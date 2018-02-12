sprite-preloader
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, February 12

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc

LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameSimon Beart
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusNon-Executive Director
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameBlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc
b)LEI5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		Ordinary shares of 5p each (shares)



GB00008910555
b)Nature of the transactionMonthly investment (ISA)
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£4.6992158
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price
 n/a (single transaction - see above)
e)Date of the transaction2018-02-12
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

