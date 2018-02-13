PeerNova Joins Chamber of Digital Commerce and Will Present at DC Blockchain Summit 2018

SAN JOSE, California, Feb. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PeerNova, Inc. the leader in providing blockchain-based event lineage applications, announces its membership with the Chamber of Digital Commerce, the world's largest blockchain trade association. In addition, the company's President and Chief Technology Officer, Gangesh Ganesan, will provide a keynote address at the DC Blockchain Summit 2018, March 7-8, 2018.

At the DC Blockchain Summit2018, Mr. Ganesan will discuss how financial institutions around the world are exploring various practical applications using blockchain technology. Specifically, he will present several issues that the banking and financial sector are looking to address, including mapping of workflows associated with processing trades, transactions and events across front, middle andback-office systems. Mr. Ganesan will describe how blockchain-based event lineage-driven analytics, operational insights and compliance reports can simplify multiple applications and reduce operational expenses significantly in large multinational financial institutions.

PeerNova will also showcase its Cuneiform platform, which combines the best of blockchain, big data and cloud technology. Cuneiform addresses the rigorous requirements of enterprise-grade software in terms of performance, scalability, high availability and security. The platform offers the key blockchain features including immutability of data, cryptographic verification and validation of transactions.

"There is tremendous opportunity to apply blockchain technologies in the financial services sector to provide better, more secure, and more economical services," said Gangesh Ganesan. "Unlocking blockchain's potential in the financial services sector will take collaboration among those who want to see it continue to flourish and simplify banking processes and procedures. We look forward to working with the Chamber and its members to continue to promote the acceptance and adoption of blockchain technology."

Mr. Ganesan is founder of PeerNova and an experienced technologist, entrepreneur and thought leader. He has worked in senior management at prominent technology and software companies, including Locomatix (acquired by Twitter and open-sourced as Heron). Previously, Mr. Ganesan was President and CEO of Ubicom, a network processor company that was acquired by Qualcomm.

Chamber Founder and President Perianne Boring said, "We are excited to welcome PeerNova as a member to the Chamber and looking forward to their professional insight at DC Blockchain Summit 2018. PeerNova's thought leadership is greatly valued as we work together to improve the global financial system with blockchain and distributed ledger technology."

About PeerNova

PeerNova combines the best of Blockchain, Big Data, and Cloud to uniquely enable financial institutions to securely and verifiably manage their data and address their reconciliation, audit, and compliance challenges.Based in Silicon Valley, the PeerNova team has expertise in distributed systems, Blockchain technology, networking solutions, compiler technology, Big Data, and financial services. For more information, please visitpeernova.com or followour Twitter.

About the Chamber of Digital Commerce

The Chamber of Digital Commerce, headquartered in Washington, DC is the world's largest trade association dedicated representing the digital asset and blockchain industry.For more information, please visitDigitalChamber.orgor follow us on Twitter:@ChamberDigital.

