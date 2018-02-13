Regulatory News:

Celyad (Paris:CYAD) (Brussels:CYAD) (Euronext Brussels and Paris, and NASDAQ: CYAD), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will host a Key Opinion Leader luncheon on the topic of CYAD-01 (CAR-T NKG2D) cell therapy for the treatment of blood cancers in New York City on Tuesday, February 20.

The meeting will feature a presentation by Key Opinion Leader Marco Davila, MD, PhD (Moffitt Cancer Center), who will discuss the evolving treatment landscape of CAR-T therapies in development, as well as the unmet medical need for treating patients with blood cancers, including Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML). Dr. Davila will be available to answer questions at the conclusion of the event.

Celyad's management team will provide details about the clinical strategy of its lead candidate, CYAD-01, an autologous CAR-T NKG2D cell therapy in clinical development for patients with hematological and solid cancers.

Marco Davila, MD, PhD is an Associate Member of the Blood and Marrow Transplantation Department at the Moffitt Cancer Center and an Associate Professor of Oncologic Sciences at the University of South Florida. His research is dedicated to developing gene-engineered cell therapies that target cancer cells in animal models of cancer. The goal of this research is to identify optimal cell therapies that can then be evaluated in cancer patients. He has also been the Principal Investigator on several clinical trials using genetically engineered T-cells targeted against malignant B cells. Dr. Davila's laboratory at the Moffitt Cancer Center is interested in developing further chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) that can target hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. His work has been published in many peer-reviewed medical journals.

This event is intended for institutional investors, sell-side analysts, investment bankers, and business development professionals only. Please RSVP in advance if you plan to attend, as space is limited. For those who are unable to attend in person, a live webcast and replay will be accessible here.

About Celyad

Celyad is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of specialized CAR-T cell based therapies. Celyad utilizes its expertise in cell engineering to target cancer. Celyad's Natural Killer Receptor based T-Cell (NKR-T) platform has the potential to treat a broad range of solid and hematologic tumors. Its lead oncology candidate, CYAD-01 (CAR-T NKG2D), has been evaluated in a single dose escalation Phase I clinical trial to assess the safety and clinical activity of multiple administrations of autologous CYAD-01 cells in seven refractory cancers including five solid tumors (colorectal, ovarian, bladder, triple-negative breast and pancreatic cancers) and two hematological tumors (acute myeloid leukemia and multiple myeloma). Celyad was founded in 2007 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium, and Boston, Massachusetts. Celyad's ordinary shares are listed on the Euronext Brussels and Euronext Paris exchanges, and its American Depository Shares are listed on the NASDAQ Global Market, all under the ticker symbol CYAD.

For more information, visit www.celyad.com

Forward-looking statements

