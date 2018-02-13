Glasgow based company Smart Metering Systems announced a new contract win to rent over 100,000 new smart-meters to energy supplier Utilita Energy on Tuesday. SMS will provide domestic smart meters to Utilita as the energy company seeks to comply with UK government regulations requiring all energy suppliers to provide customers with smart meters for their homes and small businesses by 2020. SMS owns, operates and maintains gas and electricity meters on behalf of energy companies across the UK. ...

