574 At 1 January 2017 Cost 1,914,522 1,777,277 47,164 3,738,963 Accumulated depreciation and impairment (1,360,529) (935,258) - (2,295,787) Net carrying amount 553,993 842,019 47,164 1,443,176 At 31 December 2017 Cost 1,943,643 1,887,068 38,947 3,869,658 Accumulated depreciation and impairment (1,698,075) (1,401,009) - (3,099,084) Net carrying amount 245,568 486,059 38,947 770,574

1 Assets under construction represents (a) sustaining capital expenditures incurred constructing property, plant and equipment related to operating mines and advance deposits made towards the purchase of property, plant and equipment; and (b) expansionary expenditure allocated to a project on a business combination or asset acquisition, and the subsequent costs incurred to develop the mine. Once these assets are ready for their intended use, the balance is transferred to plant and equipment and/or mineral properties and mine development costs.

2 Impairment in 2017 relates to property plant and equipment at Bulyanhulu. Refer to note 7 for further detail.

For the year ended 31 December 2016 (Audited)

(in thousands of United States dollars) Plant and equipment Mineral properties and mine development costs Assets under construction Total At 1 January 2016, net of accumulated depreciation 572,877 761,592 56,244 1,390,713 Additions - - 191,139 191,139 Non-cash reclamation asset adjustment 21,955 - - 21,955 Foreign currency translation adjustments 2,203 - - 2,203 Disposals/write-downs (6,533) - - (6,533) Depreciation (95,864) (60,437) - (156,301) Transfers between categories 59,355 140,864 (200,219) - At 31 December 2016 553,993 842,019 47,164 1,443,176 At 1 January 2016 Cost 1,845,234 1,636,413 56,244 3,537,891 Accumulated depreciation and impairment (1,272,357) (874,821) - (2,147,178) Net carrying amount 572,877 761,592 56,244 1,390,713 At 31 December 2016 Cost 1,914,522 1,777,277 47,164 3,738,963 Accumulated depreciation and impairment (1,360,529) (935,258) - (2,295,787) Net carrying amount 553,993 842,019 47,164 1,443,176

1 Assets under construction represents (a) sustaining capital expenditures incurred constructing property, plant and equipment related to operating mines and advance deposits made towards the purchase of property, plant and equipment; and (b) expansionary expenditure allocated to a project on a business combination or asset acquisition, and the subsequent costs incurred to develop the mine. Once these assets are ready for their intended use, the balance is transferred to plant and equipment and/or mineral properties and mine development costs.

Leases

Property, plant and equipment include assets relating to the design and construction costs of power transmission lines and related infrastructure. At completion, ownership was transferred to TANESCO in exchange for amortised repayment in the form of reduced electricity supply charges. No future lease payment obligations are payable under these finance leases.

Property, plant and equipment also include five drill rigs purchased under short-term finance leases.

The following amounts were included in property, plant and equipment where the Group was a lessee under a finance lease:

As at

31 December As at

31 December (in thousands of United States dollars) 2017

(Unaudited) 2016

(Audited) Cost - capitalised finance leases 51,618 51,617 Accumulated depreciation and impairment (42,948) (40,925) Net carrying amount 8,670 10,692

Deferred Tax Assets and Liabilities

Unrecognised deferred tax assets

Deferred tax assets have not been recognised in respect of the following items:

As at

31 December As at

31 December (in thousands of United States dollars) (Unaudited)

2017 (Audited)

2016 Tax losses 599,569 648,984 Total 599,569 648,984

The above tax losses, which translate into deferred tax assets of approximately US$165 million (2016: US$184 million), have not been recognised in respect of these items due to uncertainties regarding availability of tax losses, or there being uncertainty regarding future taxable income against which these assets can be utilised.

Recognised deferred tax assets and liabilities

Deferred tax assets and liabilities are attributable to the following:

Balance sheet classifications

Balance sheet classification Assets Liabilities Net (in thousands of United States dollars) 2017 2016 2017 2016 2017 2016 Property, plant and equipment - - 196,921 390,050 196,921 390,050 Provisions (8,293) (4,456) - - (8,293) (4,456) Interest deferrals (59) (479) 542 - 483 (479) Tusker acquisition - - 6,235 6,354 6,235 6,354 Tax loss carry-forwards (265,326) (251,510) - - (265,326) (251,510) Net deferred tax (assets)/liabilities (273,678) (256,445) 203,698 396,404 (69,980) 139,959

Legal entities

Legal entities Assets Liabilities Net (in thousands of United States dollars) 2017 2016 2017 2016 2017 2016 North Mara Gold Mine Ltd - - 91,321 77,529 91,321 77,529 Bulyanhulu Gold Mine Ltd (160,600) - - 64,539 (160,600) 64,539 Pangea Minerals Ltd1 (8,258) (7,504) - - (8,258) (7,504) Other (655) (927) 8,212 6,322 7,557 5,395 Net deferred tax (assets)/liabilities (169,513) (8,431) 99,533 148,390 (69,980) 139,959

Uncertainties regarding availability of tax losses in respect of enquiries raised and additional tax assessments issued by the TRA, have been measured using the single best estimate of likely outcome approach resulting in the recognition of substantially all the related deferred tax assets and liabilities. Alternative acceptable measurement policies (e.g. on a weighted average expected outcome basis) could result in a change to deferred tax assets and liabilities being recognised, and the deferred tax charge in the income statement.

No deferred tax has been recognised in respect of temporary differences associated with investments in subsidiaries where the Group is in a position to control the timing of the reversal of the temporary differences, and it is probable that such differences will not reverse in the foreseeable future. The aggregate amount of temporary differences associated with such investments in subsidiaries is represented by the contribution of those investments to the Group's retained earnings and amounted to US$412 million (2016: US$411 million).

Inventories

As at

31 December As at

31 December (in thousands of United States dollars) 2017 2016 Raw materials Ore in stockpiles 22,253 8,269 Mine operating supplies1 117,946 143,610 Work in process 5,103 10,534 Finished products Gold doré/bullion 7,078 8,692 Gold, copper and silver concentrate2 139,500 13,208 Total current portion of inventory 291,880 184,313 Non-current ore in stockpiles 133,550 98,936 Total 425,430 283,249

1 Mine operating supplies for 2017 includes the impairment of US$30.0 million relating to Bulyanhulu, Refer to note 7 for further details.

2 Gold, copper and silver concentrate on hand relate to finished products at Bulyanhulu (US$ 88.5 million) and Buzwagi (US$US$51.0 million) due to the inability to export concentrate since March 2017.

Derivative Financial Instruments

The table below analyses financial instruments carried at fair value, by valuation method. The Group has derivative financial instruments in the form of economic and cash flow hedging contracts which are all defined as level two instruments as they are valued using inputs other than quoted prices that are observable for the assets or liabilities. The following tables present the group's assets and liabilities that are measured at fair value at 31 December 2017 and 31 December 2016.

Assets Liabilities For the year ended 31 December 2017

(in thousands of United States dollars) Current Non-current Current Non-current Net fair value Interest contracts: Designated as cash flow hedges 531 667 481 - 717 Commodity contracts: Not designated as hedges 2,088 240 - - 2,328 Total 2,619 907 481 - 3,045 Assets Liabilities For the year ended 31 December 2016

(in thousands of United States dollars) Current Non-current Current Non-current Net fair value Interest contracts: Designated as cash flow hedges 33 255 73 - 215 Commodity contracts: Not designated as hedges 1,310 566 511 30 1,335 Total 1,343 821 584 30 1,550

Other Assets

As at

31 December

(Unaudited) As at

31 December

(Audited) (in thousands of United States dollars) 2017 2016 Amounts due from government1 11,629 11,748 Operating lease prepayments - TANESCO powerlines 374 809 Prepayments - Acquisition of rights over leasehold land2 35,948 42,250 Non-current portion of indirect tax receivable3 132,405 7,945 Village housing 151 254 Deferred finance charges 201 291 Total 180,708 63,297

Included in this amount are amounts receivable from the NSSF of US$6.7 million (2016: US$5.4 million ) as well as amounts due from TANESCO of US$1.0 million (2016: US$3.1 million ). Prepayments made to the landowners in respect of acquisition of the rights over the use of leasehold land. The non-current portion of indirect tax receivables was subject to discounting to its current value using a discount rate of 6.5% (2016: 5%). This resulted in a discounting debit of US$13.3 million (2016: US$9.7 million credit) to the income statement (refer note 8).

Trade Receivables and Other Current Assets

As at

31 December

(Unaudited) As at

31 December

(Audited) (in thousands of United States dollars) 2017 2016 Trade and other receivables: Amounts due from doré and concentrate sales 18 7,841 Amounts due from realised gains on gold put options 1,356 - Amounts due from royalty income 1,453 - Other receivables 16,156 12,023 Due from related parties 40 40 Less: Provision for doubtful debt on other receivables (938) (1,074) Total 18,085 18,830

1 Other receivables relates to employee and supplier back charge-related receivables and refundable deposits.

Trade receivables other than concentrate receivables are non-interest bearing and are generally on 30-90 day terms. Concentrate receivables are generally on 60-120 day terms depending on the terms per contract. Trade receivables are amounts due from customers in the ordinary course of business. If collection is expected in one year or less, they are classified as current assets; if not, they are presented as non-current assets. The carrying value of trade receivables recorded in the financial statements represents the maximum exposure to credit risk. The Group does not hold any collateral as security.

Trade receivables are recognised initially at fair value and subsequently measured at amortised cost using the effective interest method, less any provisions for impairment. A provision for impairment of trade receivables is established when there is objective evidence that the Group will not be able to collect all amounts due according to the original terms of the receivables.

As at

31 December

(Unaudited) As at

31 December

(Audited) (in thousands of United States dollars) 2017 2016 Other current assets: Current portion of indirect tax receivables² 38,285 128,423 Other receivables and advance payments³ 31,870 21,095 Total 70,155 149,518

2 The current portion of indirect tax receivables includes an amount of US$31.4 million relating to North Mara as it is expected that the current portion will be recovered through offsets against corporate income tax, as agreed under the MOS entered into in 2012, within the next year.

3 Other receivables and advance payments mainly relate to prepayments for insurance US$9.4 million (2016: US$6.5 million), corporate tax deposit paid at North Mara US$9.5 million and current amounts receivable from the NSSF of US$4.8 million (2016: US$5.0 million).

Borrowings

During 2013, a US$142 million facility was put in place to fund the bulk of the costs of the construction of one of Acacia's key growth projects, the Bulyanhulu CIL Expansion project ("Project'). The Facility is collateralised by the Project, has a term of seven years with a spread over Libor of 250 basis points. In common with borrowing agreements of this nature the facility includes various covenants as well as material adverse effect clauses. The interest rate has been fixed at 3.6% through the use of an interest rate swap. The seven year Facility is repayable in equal bi-annual instalments over the term of the Facility, after a two year repayment holiday period. The full facility of US$142 million was drawn at the end of 2013. The first principal payment of US$14.2 million was paid in H2 2015 and during 2017 two payments of US$14.2 million were paid. As at 31 December 2017 the balance owing was US$71.0 million (2016: US$99.4 million). Interest accrued to the value of US$0.5 million (2016: US$0.6 million) was included in accounts payable at year end. Interest incurred on the borrowings as well as hedging losses on the interest rate swap for the year ended 31 December 2017 was US$2.9 million (2016: US$4.0 million).

Trade and Other Payables

As at

31 December As at

31 December (in thousands of United States dollars) 2017 2016 Trade payables 62,610 84,294 Income tax payable 11,442 13,632 Accrued expenses 40,958 54,344 Payroll-related payables 12,185 20,182 Contract retentions - - Royalty payable 988 1,114 Provisions for uncertain tax positions1 206,912 34,912 Amounts due to related parties 15,355 14,065 Total 350,450 222,543

1 Included in the 2017 amount are provisions raised for uncertain tax positions of US$68.5 million relating to North Mara and US$103.5 million relating to Bulyanhulu, based on an estimate of the impact of a comprehensive settlement reflecting the key terms of the Framework announcements made by Barrick and the GoT in October 2017. Included in the amount for 2016 are accruals raised for uncertain tax positions in order to address the direct impact of the ruling on historic tax assessments and the potential impact this may have on the applicability of certain deductions for prior years at North Mara and Tulawaka (US$34.8 million).

Provisions

Rehabilitation Other² Total (in thousands of United States dollars) 2017 2016 2017 2016 2017 2016 At 1 January 152,205 128,170 752 761 152,957 128,931 Change in estimate (9,087) 21,956 - - (9,087) 21,956 Utilised during the year (3,106) (175) - (9) (3,106) (184) Unwinding of discount 3,364 2,254 - - 3,364 2,254 Additions - - 7,550 - 7,550 At 31 December 143,376 152,205 8,302 752 151,678 152,957 Current portion (16,348) (6,483) (8,302) (752) (24,650) (7,235) Non-current portion 127,028 145,722 - - 127,028 145,722

1 Rehabilitation provisions relate to the decommissioning costs expected to be incurred for the operating mines. This expenditure arises at different times over the LOM for the different mine sites and is expected to be utilised in terms of cash outflows between years 2018 and 2041 and beyond, varying from mine site to mine site. The change in estimate in the current year relates mainly to deferrals in estimated cash flows resulting in a lower net present value combined with slight changes in the US risk free rates driving a change in discount rate.

2 Other provisions relate to provisions for legal and tax-related liabilities where the outcome is not yet certain but it is expected that it will lead to a probable outflow of economic benefits in future US$3.9 million (2016: US$0.7 million) as well as severance provisions mainly at Bulyanhulu as part of the reduced operations and redundancies at Buzwagi due to mining activities coming to an end (US$ 4.4 million).

Rehabilitation obligations arise from the acquisition, development, construction and normal operation of mining property, plant and equipment, due to government controls and regulations that protect the environment on the closure and reclamation of mining properties. The major parts of the carrying amount of the obligation relate to tailings and waste rock dumps closure/rehabilitation and surface contouring; demolition of buildings/mine facilities; ongoing water treatment; and ongoing care and maintenance of closed mines. The fair values of rehabilitation provisions are measured by discounting the expected cash flows using a discount factor that reflects the credit-adjusted risk-free rate of interest. Acacia prepares estimates of the timing and amount of expected cash flows when an obligation is incurred and updates expected cash flows to reflect changes in facts and circumstances. The principal factors that can cause expected cash flows to change are: the construction of new processing facilities; changes in the quantities of material in reserves and a corresponding change in the LOM plan; changing ore characteristics that impact required environmental protection measures and related costs; changes in water quality that impact the extent of water treatment required; and changes in laws and regulations governing the protection of the environment.

Each year Acacia assesses cost estimates and other assumptions used in the valuation of the rehabilitation provision at each mineral property to reflect events, changes in circumstances and new information available. Changes in these cost estimates and assumptions are recorded as an adjustment to the carrying amount of the corresponding asset. Rehabilitation provisions are adjusted to reflect the passage of time (accretion) calculated by applying the discount factor implicit in the initial fair-value measurement to the beginning-of-period carrying amount of the provision. Settlement gains/losses will be recorded in other (income)/expense.

Other environmental remediation costs that are not rehabilitation provisions are expensed as incurred.

20. Commitments and Contingencies

The Group is subject to various laws and regulations which, if not observed, could give rise to penalties. As at 31 December 2017, the Group has the following commitments and/or contingencies.

Legal contingencies

As at 31 December 2017, the Group was a defendant in a number of lawsuits. The plaintiffs are claiming damages and interest thereon in respect of claims due to one or more of the following: unlawful eviction, termination of services and/or, non-payment for services, defamation, negligence by act or omission in failing to provide a safe working environment, unpaid overtime, public holiday compensation and various other commercial/project disputes. The Group's Legal Counsel is defending the Group's current position. At present, Acacia considers the majority of cases to be without merit and therefore the likelihood of any material unfavourable outcome is remote and therefore no contingency is required.

Tax-related contingencies

The TRA has issued a number of tax assessments to the Group related to past taxation years from 2002-onwards. The Group believes that the majority of these assessments are incorrect and has filed objections and appeals accordingly in an attempt to resolve these matters by means of discussions with the TRA or through the Tanzanian appeals process. Overall, it is the current assessment that the relevant assessments and claims by the TRA are without merit. The claims include a TRA assessment to the value of US$41.3 million for withholding tax on certain historic offshore dividend payments paid by Acacia Mining plc to its shareholders in 2010 to 2013. Acacia is appealing this assessment on the substantive grounds that, as an English incorporated company, it is not resident in Tanzania for taxation purposes. The appeal is currently pending at the Court of Appeal. In addition, the Company has raised certain tax provisions amounting to US$ 300 million in aggregate, based on the potential impact of a comprehensive settlement of all outstanding tax disputes, including, according to Barrick, historic tax claims, reflecting the key terms of the Framework announcements by Barrick and the GoT in October 2017. Please refer to note 10 for further information.

Exploration and development agreements - Mining Licences

Pursuant to agreements with the Government of the United Republic of Tanzania, the Group was issued special mining licences for Bulyanhulu, Buzwagi, and North Mara mines and mining licences for building materials at Bulyanhulu and Buzwagi Mines. The agreement requires the Group to pay to the government of Tanzania annual rents of US$5,000 per annum per square kilometre for as long as the Group holds the special mining licences and US$2,000 per annum per square kilometre for so long as the Group holds the mining licences for building materials. The total commitment for 2018 for the remaining special mining licences and mining licences for building materials amount to US$0.62 million.

Purchase commitments

At 31 December 2017, the Group had purchase obligations for supplies and consumables of approximately US$32.5 million (2016: US$47.0 million).

Capital commitments

In addition to entering into various operational commitments in the normal course of business, the Group entered into contracts for capital expenditure of approximately US$10.2 million in 2017 (2016: US$13.0 million).

Related party balances and transactions

The Group has related party relationships with entities owned or controlled by Barrick Gold Corporation, which is the ultimate controlling party of the Group. The Company and its subsidiaries, in the ordinary course of business, enter into various sales, purchase and service transactions and other professional services arrangements with others in the Barrick Group. These transactions are under terms that are on normal commercial terms and conditions. These transactions are not considered to be significant.

At 31 December 2017 the Group had no loans of a funding nature due to or from related parties (31 December 2016: zero).

Post Balance Sheet Events

a) Sale of non-core mineral royalty

As previously announced, Acacia has agreed to divest a non-core royalty over the Houndé Mine in Burkina Faso for total consideration of US$45 million. The 2% net smelter royalty has been owned by Acacia and its predecessor companies since 2010. Following a competitive process the royalty has been purchased by Sandstorm Gold Ltd, a TSX- and NYSE-listed company. The transaction has closed following all conditions being met and monies were received by Acacia in January 2018.

b) Entry into further gold price protection measures

As previously announced, Acacia has bought additional put options covering 120,000 ounces of gold at a strike price of US$1,320 per ounce for a cost of US$2.0 million. The options will expire in equal instalments of 30,000 ounces per month between March and June. These options, in addition to those bought in September 2017 at a strike price of US$1,300 per ounce, provide a minimum price for the majority of the Group's expected production for the first half of 2018 above our budgeted gold price of US$1,200 per ounce, with full upside exposure should the gold price continue to trade above the respective strike prices.

Reserves and Resources

Mineral reserves and mineral resources estimates contained in this Report have been calculated as at 31 December 2017 in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 as required by Canadian securities regulatory authorities, unless otherwise stated. Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ('CIM') definitions were followed for mineral reserves and resources. Calculations have been reviewed, verified (including estimation methodology, sampling, analytical and test data) and compiled by Acacia personnel under the supervision of Acacia Qualified Persons: John Haywood, Chief Geologist - Operations, and David Blamires, Manager - Long Term Planning. However, the figures stated are estimates and no assurances can be given that the indicated quantities of metal will be produced. In addition, totals stated may not add up due to rounding.

Mineral reserves have been calculated using an assumed long-term average gold price of US$1,100 per ounce, a silver price of US$15.00 per ounce and a copper price of US$2.50 per pound. Reserve calculations incorporate current and/or expected mine plans and cost levels at each property and reflect contained ounces. Mineral resources at Acacia mines have been calculated using an assumed long-term average gold price of US$1,400 per ounce, a silver price of US$19.00 per ounce and a copper price of US$2.80 per pound and reflect contained metal.

Mineral resources at Acacia exploration properties have been calculated using an assumed long-term average gold price of US$1,500.00 per ounce for Tankoro and Golden Ridge (however, this Mineral Resource has now been removed from the declaration); whilst Nyanzaga is a foreign estimate compiled to JORC Code 2012 and reported above a lower cut-off grade of 1.5g/t. The new Mineral Resource estimate for the Liranda Project in Kenya is reported above varying lower cut-off grades appropriate for the mineralisation. Resources have been estimated using varying cut-off grades, depending on the type of mine or project, its maturity and ore types at each property.

Reserve estimates are dynamic and are influenced by changing economic conditions, technical issues, environmental regulations and any other relevant new information and therefore these can vary from year to year. Resource estimates can also change and tend to be influenced mostly by new information pertaining to the understanding of the deposit and secondly the conversion to ore reserves. In addition, estimates of inferred mineral resources may not form the basis of an economic analysis and it cannot be assumed that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource will ever be upgraded to a higher category. Therefore, investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource exists, that it can be economically or legally mined, or that it will ever be upgraded to a higher category. Likewise, investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of measured or indicated mineral resources will ever be upgraded to mineral reserves.

See http://www.acaciamining.com/ for the Gold Reserves & Resources Tables