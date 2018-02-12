EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Nordea Bank AB (publ) / Key word(s): Final Results Nordea Bank AB (publ): Nordea has published its annual and sustainability reports 12-Feb-2018 / 13:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Nordea has published its annual and sustainability reports* The Annual Report and Sustainability Report for the year 2017 can be downloaded at www.nordea.com. [1] Documents · Nordea Sustainability Report 2017 [2] · Nordea Annual Report 2017 [3] · Press release (PDF) *For further information:* Rodney Alfvén, Head of Investor Relations, +46 72 235 05 15 Claes Eliasson, Acting Head of Group External Communications, +46 72 141 67 12 End of ad hoc announcement Language: English Company: Nordea Bank AB (publ) Smålandsgatan 17 105 71 Stockholm Sweden ISIN: CH0284415681 Valor: A1Z2TU Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange End of Announcement EQS Group News Service 653501 12-Feb-2018 CET/CEST 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3e017b83219637ddf307566d23a530ec&application_id=653501&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://www.nordea.com/Images/33-247009/Sustainability Report 2017 (2).pdf 3: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3019dcf8843a2ae9a354a86cffc6bde6&application_id=653501&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

February 12, 2018 07:00 ET (12:00 GMT)