BODYCOTE PLC - Changes in Director's Particulars

BODYCOTE PLC ('the Company')

Changes in Director's Particulars

12 February 2018

In accordance with paragraph 9.6.14 of the Listing Rules, the Company advises that it has been notified that Eva Lindqvist, Non-Executive Director, intends to retire as a Non-Executive Director of Caverion Oy at Caverion's AGM on 26 March 2018

Contact for queries:

U. Ball, Company Secretary: Springwood Court, Macclesfield, SK10 2XF Tel: 01625 505300

Bodycote plc LEI 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29