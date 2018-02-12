Switzerland's Meyer Burger to deliver and install its SmartWire Connection Technology at REC Group's production facility in Singapore at the start of Q2, company confirms.Norway-headquartered solar panel manufacturer REC Group has selected Swiss production equipment supplier Meyer Burger's SmartWire Connection Technology (SWCT) for the production of high efficiency solar modules at REC's Singapore fab. The order is another collaborative step between the two companies. REC Group began integrating Meyer Burger's diamond wire (DW) cutting platform, the DW 288 Series 3, at the Singapore facility ...

