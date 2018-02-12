Global $4.4 Billion Waterproofing Admixture Market 2012-2018 & 2023 with Profiles of Sika, GCP Applied Technologies, Wacker Chemie, RPM International, BASF SE, and RPM International

DUBLIN, Feb. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Waterproofing Admixture Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report

The global waterproofing admixture market is expected to reach an estimated $4.4 billion by 2023 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2018 to 2023.

The future of the global waterproofing admixture Industry looks promising with opportunities in the residential, commercial, and infrastructure sectors. The major drivers for growth of the waterproofing admixture market are increasing building and construction activities, renovation of old building structures, and growing awareness on construction quality.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the waterproofing admixture industry, include adoption of performance sheet membrane, liquid applied PU membrane, and cool green waterproofing.

Some of the waterproofing admixture companies profiled in this report include Sika AG, GCP Applied Technologies, Wacker Chemie, RPM International, BASF SE, and RPM International Inc.

The research forecasts that the crystalline segment is expected to show above average growth during the forecast period. Crystalline waterproofing admixtures are hydrophilic in nature, which means they react with the constituents of the cement matrix to form crystals. Crystalline chemicals facilitate a reaction creating long and narrow crystals that fill the pores, capillaries, and hairline cracks of the concrete mass.



By end use sectors, the global waterproofing admixture market is segmented into residential, commercial, and infrastructure. The major application areas for waterproofing admixtures are water tanks, toilet sunken area, roof slabs, basement, swimming pools, dams, canals, harbors, and tunnels. Residential is expected to remain the largest segment over the forecast period.



By region, APAC is expected to remain the largest market and witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to increasing urbanization and higher expenditures on residential and non-residential development in China and India.



Some of the features of Waterproofing Admixture Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis include:

Market size estimates: Global waterproofing admixture market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Thousand Tons) shipment.

Global waterproofing admixture market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Thousand Tons) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2012-2017) and forecast (2018-2023) by segments and region.

Market trend (2012-2017) and forecast (2018-2023) by segments and region. Segmentation analysis: Global waterproofing admixture market size by various applications such as product, and end use industry in terms of value and volume shipment.

Global waterproofing admixture market size by various applications such as product, and end use industry in terms of value and volume shipment. Regional analysis: Global waterproofing admixture market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and the Rest of the World.

Global waterproofing admixture market breakdown by , , , and the Rest of the World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of waterproofing admixture in the global waterproofing admixture market.

Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of waterproofing admixture in the global waterproofing admixture market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of waterproofing admixture in the global waterproofing admixture market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of waterproofing admixture in the global waterproofing admixture market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2012 to 2023

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Waterproofing Admixture Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Waterproofing Admixture Market by Type

3.3.1: Crystalline Waterproofing Admixture

3.3.2: Pore Blocking Waterproofing Admixture

3.3.3: Others

3.4: Global Waterproofing Admixture Market by End Use

3.4.1: Residential

3.4.2: Commercial

3.4.3: Infrastructure



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Waterproofing Admixture Market by Region

4.2: North American Waterproofing Admixture Market

4.2.1: Market by Type: Crystalline, Pore blocking and others

4.2.2: Market by End Use: Residential, Commercial, and Infrastructure

4.2.3: US Waterproofing Admixture Market

4.2.4: Mexican Waterproofing Market

4.2.5: Canadian Waterproofing Market

4.3: European Waterproofing Admixture Market

4.3.1: Market by Type: Crystalline, Pore blocking, and Others

4.3.2: Market by End Use: Residential, Commercial, and Infrastructure

4.3.3: German Waterproofing Admixture Market

4.3.4: United Kingdom Waterproofing Admixture Market

4.3.5: French Waterproofing Admixture Market

4.4: APAC Waterproofing Admixture Market

4.4.1: Market by Type: Crystalline, Pore blocking, and Others

4.4.2: Market by End Use: Residential, Commercial and Infrastructure

4.4.3: Japanese Waterproofing Admixture Market

4.4.4: Indian Waterproofing Admixture Market

4.4.5: Chinese Waterproofing Admixture Market

4.5: ROW Waterproofing Admixture Market

4.5.1: Market by Type: Crystalline, Pore blocking, and Others

4.5.2: Market by End Use: Residential, Commercial, and Infrastructure



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Geographical Reach

5.4: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Cost Structure Analysis

6.1: Cost of Goods Sold

6.2: SG&A

6.3: EBITDA Margin



7. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

7.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

7.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Waterproofing Admixture Market by Type

7.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Waterproofing Admixture Market by End Use

7.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Waterproofing Admixture Market by Region

7.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Waterproofing Admixture Market

7.2.1: New Product Development

7.2.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Waterproofing Admixture Market

7.2.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Waterproofing Admixture Market



8. Company Profiles of Leading Players

8.1: BASF SE

8.2: SIKA AG

8.3: GCP Applied Technologies

8.4: Wacker Chemie AG

8.5: DOW CORNING

8.6: RPM International Inc.

8.7: Pidilite Industries

8.8: Fosroc International Ltd.

8.9: Evonik Industries AG

8.10: Mapei S.P.A.



