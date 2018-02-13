British Land said on Tuesday that Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation Europe - a subsidiary of Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp - has signed a 20-year lease for the first three floors of the Liverpool Street redevelopment at Broadgate. Sumitomo will take up 161,000 square feet, which represents 37% of the office space at the development. The remaining five upper floors range from 20,000 to 60,000 sq ft, each with terraces of up to 10,000 sq ft. Tim Roberts, head of Office at British Land, ...

