International e-commerce solution provider Sana Commerce enhances sales growth capabilities by deploying InsideSales.com Playbooks across worldwide inside sales teams

International e-commerce solution provider Sana Commerce has implemented InsideSales.com AI-powered sales solution Playbooks for its EMEA and US-based inside sales teams, AI software leader InsideSales.com announced today.

Sana Commerce helps businesses all over the world reach their full potential. Through 100% seamless integration with SAP and Microsoft Dynamics, their e-commerce solution leverages existing business logic and data in powerful and user-friendly web stores. This lets their clients focus on improving customer experience, streamlining sales processes, and increasing sales volume and frequency. Sana Commerce has deployed Playbooks to increase its sales effectiveness and accelerate its growth in both EMEA and the US. The project was delivered with InsideSales.com's partner Ingenio.

"Sana views innovations in our go-to-market strategy and sales methodology as game-changing variables for success in today's business," commented Sana Global Sales Director Ruben Mink. "The more we learned about InsideSales.com and its thought leadership, the easier it was for us to make the decision to adopt Playbooks."

Martin Moran, managing director, International for InsideSales.com, added, "We are delighted to be supporting Sana as they rapidly grow their business in both EMEA and the US. As a Microsoft ISV partner of the year in 2017, we are looking forward to equip their reps with the tools they need to achieve their goals. Our sales acceleration platform and scientific approach with Neuralytics is improving their sales process while helping their partners and customers boost revenues through increased contact rates, better lead generation, and improved sales pipeline management."

Predictive Playbooks is an AI-powered SaaS application for enterprise sales teams. It helps increase conversions with the right prospects and customers and builds pipeline for inbound and outbound sales development reps (SDRS), account executives and inside sales reps (AE/ISRs), and customer success managers (CSMs). Real AI combined with actionable data increases efficiency, productivity, and visibility, and has driven an uplift in sales revenue by as much as 30% for InsideSales.com customers.

About Sana Commerce.

Sana helps businesses all over the world reach their full potential by offering the shortcut to e-commerce. Through 100% seamless integration with SAP and Microsoft Dynamics, its e-commerce solution leverages existing business logic and data in powerful and user-friendly web stores. Sana Commerce is a certified partner of Microsoft Dynamics and SAP and Microsoft ISV partner of the year. It has also been cited in The Forrester Wave: B2B Commerce Suites for Midsize Organisations, Q3 2017.

Its innovative approach and strong partner network make Sana the driving force behind over 1,200 web stores worldwide. Because of its experience and expertise, it offers not only a product but also supporting services such as online marketing, search engine optimisation (SEO) advice, hosting, design, and online payment providers.

About InsideSales.com

InsideSales.com offers the industry's leading AI-fueled sales acceleration platform powered by Neuralytics, a predictive and prescriptive self-learning engine that drives revenue growth. The platform helps companies acquire new customers faster, improve cross-sell/upsell conversions, and improve rep performance.

InsideSales.com has received numerous industry awards including the 2017 AIconics Award for Best Artificial Intelligence Application for Sales and Marketing, Forbes Cloud 100 list, CNBC Disruptor 50, AlwaysOn Global 250, OnMedia 100 Top Private companies, and more. InsideSales.com accelerates sales for enterprise customers like ADP, Bank of America, CA, Caesars Entertainment, CenturyLink, DexYP, Fidelity Investments, Groupon, Microsoft, Waste Management, and Workday.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180212006472/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

InsideSales.com

Martin Moran

International Managing Director

martin.moran@insidesales.com

+44(0)203 8685140