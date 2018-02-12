Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 12/02/2018 / 21:00 UTC+8 *CNIT Receives Follow-on Cloud-based Ad Terminal Order for Fujian Province* SHENZHEN, China, Feb 12, 2018 - China Information Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNIT), a leading provider of internet-based ad distribution and ad display terminal sharing systems in China, announced that it has entered into a contract for the sale of 3,000 CNIT cloud-based elevator ad terminals to be installed in office buildings and residential communities throughout Fujian province, an international shipping intersection in Southeast Asia. Signed with Fujian Taoping IoT Technology Limited ("Fujian Taoping"), the contract is expected to generate sales and service revenue to CNIT of about $1 million. This is the follow-on contract with Fujian Taoping since the first contract in June 2017. Until now, CNIT and Fujian Taoping have signed two contracts with the total sale of 6,000 CNIT cloud-based ad terminals. Today's news is the twentieth in a series of announcements since May 2017 on CNIT's sales of its cloud-based ad terminals. Each of the contracts - which range in value from $0.5 to $3 million - is also expected to generate revenue from customers' use of the company's Yunfa advertising distribution system and Taoping ad screen sharing platform. "The follow-on contract in Fujian is another success following CNIT's $1 million contract in Taizhou this February," said Chairman and CEO Mr. Jianghuai Lin, "It reflects a high market demand as well as a deep market penetration of our cloud-based ad terminal and solution. In addition, we believe that the innovation of Taoping new-media ecosystem will deliver more value to our clients, which in return will greatly accelerate the market expansion for our products ." he added. Mr. Lin reiterated that by 2018, the Company expects to sell an additional 120,000 cloud-based ad terminals with market penetration in 100 cities with coverage for 200 million people throughout China. *About China Information Technology, Inc.* China Information Technology, Inc. (CNIT) is a leading Internet service company that provides integrated cloud-based solutions enabling innovation and smart living in the fields of new media, elevator safety management, education, etc. Through continuous innovation, CNIT is aiming to leverage its proprietary Cloud-Application-Terminal technology to level the competitive landscape in the new media industry and deliver value for its shareholders, employees, customers, and the community. To learn more, please visit http://www.chinacnit.com [1]. *Safe Harbor Statement* This press release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of China Information Technology, Inc., and its subsidiaries and other consolidated entities. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein, are "forward-looking statements" in nature within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, often identified by the use of forward-looking terminologies such as "believes", "expects" or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company and its subsidiaries and other consolidated entities or persons acting on their behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements. *For further information, please contact:* *China Information Technology, Inc.* Iris Yan Tel: +86-755-8370-4767 Email: IR@chinacnit.com http://www.chinacnit.com or *Dragon Gate Investment Partners LLC* Tel: +1(646)-801-2803 Email: cnit@dgipl.com 12/02/2018 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ca89d2dc2796c160a5a2f3f07ecaded5&application_id=653289&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

February 12, 2018 08:00 ET (13:00 GMT)