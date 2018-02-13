The "Automatic Data Capture Market to 2025 France and Global Analysis and Forecasts by Technology, Components, and End-Users" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report covers France ADC market analysis, and also includes overall global market for ADC as one of the chapters which has been further broken down by key countries such as U.S, U.K, China, Germany and South Korea.
France's market is expected to grow US$ 961.1 Million by 2025 from US$ 576.6 million in 2016.
Currently, the vendors operating in the automated data capture industry face immense competition in both scanner hardware as well as barcode printer market. This has resulted in vendors to adopt non-traditional approaches for maintaining and increasing their market share along with generating higher share value.
The France market for ADC exhibit mediocre growth in near future. Some of the major driving factors contributing to the market growth includes need for a cost effective and error-free solution for data entry purposes, booming e-commerce industry in Europe, and increasing usage of RFID tools in the healthcare sector.
Key Industry Dynamics
Key Market Drivers
- Need for a cost effective and error-free solution for data entry purposes
- Booming e-commerce industry in Europe
- Increasing usage of RFID tools in the healthcare sector
Key Market Restraints
- Complications pertaining to the end-user requirements and fluctuations in the software pricing
- Performance concerns of software on account of third party outsourcing
Key Market Opportunities
- Introduction of IoT and Industry 4.0
Future Trends
- Convergence of wearable devices with Artificial Intelligence
- Increased Pharmaceutical Regulations
Companies Mentioned
- ABBYY
- Avery Dennison Corporation
- Bluebird Inc
- BlueStar Inc
- Casio Computer Co Ltd
- CIPHERLAB Co Ltd
- Cognex Corporation
- Datalogic S.p.A
- Denso Wave Inc
- Eurotech S.p.A
- Eutronix S.A
- Honeywell International Inc
- Ingram Micro Inc(HNA Group)
- JiangSu SEUIC Technology Company Co Ltd
- M3 Mobile
- Microscan Systems Inc (Omron Corporation)
- MJM Data
- Mobiwire
- NCR Corporation
- Newland Payment Technology Co Ltd
- SATO Holdings Corporation
- ScanSource Inc
- Shandong New Beiyang Information Technology Co Ltd
- SICK AG
- SOLVO Group
- The Flesh Company
- The Numina Group
- Toshiba International Corporation
- TSC Auto ID Technology Co Ltd
- Zebra Technologies Corporation
