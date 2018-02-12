Ceiling Tiles Market to Grow at 6.2% CAGR to 2022

PUNE, India, February 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

ReportsnReports.com adds Ceiling Tiles Market Report is forecast to reach $9.88 billion by 2022 from $7.31 billion in 2017 at a CAGR of 6.2% during (2017-2022) driven by the increasing demand for ceiling tiles in building & construction projects, superior properties of ceiling tiles such as improved sound absorption capability and easy installation and recyclability; while North America is estimated to be the largest market for ceiling tiles in 2017 in terms of value.

Key players operating in the ceiling tiles market include Armstrong World Industries (US), USG Corporation (US), Hunter Douglas (Netherlands), SAS International (UK), CertainTeed (US), Rockfon (Denmark), Odenwald Faserplattenwerk GmbH (Germany), Knauf (Germany), Saint-Gobain Gyproc (France) and Georgia-Pacific (US).

The ceiling tiles market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022 in terms of value and volume. The ceiling tiles market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of value and volume. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for ceiling tiles from the building & construction industry in Asia Pacific countries. Initiatives undertaken by governments of various Asia Pacific countries to promote the development of smart cities are also contributing to the growth of the ceiling tiles market in the Asia Pacific region.

Based on material type, the mineral fiber segment is projected to lead the ceiling tiles market during the forecast period, in terms of value and volume. Mineral fiber ceiling tiles, also known as mineral wool ceiling tiles, are used in various commercial buildings, such as schools, hospitals, and retail centers. Mineral fiber ceiling tiles are cost-effective as well as easy to install, repair, and maintain. These tiles are also recyclable in nature and have a low carbon footprint. The increasing adoption of mineral fiber ceiling tiles in non-residential construction projects is expected to drive the growth of the mineral fiber segment of the ceiling tiles market.

The non-residential end user segment of the Ceiling Tiles Market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of value and volume. Ceiling tiles manufacturers are increasingly focused on the development of tiles for non-residential buildings, such as offices, institutes, hospitals, gymnasiums, cinema theaters, retail stores, auditoriums, and museums. The increasing demand for aesthetically appealing ceiling tiles from the non-residential construction sector is projected to drive the growth of the non-residential end user segment of this market.

North America is estimated to be the largest ceiling tiles market in 2017. The growth of the North American ceiling tiles market can be attributed to the expansion of the building & construction industry and presence of well-established ceiling tiles manufacturers such as Armstrong World Industries (US) in this region. However, ceiling tiles are easily susceptible to mold breeding when exposed to water for a long duration of time. This, in turn, is acting as a restraint to the growth of the ceiling tiles market.

This report covers the ceiling tiles market and forecasts the size of the market till 2022. The report includes the segmentation of the ceiling tiles market based on material type, property type, end user, and region. Porter's five forces analysis and key market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities influencing the growth of the ceiling tiles market have been discussed in the report. The report also provides company profiles and competitive benchmarking of major players operating in the ceiling tiles market.

In the process of determining and verifying the ceiling tiles market size for several segments and sub segments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews have been conducted as follows:

By Company Type: Tier 1 - 10%, Tier 2 - 25%, and Tier 3 - 65%

By Designation: C level - 10%, Director level - 30%, and Others - 60%

By Region: Asia-Pacific - 45%, North America - 20%, Europe - 15%, South America - 11%, and Middle East & Africa - 9%

