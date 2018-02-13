Spark Therapeutics, Inc.: Spark Therapeutics to Host Conference Call on Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 8:30 a.m. ET to Discuss 2017 Results and Recent Business Highlights

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE), a fully integrated gene therapy company dedicated to challenging the inevitability of genetic disease, will host a conference call on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss corporate and financial results for the year that ended Dec. 31, 2017 and recent business highlights.

The call can be accessed by dialing (855) 851-4526 (domestic) or (720) 634-2901 (international), and entering passcode 9596288. To access a live audio webcast, please visit the "Investors" section at www.sparktx.com (http://www.sparktx.com/).

A replay of the call will be available for one week following the call and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international), and entering passcode 9596288, or by visiting the "Investors" section at www.sparktx.com (http://www.sparktx.com/).

About Spark Therapeutics

At Spark Therapeutics, a fully integrated company committed to discovering, developing and delivering gene therapies, we challenge the inevitability of genetic diseases, including blindness, hemophilia and neurodegenerative diseases. We have successfully applied our technology in the first FDA-approved gene therapy in the U.S. for a genetic disease, and currently have three programs in clinical trials, including product candidates that have shown promising early results in patients with hemophilia. At Spark, we see the path to a world where no life is limited by genetic disease. For more information, visit www.sparktx.com (http://www.sparktx.com/), and follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/spark_tx) and LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/spark-therapeutics-inc).

Investor Contact:

Ryan Asay

Ryan.asay@sparktx.com (mailto:Ryan.asay@sparktx.com)

(215) 239-6424 Media Contact:

Monique da Silva

Monique.dasilva@sparktx.com (mailto:Monique.dasilva@sparktx.com)

(215) 282-7470

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Spark Therapeutics, Inc. via Globenewswire

