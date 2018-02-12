Zurich (ots) -



Since February 1, 2018 Aleksandra Karasinska (46) is editor-in-chief of Forbes.pl. In this newly created position, and in addition to her responsibility for Newsweek.pl, she will be in charge of the digital version of Forbes, which is published by Grupa Onet-RAS Polska. Pawel Zielewski (49) remains editor-in-chief of the Forbes Polska magazine.



Anna Kaczmarska, Publishing Director at Newsweek and Forbes: "Forbes and Newsweek are premium brands in the Grupa Onet-RAS Polska portfolio. Newsweek.pl is the top ranked site among online weeklies in Poland. Aleksandra Karasinska will apply her experience to monetizing online content at Forbes.pl, which she has already demonstrated successfully at Newsweek.pl."



Aleksandra Karasinska has been the editor-in-chief of Newsweek.pl since 2014. Before joining the company, she worked as a journalist for Radio Wolna Europa and Radio Zet, and as a producer at TVN24 and for Wydarzenia at Polsat. For two years she was involved in the creation of TRK Novyny news television station in Kiev and the Tochka.net portal. She helped set up the popular science magazine Newsweek Historia in 2013 where she worked as an editor until 2014.



About Ringier Axel Springer Media AG



Ringier Axel Springer Media AG was founded in 2010 by the Swiss Ringier AG and the German Axel Springer SE. The company operates in the growth markets of Poland, Hungary, Serbia, Slovakia, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania with a broad range of media services, comprising more than 165 digital and print offerings. The company's registered offices are in Zurich and it employs a total of about 3100 employees.



