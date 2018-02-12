Valmet to supply a cooking plant rebuild and brown stock washing to Smurfit Kappa kraftliner mill in Piteå, Sweden

Valmet Oyj's press release on February 12, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. EET

Valmet will supply Smurfit Kappa Piteå with a cooking plant rebuild into CompactCooking G2 and brown stock washing equipment for its mill in Piteå, Sweden. The order is included in Valmet's fourth quarter of 2017 orders received.

Valmet's scope of supply includes a new ImpBin with CompactFeed G3, pump feeding system and a new pressure diffuser. The start-up of the cooking plant rebuild and brown stock washing equipment is planned for May 2019.

"The rebuilt cooking plant will utilize the wood raw material more efficiently and lower the use of additive chemicals in the process. In addition, the cooking rebuild will lower the energy consumption within the process area which is in line with our sustainability goals," says Bo Johansson, Technical Manager at Smurfit Kappa Piteå.

"We are happy to see that Valmet's sustainable solutions bring value to our customers and that our cooking and washing portfolio is very strong," says Patrik Lidbäck, Sales Manager at Valmet.

About the customer Smurfit Kappa

Smurfit Kappa is one of the leading providers of paper-based packaging solutions in the world, with around 45,000 employees in approximately 370 production sites across 35 countries (22 countries in Europe and 13 in the Americas). The Piteå mill in Sweden has a production capacity of 700,000 tons/year and produces containerboard, white top kraftliner and brown kraftliner.





Patrik Lidbäck, Sales Manager, Pulp and Energy Business Line, Valmet, Tel. +46 70 715 4723

