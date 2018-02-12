sprite-preloader
DAILY MAIL & GENERAL TRUST PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, February 12

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameK J Beatty
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusExecutive Director
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameDaily Mail and General Trust plc
b)LEI4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares of12.5 penceeach

GB0009457366
b)Nature of the transactionReinvestment of the final dividend to purchase shares by Equiniti Limited, the administrators of the Daily Mail and General Trust 2010 Share Incentive Plan.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£6.36551
d)

Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
-Price

Not applicable, single transaction.
e)Date of the transaction9 February 2018
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)


NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameP A Zwillenberg
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Executive
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameDaily Mail and General Trust plc
b)LEI4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares of12.5 penceeach

GB0009457366
b)Nature of the transactionReinvestment of the final dividend to purchase shares by Equiniti Limited, the administrators of the Daily Mail and General Trust 2010 Share Incentive Plan.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£6.3657
d)

Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
-Price

Not applicable, single transaction.
e) Date of the transaction9 February 2018
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of officer responsible for making notification:

Fran Sallas, Company Secretary DMGT, 0203 615 2904


© 2018 PR Newswire