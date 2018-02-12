Wood Group on Monday said it had won a new multi-million dollar, five-year contract to provide engineering and project management services on Saudi Aramco's Marjan oil field. The specific value of the deal was not disclosed. The contract is part of Saudi Aramco's multi-billion dollar Marjan Crude Increment Program; one of the company's oil and gas mega-projects designed to enhance its energy sustainability, diversify the economy and expand gas production, Wood said. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...