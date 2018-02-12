The Dutch brewer unveils its "drop the C" program for renewable energy. The campaign aims at growing its share of renewable thermal energy and electricity in production from the current level of 14% to 70% by 2030.Dutch brewing giant Heineken is looking to create gear-change for its renewable energy strategy and will therefore not purchase unbundled certificates to meet its reduction targets. The firm will instead increase investments in clean energy. Since 2008, Heineken has reduced its carbon emissions by 41%, with the company having reached its 2020 target last year. New emission targets will ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...