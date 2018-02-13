Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-02-13 08:49 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lietuvos Energija, UAB, (hereinafter - the Company) identification code 301844044, registered office placed at Žveju str. 14, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. The total nominal value of issued bonds 300 000 000 EUR; ISIN code XS1646530565.



On February 12th the Company has approved the terms and conditions for the legal unbundling of NT Valdos and approved establishing of the new company, to which will be transferred operation of transport management activities. It is scheduled that the new company of the Lietuvos Energija group UAB Transporto Valdymas will start up activities on March 1st. 100 % of the newly established company will be held by Lietuvos Energija, UAB.



After the separation, NT Valdos will continue providing the real estate maintenance and rent services. As of March 1st UAB Transporto Valdymas will take over the assets, obligations, contractual and other liabilities related to the transportation operations, as well as other rights and obligations. The separation will have no effect upon the customers of NT Valdos, while the existing obligations will be continued.



Director of Corporate Communications Division at Lietuvos Energija, UAB, Laura Šebekiene, +370 633 99940, laura.sebekiene@le.lt