Miner Evraz was the shining light on the FTSE 100 risers list on Monday after a the stock received an upgrade to 'buy' from Goldman Sachs. Last month the company reported that consolidated crude steel output was at 3.5m tonnes during the final three months of 2017, unchanged from the prior quarter. Production of steel products, net of re-rolled products on the other hand, was 5.7% higher on the quarter at 3.3m tonnes, following repairs to blast furnace number two at its ZSMK mill. BP was ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...