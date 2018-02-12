A small mining exploration company in London has changed its name to Block Commodities as it pivots from fertiliser to blockchain technology. The AIM-listed company has dropped its former name of African Potash Ltd as it switches strategy to "focus on the development of commodities ecosystems in Africa based on blockchain technology". Blockchain is a 'distributed ledger technology' algorithm, where a shared and transparent ledger of transactions is automatically updated (distributed) every every ...

