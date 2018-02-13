Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has been awarded a contract to complete a feasibility study for the expansion of Borealis' polypropylene plants in Belgium. The study was awarded under the terms of the existing framework agreement with Borealis.

The potential capacity increase of the polypropylene plants would take full advantage of the additional propylene supply from a planned propane dehydrogenation (PDH) installation at the existing Borealis production site in Kallo, Belgium. Jacobs was recently awarded a contract to complete a front end engineering design (FEED) study for this contemplated world-class PDH plant, which has a targeted annual production capacity of 740 kilotons.

"Through the new expansion feasibility study, we are supporting Borealis in the next phase of this major chemical project," said Jacobs Petroleum and Chemicals President Vinayak Pai. "This reaffirms our long-standing relationship with Borealis as well as our expertise and capability to support the chemical industry in Europe."

"We have selected Jacobs as a trusted partner for this important feasibility study which will assess a series of capacity increases through the debottlenecking of our existing PP assets in Belgium," said Borealis Polyolefins Executive Vice President Alfred Stern. "This will enable us to further strengthen our position as a leading polypropylene provider in Europe."

