sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 12.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

17,53 Euro		+0,24
+1,39 %
WKN: 893438 ISIN: NL0000226223 Ticker-Symbol: SGM 
Aktie:
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
FTSE MIB
1-Jahres-Chart
STMICROELECTRONICS NV Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
STMICROELECTRONICS NV 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,435
17,445
16:33
17,41
17,42
16:29
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS SA ADR
SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS SA ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS SA ADR1,25+7,76 %
STMICROELECTRONICS NV17,53+1,39 %