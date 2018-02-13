sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

FIDESSA GROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, February 13

The following notification is made under article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameMark Ames
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCEO, Americas (PDMR)
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameFidessa group plc
b)LEI213800691ANM6EZWOH75
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of ordinary shares of 10p each in Fidessa group plc by the Fidessa group plc Monthly Share Purchase Plan.
In addition, the individual has been granted matching shares equal to the number of shares purchased in the transaction. The matching shares will vest in the September in the third year after the award, subject to continued employment during the vesting period.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price (s)Volume(s)
£23.9796
£06
d)Aggregated informationAggregated Volume12
Price£11.99
e)Date of the transaction2018-02-12
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange: LON

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameJustin Llewellyn-Jones
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusUS COO and Global Head of Derivatives (PDMR)
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameFidessa group plc
b)LEI213800691ANM6EZWOH75
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of ordinary shares of 10p each in Fidessa group plc by the Fidessa group plc Monthly Share Purchase Plan.
In addition, the individual has been granted matching shares equal to the number of shares purchased in the transaction. The matching shares will vest in the September in the third year after the award, subject to continued employment during the vesting period.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price (s)Volume(s)
£23.97914
£014
d)Aggregated informationAggregated Volume28
Price£11.99
e)Date of the transaction2018-02-12
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange: LON

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameJonathan Waltho
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGroup General Counsel (PDMR)
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameFidessa group plc
b)LEI213800691ANM6EZWOH75
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of ordinary shares of 10p each in Fidessa group plc by the Fidessa group plc Monthly Share Purchase Plan.
In addition, the individual has been granted matching shares equal to the number of shares purchased in the transaction. The matching shares will vest in the September in the third year after the award, subject to continued employment during the vesting period.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price (s)Volume(s)
£23.9794
£04
d)Aggregated informationAggregated Volume8
Price£11.99
e)Date of the transaction2018-02-12
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange: LON

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameWayne Coomey
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGlobal Head of Human Resources (PDMR)
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameFidessa group plc
b)LEI213800691ANM6EZWOH75
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of ordinary shares of 10p each in Fidessa group plc by the Fidessa group plc Monthly Share Purchase Plan.
In addition, the individual has been granted matching shares equal to the number of shares purchased in the transaction. The matching shares will vest in the September in the third year after the award, subject to continued employment during the vesting period.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price (s)Volume(s)
£23.9797
£07
d)Aggregated informationAggregated Volume14
Price£11.99
e)Date of the transaction2018-02-12
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange: LON

