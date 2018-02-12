sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 12.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

62,60 Euro		+1,59
+2,61 %
WKN: 852549 ISIN: US30231G1022 Ticker-Symbol: XONA 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
62,20
62,23
16:48
62,10
62,19
16:43
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CHEVRON CORPORATION
CHEVRON CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CHEVRON CORPORATION93,00+1,15 %
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION62,60+2,61 %
HUNTSMAN CORPORATION25,63+4,06 %
IHS MARKIT LTD37,47+2,88 %
PETROLEOS MEXICANOS117,26+0,35 %
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC A26,045+1,07 %