(article 14, subparagraph 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 regarding the disclosure of important shareholdings in listed companies)

ASIT biotech (Paris:ASIT) (BSE:ASIT) (ASIT BE0974289218), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and future commercialization of breakthrough immunotherapy products for the treatment of allergies, today announces that it has received a transparency notification dated 9 February, 2018, the result of which is following a capital increase completed on 25 January 2019 - that SA SFPI now has 8.87% of the Company's voting rights, and has thus decreased its stake below the 10% threshold.

The statement dated 9 February 2018 notably includes the following information:

Purpose of the notification

Passive crossing of a threshold

Notification by

A parent undertaking or a controlling person

Person subject to the notification requirement

SFPI SA Avenue Louise 32 b4, 1050 Brussels, Belgium

Etat Belge Rue de la Loi 12, 1000 Brussels, Belgium

Date of the transaction

25 January 2018

Threshold crossed (%)

Downward crossing of the 10% threshold.

Denominator

A total of 15,262,544 voting rights

This notification is available on ASIT biotech's website, in the Documentation Regulated information section:

https://www.asitbiotech.com/fr/investisseurs/documentation

About ASIT biotech

ASIT biotech is a Belgian clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and future commercialization of a range of breakthrough immunotherapy products for the treatment of allergies. Thanks to its innovative ASIT+ technology platform, ASIT biotech is currently the only developer of AIT product candidates consisting of a unique mixture of highly purified natural allergen fragments in an optimal size selection. This innovation results in a short treatment, expected to improve patient compliance and real-life effectiveness. ASIT biotech's product pipeline entails two novel ASIT+ product candidates targeting respiratory allergy with the highest prevalence (i.e. grass pollen: gp-ASIT+ and house dust mite: hdm-ASIT+), that could significantly expand the current immunotherapy market. The Company believes that its innovative ASIT+ platform is flexible and would be applicable across a range of allergies.

ASIT biotech has a headcount of 22 staff members, at its headquarters in Brussels and a laboratory in Liège, Belgium.

Further information can be found at www.asitbiotech.com.

