Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS), leading LTE-for-IoT chipmaker, and STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announced that Remo Wireless, a China-based maker of IoT devices and integrated solutions, has selected Sequans' and ST's CLOE IoT tracker platform to design into a variety of IoT tracker products for customers in North America, Japan, and China. CLOE connecting and locating objects everywhere combines Sequans' Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT (Long-Term Evolution 4G technology) chip with ST's Teseo III GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) chip in an all-in-one IoT tracker product-development solution for ODMs worldwide.

"We selected CLOE because it delivers the most powerful IoT tracker development solution we've seen anywhere by combining the best-in-class technologies from both Sequans and ST," said Lu Biao, senior marketing and sales director, Remo Wireless. "CLOE is a complete and compact pre-integrated solution that includes LTE-M, MEMS, and GNSS, and can be expanded to include Bluetooth low energy and Wi-Fi in an extremely small form factor. We are developing solutions including asset trackers, pets, and kids' trackers, on-board diagnosis II (OBDII) devices, and more."

"Remo Wireless is a very aggressive and successful ODM and our collaboration with them on CLOE is yielding excellent results," said Danny Kedar, VP, IoT Business Unit, Sequans. "CLOE's power as a turnkey tracker solution is being put to good use with Remo customers who are designing highly efficient LTE for IoT trackers for several applications."

"CLOE is a result of our close and efficient cooperation with Sequans, and Remo Wireless is the first ODM to benefit from it," said Antonio Radaelli, Infotainment BU Director, STMicroelectronics. "The tracker products Remo is developing will benefit from CLOE's integrated LTE-M and GNSS capabilities that we combined to operate independently at the lowest possible power consumption."

A turnkey IoT tracker solution for OEMs and ODMs, CLOE integrates a power management unit (PMU), LTE, GNSS, memories and a microcontroller in a very small 30 x 40 mm package. CLOE is intelligently engineered to address multiple tracking applications with best-in-class battery life, location accuracy, reachability, mobility, and reporting periodicity. Designed with separated GNSS, LTE-M, and application domain power systems, CLOE allows its GNSS subsystem to continue to track while other domains are shut down, allowing rock-bottom power consumption.

CLOE is available now and is optimized for production based on a full bill of materials that includes LTE, GNSS, accelerometer, power supply, battery management, LED, and button management. The modular design enables copy/paste to optimize BOM cost and is easily customizable.

At Mobile World Congress, February 26 March 1, Sequans will have on display the Bailong Telematics LTE-M On-Board-Unit of Remo Wireless. Please visit us in hall 5, stand 5C87.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading provider of single-mode 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and a wide range of broadband data devices. Founded in 2003, Sequans has developed and delivered seven generations of 4G technology and its chips are certified and shipping in 4G networks around the world. Today, Sequans offers two LTE product lines: StreamrichLTE, optimized for feature-rich mobile computing and home/portable router devices, and StreamliteLTE, optimized for M2M devices and other connected devices for the IoT. Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Sweden, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com; www.facebook.com/sequans; www.twitter.com/sequans

About STMicroelectronics

ST is a global semiconductor leader delivering intelligent and energy-efficient products and solutions that power the electronics at the heart of everyday life. ST's products are found everywhere today, and together with our customers, we are enabling smarter driving and smarter factories, cities and homes, along with the next generation of mobile and Internet of Things devices. By getting more from technology to get more from life, ST stands for life.augmented.

In 2017, the Company's net revenues were $8.35 billion, serving more than 100,000 customers worldwide. Further information can be found at www.st.com.

