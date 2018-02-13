Valmet to supply a wet end rebuild for Sappi Gratkorn Mill in Austria

Valmet Oyj's press release on February 13, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. EET

Valmet will supply a wet end rebuild with installation for Sappi Gratkorn Mill in Austria. The goal of the rebuild is to improve paper machine (PM 9) efficiency, reliability and energy efficiency. The start-up of the rebuilt machine is scheduled for 2019.

The order is included in Valmet's first quarter of 2018 orders received. The value of the order will not be disclosed. The value of an order of this type is typically around EUR 10-20 million.

"Sappi has been relying firmly on Valmet in the past years. In addition to this new rebuild for Sappi Gratkorn, six other major ongoing or already started-up projects for Sappi are Valmet-supplied, the latest ones for Sappi Lanaken (http://www.valmet.com/media/news/press-releases/2017/valmet-to-supply-a-grade-conversion-rebuild-for-sappi-lanaken-mill-in-belgium/) (start-up in 2019), Sappi Maastricht (http://www.valmet.com/media/news/press-releases/2017/valmet-to-supply-a-paper-machine-rebuild-for-sappi-maastricht-in-the-netherlands/) (2018), Sappi Sommerset (http://www.valmet.com/media/news/press-releases/2017/valmet-to-supply-an-extensive-paper-machine-rebuild-for-sappi-north-america/) (USA) (2018), Sappi Kirkniemi (http://www.valmet.com/media/news/press-releases/2016/valmet-to-supply-a-paper-machine-wet-end-rebuild-for-sappis-kirkniemi-mill-in-finland-/) (start-up 2017) and Sappi Gratkorn (http://www.valmet.com/media/news/press-releases/2014/valmet-to-supply-a-paper-machine-rebuild-for-sappis-mill-in-austria-/) PM 11 (2014). Our good OptiPress pressing technology references combined with the outcome of higher solids and better quality were success factors in this case, too," says Senior Paper Technology Manager Riikka Antikainen from Valmet.

Technical details about the delivery

Valmet's delivery includes number of modifications to the paper machine wet end. The press section will be rebuilt into an OptiPress Center (http://www.valmet.com/board-and-paper/board-and-paper-machines/pressing/optipress-center/) with modern shoe press technology and the best runnability components available in the market. OptiPress Center provides higher solids and better runnability, thus, lowers energy consumption and improves efficiency. The off-machine coater will be equipped with Valmet Water Jet Turn-up Device (https://valmetsites.secure.force.com/solutionfinderweb/FilePreview?id=06958000000bOfQAAU) for fast parent roll changes. All the equipment will be delivered with installation.

PM 9 produces coated fine paper grades in the design basis weight of 66 g/m². The mill has a total capacity of 980,000 tonnes/year.

Information about the Sappi Gratkorn Mill

Headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, Sappi Europe is the leading European producer and supplier of coated fine paper, packaging and specialty papers. In Europe, the company has seven mills, 14 sales offices and 5,100 employees. Located in in Gratkorn, Austria, Sappi Gratkorn Mill is part of Sappi Europe. The mill produces 980,000 tonnes of high-quality double and triple coated papers annually which are used for premium quality publications all over the world. The mill produces 250,000 tonnes totally chlorine free (TCF) chemical pulp for own consumption and it has an annual sheet finishing capacity of 875,000 tonnes. About 95% of the mill's production is exported. Gratkorn Mill has around 1,240 employees.

VALMET

Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:

Marko Oinonen, General Manager, Contracts and Customer Relations, Board and Paper Mills, Valmet, tel. +358 50 562 7240

Petri Paukkunen, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Board and Paper Mills, Valmet, tel. +358 40 744 8182



Signing the contract. From left Max Oberhumer (Sappi), Marko Oinonen (Valmet) and Harri A. Heikkilä (Valmet).

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2017 were approximately EUR 3.2 billion. Our more than 12,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more www.valmet.com (http://www.valmet.com), www.twitter.com/valmetglobal (http://www.twitter.com/valmetglobal)

Sappi Gratkorn / Signing the contract (http://hugin.info/149898/R/2168311/834869.jpg)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Valmet via Globenewswire

