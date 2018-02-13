The "Automatic Data Capture Market to 2025 France and Global Analysis and Forecasts by Technology, Components, and End-Users" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report covers France ADC market analysis, and also includes overall global market for ADC as one of the chapters which has been further broken down by key countries such as U.S, U.K, China, Germany and South Korea.

France's market is expected to grow US$ 961.1 Million by 2025 from US$ 576.6 million in 2016.

Currently, the vendors operating in the automated data capture industry face immense competition in both scanner hardware as well as barcode printer market. This has resulted in vendors to adopt non-traditional approaches for maintaining and increasing their market share along with generating higher share value.

The France market for ADC exhibit mediocre growth in near future. Some of the major driving factors contributing to the market growth includes need for a cost effective and error-free solution for data entry purposes, booming e-commerce industry in Europe, and increasing usage of RFID tools in the healthcare sector.

Key Industry Dynamics

Key Market Drivers

Need for a cost effective and error-free solution for data entry purposes

Booming e-commerce industry in Europe

Increasing usage of RFID tools in the healthcare sector

Key Market Restraints

Complications pertaining to the end-user requirements and fluctuations in the software pricing

Performance concerns of software on account of third party outsourcing

Key Market Opportunities

Introduction of IoT and Industry 4.0

Future Trends

Convergence of wearable devices with Artificial Intelligence

Increased Pharmaceutical Regulations

Companies Mentioned

ABBYY

Avery Dennison Corporation

Bluebird Inc

BlueStar Inc

Casio Computer Co Ltd

CIPHERLAB Co Ltd

Cognex Corporation

Datalogic S.p.A

Denso Wave Inc

Eurotech S.p.A

Eutronix S.A

Honeywell International Inc

Ingram Micro Inc(HNA Group)

JiangSu SEUIC Technology Company Co Ltd

M3 Mobile

Microscan Systems Inc (Omron Corporation)

MJM Data

Mobiwire

NCR Corporation

Newland Payment Technology Co Ltd

SATO Holdings Corporation

ScanSource Inc

Shandong New Beiyang Information Technology Co Ltd

SICK AG

SOLVO Group

The Flesh Company

The Numina Group

Toshiba International Corporation

TSC Auto ID Technology Co Ltd

Zebra Technologies Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/556sq5/france_and_global?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180213005784/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Data Storage and Management