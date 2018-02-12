Raisio plc Stock exchange release 12 February 2018



CHANGES IN RAISIO'S FINANCIAL REPORTING SCHEDULE OF 2018



Raisio will, unlike previously announced on 1 September 2017, publish its Interim Reports and Half-Year Report in 2018 as follows:



-- Interim Report for January-March on Friday 4 May 2018 (earlier: 26 April 2018); -- Half-Year Report for January-June on Wednesday 8 August 2018 (earlier: 19 July 2018), -- Interim Report for January-September on Wednesday 7 November 2018 (earlier: 18 October 2018).



