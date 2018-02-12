WPC features expanded petrochemicals and refining agenda, and new seminars in technology, and transportation and logistics

Global chemical, refining, and oil industry leaders and experts -- as well as leaders from the technology and construction sectors -- will be among those to address WPC 2018 by IHS Markit, March 19-23, 2018, at the Hilton Americas Hotel in Houston. The 33rd Annual World Petrochemical Conference (WPC) will welcome more than 80 speakers and 1,300 attendees from more than 40 countries to the Hilton Americas Hotel in Houston.

The WPC 2018: Cresting the Wave: Prospering in an Extended Upcycle,hosted by global business information provider IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO),will examine the current market dynamics for global chemicals. 2017 was the best year in a decade for global chemicals, cresting the wave of one of the longest upcycles on record. Conference presenters will discuss the changing dynamics of the global energy and feedstock markets, global mobility trends, the impacts of technology, increasing refinery and petrochemical integration, transportation and logistics, capacity expansions, government policies, environmental regulations and the global economy.

Mark E. Lashier, president and CEO, Chevron Phillips Chemical; Peter Huntsman, president and CEO of the Huntsman Corp.; Thomas Casparie, vice president, Chemicals Americas, Shell Chemicals; Nick Clausi, senior vice president, polymers, ExxonMobil Chemical Co.; Bi Chen, executive vice president, China National Offshore Oil Corp.; and Tom Salmon, chairman and CEO, Berry Global Group, will participate in an executive panel, Wednesday, March 21, where they will address this topic of prospering in an extended upcycle.

Other featured speakers at WPC 2018 will include:

Stanley B. Bikulege, chairman and CEO, NOVOLEX

Pei Wei Cheunkong, assoc. professor, Dept. of Mechanical Engineering, Tsinghua University

Kevin Courville, executive vice president, Performance Contractors

Cal Dooley, president and CEO, American Chemistry Council (ACC)

Chen Huimei, senior vice president, Wilson Engineering Ltd.

Doug May, business president, Olefins, Aromatics Alternatives, The Dow Chemical Company

Luis Montanano, CEO, PEMEX Etileno

John Rizopoulos, senior vice president, Process Technology, WorleyParsons

Vipul Shah, CEO, Petrochemical, Reliance Industries Ltd.

Chet M. Thompson, president and CEO, American Fuel Petrochemical Manufacturers (AFPM)

Joseph Vaillancourt, chairman and CEO, Agilyx Corp.

Thomas Van De Velde, vice president, business unit Hydrocarbons Energy, Borealis

Frank Vingerhoets, president, Katoen Natie

Yuan Wang, president, Sinopec Chemical Commercial Holding Co. Ltd.

Hiroyuki Yano, general manager, Technology Dev., Asahi Kasei Corp.

"We are delighted to have many of the world's leaders in petrochemical, refining, construction, and transportation joining us at WPC 2018," said Dave Witte, senior vice president and division head, energy and chemicals at IHS Markit. "We welcome their insights regarding the global opportunities and challenges their companies face as the industry continues to ride the wave of profitability and expansion into 2018 and beyond."

The industry leaders will join a host of 60 other CEOs, senior level executives and industry experts at the expanded event, which now offers more programming focused on refining and refinery-petrochemical integration, as well as two new seminars, one focused on technology in the industry, and the second on transportation and logistics. These two new seminars are in addition to the China Forum and the Latin American Petrochemical Summit.

WPC is the premier annual international gathering of chemical industry leaders, experts, government officials, and policymakers, as well as leaders from key end-use markets and technology innovators. To view the current agenda for WPC 2018: 33rd Annual World Petrochemical Conference and register for the event or the training workshops please visit: https://wpc.ihsmarkit.com/.

MEDIA REGISTRATION: The WPC 2018 will include an on-site workroom for media, featuring internet access, ample workspace and a dedicated staff liaison to assist with facilitation of interviews. Credentialed members of the news media interested in covering the event can do so free of charge pursuant to their advanced registration approval, and their acceptance of the event media policy. Contact Melissa Manning at melissa.manning@ihsmarkit.com or +1 713 906 2901. Please send your name, organization, phone, e-mail and organization website.

