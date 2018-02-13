CME Group Announces New Heads of Sales for Europe and Asia

LONDON and HONG KONG, Feb. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, today announced it has expanded its international client development and sales efforts with two senior sales appointments in Europe and Asia.

Michel Everaert has been named Head of Sales, Europe, where he will be responsible for developing and executing CME Group's sales strategy and growing its client base throughout Europe. Everaert has served as International Head of Sales for CME Group's commercials team since August 2015. He joined CME Group in March 2011, with responsibility for OTC pre- and post-trade products and services. He will replace Kevin Collins, who is retiring from CME Group in April 2018.

Tim Smith has been appointed Head of Sales, Asia, where he will be responsible for leading and executing the company's sales strategy throughout Asia. Smith has more than 20 years of experience in trading and sales roles across various financial institutions, and he joins CME Group from Deutsche Securities Asia Limited where he was Head of Listed Derivatives for Hong Kong. Smith's role previously had been filled on an interim basis by Christopher Fix, CME Group's Head of Asia Pacific.

"We are very pleased to have Michel and Tim lead our international client development and sales efforts, particularly as our business growth outside the U.S. continues to climb," said Julie Winkler, CME Group Chief Commercial Officer. "With international volumes growing 10 percent in 2017, we are seeing rising demand for our suite of benchmark products, and we are committed to helping our global client base manage their risk going forward."

Everaert will be based in London and Smith in Hong Kong. Both will report to David Hartney, CME Group Global Head of Client Development and Sales.

